« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 578 579 580 581 582 [583]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1945235 times)

Offline Paul1611

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23280 on: Yesterday at 01:11:51 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 11:52:55 am
Asset freezing prevents:
 - dealing with the frozen funds or economic resources, belonging to the sanctioned individual
- making funds or economic resources available, directly or indirectly, to the sanctioned individual
- or engaging in actions that, directly or indirectly, circumvent the financial sanctions

If any entity is either owned more than 50% by Abromavich, or he has the right to appoint directors, or any if the affairs of the entity are conducted at his behest, all the assets of the entity are also frozen. It is not totally clear whether the legal mechanism by which Abramovich passed stewardship would defeat this, but it looks very doubtful to me. The Government would not run or own the club, and the debt (as a chose in action) would remain Abramovich's but he would lack the right to claim it or sell the debt until his assets are unfrozen. The debt is essentially merely an asset he owns.

So they would be able to run on a day to day basis but without any financial assistance from RA?
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,065
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23281 on: Yesterday at 01:18:19 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 09:43:26 am
First few paras of Telegraph's latest on it -- stadium issue rearing its head.

..
Yep, that stadium was what I pointed out as the main issue in Chelsea's future, after Abramovich a few pages back... and it also now seems the main issue in the sale of the club.

Stadium, stadium, stadium...
So much revolves around it- and depends on it. Abramovich tried to address the stadium issue about decade ago- during our Cancer-era, but ultimately packed it in after a few years of back-and-forth and whatnot.
Now it's rearing it's ugly head again.
Long may it continue!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,706
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23282 on: Yesterday at 03:50:31 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:39:32 am
Not a chance the Saudi bid will be a accepted, it's a Saudi state entity, that should spook Richard Masters to the core to have Saudi Arabia owning two PL clubs to double it's Sportswashing purposes.

The conflict of interest would be off the scale.

Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) is a Saudi joint stock company registered in Riyadh. The group mainly publishes, prints and distributes various publications.

Its closeness to the regime of Saudi Arabia has led it to be considered an organ of soft power for the regime in the west, particularly in the United Kingdom.



As if the corrupt wannabe despotic regime of Johnson and his cabal wouldn't step in and intervene to make sure it goes through. Probably get an assist from HRH Tampon as well.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,582
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23283 on: Yesterday at 06:53:29 pm »
NYTimes saying final bids due tomorrow and that as of the moment it would be surprising if it was over £1.5bn.
Logged

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,172
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23284 on: Yesterday at 07:14:27 pm »
Was just searching online to see if Israel would be distancing themselves from Abramovich anytime soon and came across this article. I doubt they will be binning him off.

seems he likes to donate to far right israeli settler organisations.

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20220303-israeli-groups-urge-us-not-to-sanction-russian-billionaire-roman-abramovich/

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:23:28 pm by Fruity »
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,357
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23285 on: Yesterday at 09:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 07:14:27 pm
Was just searching online to see if Israel would be distancing themselves from Abramovich anytime soon and came across this article. I doubt they will be binning him off.

seems he likes to donate to far right israeli settler organisations.

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20220303-israeli-groups-urge-us-not-to-sanction-russian-billionaire-roman-abramovich/
It's only natural that he was attracted to a right wing racist Tory football team then.
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,855
  • Linudden.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23286 on: Yesterday at 09:30:12 pm »
The Saudis might bin off Newcastle if they get their hands on the bigger prize for all I know. Hard to say what goes on with them.

Anyone thinking they'd chosen Newcastle over a Champions League club in London if that had been up for sale in the first place is a bit crazy.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,450
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23287 on: Today at 11:19:57 am »
It's cheaper to buy a club like Newcastle for £300m or so and spend £500m over the next few seasons to get them top 4 than it is to spend £2bn on Chelsea and then a further £1bn on a new stadium

It's a no brainer
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,967
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23288 on: Today at 11:33:29 am »
Hicks and Gillett paid around £170m for LFC, correct? Less than four years later they were demanding a billion for a sale when they had no option but to sell. They barely doubled their "investment" in the end.

There is no way Abramovich breaks even with Chelsea, unless there is something extremely suspect going on.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23289 on: Today at 11:37:14 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:19:57 am
It's cheaper to buy a club like Newcastle for £300m or so and spend £500m over the next few seasons to get them top 4 than it is to spend £2bn on Chelsea and then a further £1bn on a new stadium

It's a no brainer
I think it depends on motives.

If the motivation is to buy a club, probably with loans, and leach off that club then you'd go for an established top club with strong income streams.  It wouldn't be that difficult to reduce the outgoings at Chelsea; shrinking the senior squad to 18 players would immediately trim off tens of millions from the wage costs, for example.  Under that type of owner there's no chance that Stamford Bridge is replaced (look at the Glazers and Old Trafford, they can barely even bring themselves to carry out maintenance) so the further £1bn is a moot point.

If the motivation is to be the saviours and sports wash your reputation then you'd go for a "sleeping giant".  Less up front cost and any money spent or trophies won will be heralded far more than the same investment/achievement at a club already used to those things.

Chelsea fans seem like they enjoy capitalism so would surely welcome an asset-stripping private equity firm as their new owners.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23290 on: Today at 11:39:19 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 09:30:12 pm
The Saudis might bin off Newcastle if they get their hands on the bigger prize for all I know. Hard to say what goes on with them.

