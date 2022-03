Isn’t this a political sanction rather than a legal one. So why do they need to build a case, it’s U.K government’s discretion.



That’s what I’d thought and was arguing that point with CowboyKangaroo the other day - but he was right and I was wrong. Sorry. I’ve been reading a little more about it (still got loads to go) and now I’d say it’s much more a legal situation than a purely political one. In a nutshell the UK has been steadily working to make sanctions more rational, human rights compliant, etc, and thus have raised a hurdle for themselves that they’re struggling to meet.It sounds like yet another example of a pattern I’ve seen over and over - people squeal about arbitrary powers in a system, the system gets codified, money is either involved or gets attracted to it, and eventually it gets rendered useless because clever well-paid people work out ways round it (in this case with silence). All the way from taxation down to FFP. Maybe that’s a good thing in normal life, but you have to put up with rich people being able to do what they want. But setting such a system up to deal with a war situation is fucking stupid.