Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23240 on: Yesterday at 02:48:20 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 01:01:15 pm
Nowt wrong with Skeggy mate. I worked there as a single young man during the red-hot summer of 1976. Best 4 months of my life  ;)
Fair enough mate, what you could get for a bag of chips there then 😉
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23241 on: Yesterday at 03:02:00 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on March  5, 2022, 07:49:16 pm
Of course they do.

"I was reading up a bit about your club and I'm concer... You're paying me how much???"


In Tuchels case its more looking at how much they are willing to spend on transfers, and how good the squad is already. Hes Guardiola-Lite. No interest in anything but winning now. Nothing else would have been a concern to him.  Now hes finding himself in that awkward position of having to say the right thing about the behaviour of the vermin that follow the club he works for.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23242 on: Yesterday at 04:09:48 pm »
Are people moaning its not getting covered on the BBC or press?
BBC News are repeatedly showing their own manager criticising their fans and saying we should be united behind Ukraine.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23243 on: Today at 12:57:43 am »
Did the Turkish guy just agree to buy the team??

Or is that just the Chelsea supporters putting out hopeful information so that they can be owned by another oligarch like figure?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23244 on: Today at 04:16:28 am »
Was just reading about Lebedev and Gavin Williamson. The Tories are never going to do anything. Will be amazed if Abramovich actually sells.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23245 on: Today at 05:40:28 am »
One agent familiar to the club already has a rather grim forecast  the party is over as far as hes concerned.

No one knows who will succeed Abramovich yet, but this influential representative believes the model of the club is about to change and it will need to become far more self-sustaining. Chelsea sell players on an annual basis anyway to help their accounts, however there is a suspicion they will have to cash in on some individuals who were previously not earmarked to go.

Despite the initial noises suggesting Abramovich was keen to do a deal very quickly and the Premier League preparing themselves for that, some sources are telling us that any sale could take several months. This is not something he suddenly decided this week  the decision has been coming and his mind was certainly already made up during the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

One other interesting element is that some of the consultancy firms who would normally be quick to offer their services for such a sale have had some moral reservations about whether to get involved.

So do not be surprised if Abramovich is still in charge of the club in the summer, especially if sanctions from the UK government continue not to appear.

https://theathletic.com/3156318/2022/03/07/what-were-hearing-about-the-week-abramovich-announced-he-is-selling-chelsea/
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23246 on: Today at 06:55:38 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:21:00 pm
...The tragedy for football and humanity itself is the fact so many other fanbases have been begging for a sports washer of their own. Come on down Everton, Newcastle and even Man United...

Let's also not forget there were plenty of Liverpool fans desperately hoping Amanda Staveley would bring in Dubai, or hoping for a Chinese state-backed takeover.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23247 on: Today at 08:41:00 am »
This totally happened:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/06/i-knew-abramovich-was-taking-the-piss




I knew Abramovich was taking the piss
Stewart Lee

The Long Ryders song Ivory Tower once sparked a brief, urinal-based encounter between me and the Russian oligarch


Sun 6 Mar 2022 10.00 GMT
Superyachts seek safe havens. Property portfolios dissolve. Lawyers are engaged, accountants contracted. Politicians confect plausible denials over ostentatious donations. Tory party co-chairman Ben Elliot deletes online boasts of his companys 15 years experience providing luxury lifestyle management services to Russias elite and corporate members. It seems there were oligarchs everywhere, all along. Weve been living in an oligarchy, and no one knew, except all the silenced journalists and stifled inquiries that tried to tell us.

Six years ago, after meeting him at a urinal, I briefly befriended the now penitent oligarch Roman Abramovich. Ten songs into a brilliant set by Americana legends the Long Ryders at Under the Bridge, the venue attached to the football ground Abramovich owned, I dashed to the gents, just after Ivory Tower and during The Light Gets in the Way, my prostate gland and my enthusiasm for plangent country rock in mortal combat.

