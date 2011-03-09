« previous next »
Chelsea Football Circus

Quote from: Oldmanmick
Nowt wrong with Skeggy mate. I worked there as a single young man during the red-hot summer of 1976. Best 4 months of my life  ;)
Fair enough mate, what you could get for a bag of chips there then 😉
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart
Of course they do.

"I was reading up a bit about your club and I'm concer... You're paying me how much???"


In Tuchels case its more looking at how much they are willing to spend on transfers, and how good the squad is already. Hes Guardiola-Lite. No interest in anything but winning now. Nothing else would have been a concern to him.  Now hes finding himself in that awkward position of having to say the right thing about the behaviour of the vermin that follow the club he works for.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Are people moaning its not getting covered on the BBC or press?
BBC News are repeatedly showing their own manager criticising their fans and saying we should be united behind Ukraine.
Did the Turkish guy just agree to buy the team??

Or is that just the Chelsea supporters putting out hopeful information so that they can be owned by another oligarch like figure?
Was just reading about Lebedev and Gavin Williamson. The Tories are never going to do anything. Will be amazed if Abramovich actually sells.
One agent familiar to the club already has a rather grim forecast  the party is over as far as hes concerned.

No one knows who will succeed Abramovich yet, but this influential representative believes the model of the club is about to change and it will need to become far more self-sustaining. Chelsea sell players on an annual basis anyway to help their accounts, however there is a suspicion they will have to cash in on some individuals who were previously not earmarked to go.

Despite the initial noises suggesting Abramovich was keen to do a deal very quickly and the Premier League preparing themselves for that, some sources are telling us that any sale could take several months. This is not something he suddenly decided this week  the decision has been coming and his mind was certainly already made up during the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

One other interesting element is that some of the consultancy firms who would normally be quick to offer their services for such a sale have had some moral reservations about whether to get involved.

So do not be surprised if Abramovich is still in charge of the club in the summer, especially if sanctions from the UK government continue not to appear.

https://theathletic.com/3156318/2022/03/07/what-were-hearing-about-the-week-abramovich-announced-he-is-selling-chelsea/
Quote from: Son of Spion
...The tragedy for football and humanity itself is the fact so many other fanbases have been begging for a sports washer of their own. Come on down Everton, Newcastle and even Man United...

Let's also not forget there were plenty of Liverpool fans desperately hoping Amanda Staveley would bring in Dubai, or hoping for a Chinese state-backed takeover.
