Is there a chance the tories would freeze UK based assets of Russians?. It's been discussed but I doubt it, because they are in their pockets big time with party funding. If they did though, Roman would lose the lot wouldn't he?. Then the Uk would be the owners of Chelsea. Fairly sure by now all the overseas territories banks have been emptied, but there's some expensive property here in the Uk that would join the club as available for sale. If it was up to me, the best thing we as state owners of Chelsea could do is demolish the grounds, sell it for housing and sell all the players and the academy. I could imagine that approach raising a billion.