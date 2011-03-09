This totally happened:I knew Abramovich was taking the pissStewart LeeThe Long Ryders song Ivory Tower once sparked a brief, urinal-based encounter between me and the Russian oligarchSun 6 Mar 2022 10.00 GMTSuperyachts seek safe havens. Property portfolios dissolve. Lawyers are engaged, accountants contracted. Politicians confect plausible denials over ostentatious donations. Tory party co-chairman Ben Elliot deletes online boasts of his companys 15 years experience providing luxury lifestyle management services to Russias elite and corporate members. It seems there were oligarchs everywhere, all along. Weve been living in an oligarchy, and no one knew, except all the silenced journalists and stifled inquiries that tried to tell us.Six years ago, after meeting him at a urinal, I briefly befriended the now penitent oligarch Roman Abramovich. Ten songs into a brilliant set by Americana legends the Long Ryders at Under the Bridge, the venue attached to the football ground Abramovich owned, I dashed to the gents, just after Ivory Tower and during The Light Gets in the Way, my prostate gland and my enthusiasm for plangent country rock in mortal combat.That Ivory Tower song is so good. We do live in an Ivory Tower, the urinating oligarch next to me moaned drunkenly in an anglicised Russian accent, And an Ivory Tower can fall down, any time, my friend! Fantasticheskiy! And with that, the edified oligarch began to weep hot tears that splashed down into the urinal bowl, diluting the champagne-flavoured micturate his tiny penis had squirted weakly there. I am not a fan of football, kleptocracies or smelting. I did not know I was being addressed by the oligarch, and newly converted Long Ryders fan, Roman Abramovich.Ivory Tower! commanded Abramovich, but the spritely roots veterans sprang instead into their near hit, Looking for Lewis and ClarkI agree, I said, innocently. The Long Ryders work within the country rock genre, I suppose, but they invest it with levels of real tenderness, insight and originality, magically greater than the sum of its parts. You are an intellectual, my fat companion. A shoe-shine boy of the elite. You overanalyse, said my new oligarch friend, suddenly stabilising. I never knew this group before, but the sound is Clash, but on a farm! Makes Robbie Williams seem shit.Have you seen Robbie Williams live? I asked politely, zipping up my flies, and wondering how a Russian Robbie Williams fan had found his way into a reunion show by some not well-known 80s alternative country pioneers. Williams played the New Years Eve party I threw for Vladimir Putin two years ago. Then he writes an offensive song obviously about me and the loans-for-shares privatisation programme: It takes a certain kind of man with a certain reputation to alleviate the cash from a whole entire nation. Happy to take my money though, eh? Asshole! I should sue him. Like Catherine Belton and HarperCollins in the future. At least I was never in Take That!Now I was confused. You threw a party for Putin? Who are you? Without washing his hands, my oligarch companion clasped my face in his palms. You do not know who I am? Ha! Fantasticheskiy! And then he kissed each of my cheeks in turn. Come Shoe-shine! Well drink champagne. You explain this alternative country to me and watch the cowboy farm band, yes?As we were served, very quickly, at the bar, the Long Ryders kicked into the countrified powerpop of their signature NRBQ cover, I Want You Bad. Fantasticheskiy, enthused Abramovich, as a woman poured us champagne, But I have never heard them before. Their failure to penetrate the wider marketplace is surely due to poor business decisions by record labels in the 80s. All is business. I bought a painting of a big woman for £17m. George Lucas, yes? I invited him to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers play at my 2011 New Years party. Ideal party band. Those Ewoks in Return of Jedi, yes? They are no fucking good. I asked Lucas, The Ewoks are Wookiees, yes, from the other two films, the good films? Compare the meerkat. You changed Wookiees for the new small creatures to sell more toys to morons? Lucas said nothing. All is business. What song is the group playing now?State of My Union, I reply, fizzing, I suppose, both musically and lyrically, it has an ironic relationship with rocknroll songs that eulogise a particular place, like the Beach Boys California Girls, the humour here deriving from the fact that it concerns the unglamorous state of Kentucky. Enough, Shoe-shine! honked Abramovich, theyre leaving the stage. Clap for an encore.Ivory Tower! Ivory Tower! commanded Abramovich, a man not used to having his wishes disobeyed, but the spritely roots veterans sprang instead into a spirited reading of their near hit, the British invasion hued American history lesson Looking for Lewis and Clark. This song is good. The harmonica break excites me, concluded Abramovich as the Long Ryders left that stage, and we headed to the exits. But its no Ivory Tower. Hey! Shoe-shine, and Abramovich threw his arm around me as we walked through the Chelsea grounds in the cool summer night, Ivory Tower. Sing that song for me, now. Really, I asked, just here now, unaccompanied? I dont know if  Sing the fucking song, Shoe-shine, and earn your champagne! growled Abramovich, so I summoned some inner strength, stood up straight and sang: My friend lives in an ivory tower. She dont listen when you try to tell her: its too late, your ivory towers falling down.The notes faded and Abramovich sat down near a seagull on top of a dirty bin, gazing at the stars. He seemed momentarily moved, as if about to admit something, but then snapped back into certainty. Hmm, concluded Abramovich, This Ivory Tower needs a checkpoint entry, crash barriers, iron gates, like Kensington Palace Gardens. Or expensive litigation lawyers. Some donations to a charitable fund. Etc. Then the Ivory Tower will not fall. Go home Shoe-shine. Home to your stinking book-lined cave.