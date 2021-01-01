« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 575 576 577 578 579 [580]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1933405 times)

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23160 on: Yesterday at 11:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:19:34 pm
I guess the EU, Canada, Australia and Switzerland just don't follow the rule of law unlike the UAE......


Surprised Australia has given out that many. Though also not surprised about how little the U.K. has given so good job Boris.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,881
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23161 on: Today at 12:57:35 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:56:40 pm
Another sportswash move to happen then. I'm sure the FA will find him as "fit and proper" as Abramovich, Abu Dhabi and DIC.

you would think with the spotlight on what has happened with abramovic the FA would be conscious to make sure their 'fit and proper' candidates are as unsullied as billionaires can be

and chelsea fans, grow a fucking brain, all you hear now from that bunch of clowns is that all billionaires are sketchy, it's how they get their wealth in the first place, so their support of abramovic is no different from any other club owned by billionaires - really?

as bad an owner as mike ashley is considered by the newcastle fans, and he may have been shite for them, i've never read anything to suggest he has blood on his hands like their new owners, the glazers loading debt onto man utd is very different from abramovic stealing his wealth from the russian people and being putin's puppet like all the oligarchs are

just throwing out the cursory line 'all billionaires are crooked' doesn't cut it you muppets, go fucking educate yourselves or shut the fuck up and accept you've been kissing roman's brown ring and continue to do so cos you dont give a fuck about anything else as long as your team wins a football match

on a forum like this we all love football but it's not football at any cost

souless twats like the rest of the oil clubs
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,528
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23162 on: Today at 08:52:29 am »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 04:41:57 pm
They won't be anywhere near where they are now ever again i suspect unless some similar type owner comes in which is highly unlikely isn't it

Seems very unlikely, any potential sportswashers could just go for any mid-table pl side instead, spend far less on buying a club before throwing money at the squad and still ending up spending less than if they bought chelsea.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:59:19 am by Skeeve »
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,694
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23163 on: Today at 09:47:47 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 12:57:35 am
you would think with the spotlight on what has happened with abramovic the FA would be conscious to make sure their 'fit and proper' candidates are as unsullied as billionaires can be

and chelsea fans, grow a fucking brain, all you hear now from that bunch of clowns is that all billionaires are sketchy, it's how they get their wealth in the first place, so their support of abramovic is no different from any other club owned by billionaires - really?

as bad an owner as mike ashley is considered by the newcastle fans, and he may have been shite for them, i've never read anything to suggest he has blood on his hands like their new owners, the glazers loading debt onto man utd is very different from abramovic stealing his wealth from the russian people and being putin's puppet like all the oligarchs are

just throwing out the cursory line 'all billionaires are crooked' doesn't cut it you muppets, go fucking educate yourselves or shut the fuck up and accept you've been kissing roman's brown ring and continue to do so cos you dont give a fuck about anything else as long as your team wins a football match

on a forum like this we all love football but it's not football at any cost

souless twats like the rest of the oil clubs

Your average geordie dickhead will happily argue that Mike Ashley was worse than the Saudi Regime.
Logged

Online lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 568
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23164 on: Today at 09:55:42 am »
Im truth becoming a billionaire is not something that is done ethically but there is a pretty wide spectrum from exploiting workers with minimum wage zero hours contracts, forcing unpaid overtime, poor working conditions, health and safety violations, discrimination against the sick or pregnant, to taking workers passports treating them like slave labour, mass human rights violations to war crimes.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23165 on: Today at 10:37:18 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:47:47 am
Your average geordie dickhead will happily argue that Mike Ashley was worse than the Saudi Regime.
Oh how the good people of Newcastle suffered under the Mike Ashley regime.
Logged

Online an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23166 on: Today at 10:44:42 am »
Seems like Christensen has signed a pre-contract with Barcelona, Azpilicueta likely to do the same. Rudiger out of contract in the summer, Thiago not getting any younger, Alonso only has a year on his contract, thats essentially the majority of their defence needs replaced, nevermind further up the field. Tuchel wont hang about if theres no money to do so. He is not a rebuild type of manager. They are staring down a very dangerous barrel these days and I wont apologise but that is very satisfying.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,715
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #23167 on: Today at 10:50:06 am »
Is anything at all known about these people who are supposed to be buying the club?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 575 576 577 578 579 [580]   Go Up
« previous next »
 