Anyone thinking they'd chosen Newcastle over a Champions League club in London if that had been up for sale in the first place is a bit crazy.

These people have big ego taking Chelsea and winning league / CL means nothing as its been done.

Now Newcastle a one team city won nothing for decades that is a different ball game plus their fans wont EVER slag em off either.

There is a reason City/Newcastle were selected they are both no marks in terms of winning things.
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,005
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23291 on: Today at 11:40:14 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:33:29 am
Hicks and Gillett paid around £170m for LFC, correct? Less than four years later they were demanding a billion for a sale when they had no option but to sell. They barely doubled their "investment" in the end.

There is no way Abramovich breaks even with Chelsea, unless there is something extremely suspect going on.

Doesn't matter to him...financially he is immune to any 'loss'.

Recall when one year he spent millions for Chelsea transfers...at same time I read he spent more on art work for his yacht.


The level of individual super wealth in the world right now is obnoxious
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,811
  • A manc
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23292 on: Today at 11:42:01 am »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 07:14:27 pm
Was just searching online to see if Israel would be distancing themselves from Abramovich anytime soon and came across this article. I doubt they will be binning him off.

seems he likes to donate to far right israeli settler organisations.

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20220303-israeli-groups-urge-us-not-to-sanction-russian-billionaire-roman-abramovich/
He's far more Israel linked these days than Russian linked, I think that has been the case for a few years, the palestinian type news sites were always throwing up news of the shit he was funding out there. Think he spends most private time there too
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,608
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23293 on: Today at 11:44:00 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 09:30:12 pm
The Saudis might bin off Newcastle if they get their hands on the bigger prize for all I know. Hard to say what goes on with them.

Anyone thinking they'd chosen Newcastle over a Champions League club in London if that had been up for sale in the first place is a bit crazy.

Pretty sure they could have bought West Ham if they wanted a London club close to the CL places.
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,005
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23294 on: Today at 11:46:32 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 09:30:12 pm
The Saudis might bin off Newcastle if they get their hands on the bigger prize for all I know. Hard to say what goes on with them.

Anyone thinking they'd chosen Newcastle over a Champions League club in London if that had been up for sale in the first place is a bit crazy.

you wrong...there's a number of reasons Chelsea , City and Newcastle bought..the owners become the club with adoring grateful arse licking fans ..unlike say Liverpool fans who would demand owners buy into our identity..effectively the club..our club is bigger than the owners..

Chrlsea City Newcastle whatever is achieved is defined by their ownership...these owners don't want established successful clubs.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23295 on: Today at 12:18:17 pm »
You know I don't think Abramovich has any real intentions of selling and this is all a delaying tactic.

"Sorry Boris i tried to sell but no one put in a fair offer and now the war is over i can carry on yes?"
« Last Edit: Today at 12:37:21 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,464
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23296 on: Today at 12:30:46 pm »
Its not like Lewis Hamiltons #1 Fan to get something wrong, but yeah he is on this one. The sports washing has already been done at Chelsea. But more to the point its a lot easier with clubs like Man City and Newcastle where they can commit not only to lobbing their pocket change at big superstar players, but can also use some of that pocket change by committing to 'regenerate the local area' and get non-football locals on board with the sport wash.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23297 on: Today at 01:24:32 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:18:17 pm
You know I don't think Abramovich has any real intentions of selling and this is all a delaying tactic.

"Sorry Boris i tried to sell but no one put in a fair offer and now the war is over i can carry on yes?"

I think there is a wee bit of this. If there was enough to sanction him he would have been sanctioned already. He obviously has a few high rollers in his pocket and he is gonna try to ride out the storm.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,305
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23298 on: Today at 02:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 09:30:12 pm
The Saudis might bin off Newcastle if they get their hands on the bigger prize for all I know. Hard to say what goes on with them.



Sell them back to Ashley for 50p.
THAT would be hilarious.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23299 on: Today at 04:48:03 pm »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 01:24:32 pm
I think there is a wee bit of this. If there was enough to sanction him he would have been sanctioned already. He obviously has a few high rollers in his pocket and he is gonna try to ride out the storm.

In fact I'd be amazed if Abramovich sells Chelsea. This is part of the game he's playing. He'll delay, delay and delay some more. The UK Government has given him 18 months it seems. He'll be hoping it all goes back to normal by then and he'll carry on.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,359
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23300 on: Today at 05:02:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:37:44 pm
Sell them back to Ashley for 50p.
THAT would be hilarious.


It would be beautiful.

Watching the Sports Direct hoardings be re-attached around the Sid James Stadium would be compulsive viewing after the way these Geordie c*nts have behaved
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,582
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23301 on: Today at 05:15:12 pm »
No submitted bids met Roman's asking price but the Rueben's and Candy's are letting it be known they would be interested at an even higher price? LOL, the press can be such suckers.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23302 on: Today at 05:31:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:48:03 pm
In fact I'd be amazed if Abramovich sells Chelsea. This is part of the game he's playing. He'll delay, delay and delay some more. The UK Government has given him 18 months it seems. He'll be hoping it all goes back to normal by then and he'll carry on.
He'll sell.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 578 579 580 581 582 [583]   Go Up
« previous next »
 