That Ivory Tower song is so good. We do live in an Ivory Tower, the urinating oligarch next to me moaned drunkenly in an anglicised Russian accent, And an Ivory Tower can fall down, any time, my friend! Fantasticheskiy! And with that, the edified oligarch began to weep hot tears that splashed down into the urinal bowl, diluting the champagne-flavoured micturate his tiny penis had squirted weakly there. I am not a fan of football, kleptocracies or smelting. I did not know I was being addressed by the oligarch, and newly converted Long Ryders fan, Roman Abramovich.

Ivory Tower! commanded Abramovich, but the spritely roots veterans sprang instead into their near hit, Looking for Lewis and Clark
I agree, I said, innocently. The Long Ryders work within the country rock genre, I suppose, but they invest it with levels of real tenderness, insight and originality, magically greater than the sum of its parts. You are an intellectual, my fat companion. A shoe-shine boy of the elite. You overanalyse, said my new oligarch friend, suddenly stabilising. I never knew this group before, but the sound is Clash, but on a farm! Makes Robbie Williams seem shit.

Have you seen Robbie Williams live? I asked politely, zipping up my flies, and wondering how a Russian Robbie Williams fan had found his way into a reunion show by some not well-known 80s alternative country pioneers. Williams played the New Years Eve party I threw for Vladimir Putin two years ago. Then he writes an offensive song obviously about me and the loans-for-shares privatisation programme: It takes a certain kind of man with a certain reputation to alleviate the cash from a whole entire nation. Happy to take my money though, eh? Asshole! I should sue him. Like Catherine Belton and HarperCollins in the future. At least I was never in Take That!


Now I was confused. You threw a party for Putin? Who are you? Without washing his hands, my oligarch companion clasped my face in his palms. You do not know who I am? Ha! Fantasticheskiy! And then he kissed each of my cheeks in turn. Come Shoe-shine! Well drink champagne. You explain this alternative country to me and watch the cowboy farm band, yes?

As we were served, very quickly, at the bar, the Long Ryders kicked into the countrified powerpop of their signature NRBQ cover, I Want You Bad. Fantasticheskiy, enthused Abramovich, as a woman poured us champagne, But I have never heard them before. Their failure to penetrate the wider marketplace is surely due to poor business decisions by record labels in the 80s. All is business. I bought a painting of a big woman for £17m. George Lucas, yes? I invited him to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers play at my 2011 New Years party. Ideal party band. Those Ewoks in Return of Jedi, yes? They are no fucking good. I asked Lucas, The Ewoks are Wookiees, yes, from the other two films, the good films? Compare the meerkat. You changed Wookiees for the new small creatures to sell more toys to morons? Lucas said nothing. All is business. What song is the group playing now?

State of My Union, I reply, fizzing, I suppose, both musically and lyrically, it has an ironic relationship with rocknroll songs that eulogise a particular place, like the Beach Boys California Girls, the humour here deriving from the fact that it concerns the unglamorous state of Kentucky. Enough, Shoe-shine! honked Abramovich, theyre leaving the stage. Clap for an encore.

Ivory Tower! Ivory Tower! commanded Abramovich, a man not used to having his wishes disobeyed, but the spritely roots veterans sprang instead into a spirited reading of their near hit, the British invasion hued American history lesson Looking for Lewis and Clark. This song is good. The harmonica break excites me, concluded Abramovich as the Long Ryders left that stage, and we headed to the exits. But its no Ivory Tower. Hey! Shoe-shine, and Abramovich threw his arm around me as we walked through the Chelsea grounds in the cool summer night, Ivory Tower. Sing that song for me, now. Really, I asked, just here now, unaccompanied? I dont know if   Sing the fucking song, Shoe-shine, and earn your champagne! growled Abramovich, so I summoned some inner strength, stood up straight and sang: My friend lives in an ivory tower. She dont listen when you try to tell her: its too late, your ivory towers falling down.

