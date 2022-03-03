It's cheaper to buy a club like Newcastle for £300m or so and spend £500m over the next few seasons to get them top 4 than it is to spend £2bn on Chelsea and then a further £1bn on a new stadium



It's a no brainer



I think it depends on motives.If the motivation is to buy a club, probably with loans, and leach off that club then you'd go for an established top club with strong income streams. It wouldn't be that difficult to reduce the outgoings at Chelsea; shrinking the senior squad to 18 players would immediately trim off tens of millions from the wage costs, for example. Under that type of owner there's no chance that Stamford Bridge is replaced (look at the Glazers and Old Trafford, they can barely even bring themselves to carry out maintenance) so the further £1bn is a moot point.If the motivation is to be the saviours and sports wash your reputation then you'd go for a "sleeping giant". Less up front cost and any money spent or trophies won will be heralded far more than the same investment/achievement at a club already used to those things.Chelsea fans seem like they enjoy capitalism so would surely welcome an asset-stripping private equity firm as their new owners.