The notes faded and Abramovich sat down near a seagull on top of a dirty bin, gazing at the stars. He seemed momentarily moved, as if about to admit something, but then snapped back into certainty. Hmm, concluded Abramovich, This Ivory Tower needs a checkpoint entry, crash barriers, iron gates, like Kensington Palace Gardens. Or expensive litigation lawyers. Some donations to a charitable fund. Etc. Then the Ivory Tower will not fall. Go home Shoe-shine. Home to your stinking book-lined cave.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23248 on: Today at 11:29:17 am »
Swiss Ramble is doing a in detail thread on his Twitter on Chelsea's finances today for prospective buyers.

Should be a delightful financial looking mess.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23249 on: Today at 01:10:30 pm »
Their fans are convinced that being without James and Chilwell has cost them a title challenge. Yet when we were without VVD, Matip, Gomez, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita and Jota last season, injuries weren't an excuse and we were told to "get on with it".
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23250 on: Today at 01:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:55:38 am
Let's also not forget there were plenty of Liverpool fans desperately hoping Amanda Staveley would bring in Dubai, or hoping for a Chinese state-backed takeover.
True, of course. And I dare say that there might still be a few out there in the Twittersphere harbouring similar wishes. But I think the vast majority are far more aware of the reality of such ownership now.

I'll be honest myself here. Back then I had no real understanding of the politics involved and I also had no idea about what sports washing was. I'm not sure many fans even realised what they were wishing for back then, whereas now we are all far more clued up and aware. Or, hopefully we are.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23251 on: Today at 01:28:11 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:10:30 pm
Their fans are convinced that being without James and Chilwell has cost them a title challenge. Yet when we were without VVD, Matip, Gomez, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita and Jota last season, injuries weren't an excuse and we were told to "get on with it".
Funny isn't it.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23252 on: Today at 01:29:30 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:10:30 pm
Their fans are convinced that being without James and Chilwell has cost them a title challenge. Yet when we were without VVD, Matip, Gomez, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita and Jota last season, injuries weren't an excuse and we were told to "get on with it".
And we still managed to finish above Chelsea with a Nat Phillips/Rhys Williams centerback pairing  :)
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23253 on: Today at 01:33:20 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:10:30 pm
Their fans are convinced that being without James and Chilwell has cost them a title challenge. Yet when we were without VVD, Matip, Gomez, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita and Jota last season, injuries weren't an excuse and we were told to "get on with it".

The more I think about all the double standards the more fucking angry I get. It's this "gaslighting" thing they all talk about on social media isn't it?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23254 on: Today at 03:47:13 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:33:20 pm
The more I think about all the double standards the more fucking angry I get. It's this "gaslighting" thing they all talk about on social media isn't it?
The sooner you stop allowing social media to make you angry the better life will be.

Twitter helped me out by giving me a permanent suspension (that's another story  ;D) and life's so much better without having to see the 'ratio', 'finished club', 'star boy' and 'my full back could never' reprobates on every football related post.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23255 on: Today at 04:17:07 pm »
Just read this.
Apparently, some Chelsea fans were chanting "Roman Abramovich!" during the minute's silence for the deaths in Ukraine?

W.w...how!? Why!?
Can they sink any lower?

It is utterly shameful! Some of these Chelsea fans really ARE revolting. I didn't know the extent previously, but now I see!
It's not a football circus, it's a bloody asylum!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23256 on: Today at 04:23:45 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 04:17:07 pm
Just read this.
Apparently, some Chelsea fans were chanting "Roman Abramovich!" during the minute's silence for the deaths in Ukraine?

W.w...how!? Why!?
Can they sink any lower?

It is utterly shameful! Some of these Chelsea fans really ARE revolting. I didn't know the extent previously, but now I see!
It's not a football circus, it's a bloody asylum!

Them booing during the silence Hillsborough a few years back should have been all the evidence you needed. The depths to which they will stoop knows no bounds.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23257 on: Today at 04:35:23 pm »
Got myself a fresh cuppa and a biscuit...this should be interesting reading....     

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1500728401694502912


Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23258 on: Today at 05:34:25 pm »
If a Chelsea fan says they were self reliant under the Russian gangster thief, link them this.

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23259 on: Today at 05:51:16 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 01:58:13 pm
He's a massive c*nt so the perfect team for him really.
:thumbup
