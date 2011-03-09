Why would anyone buy Chelsea from him? Surely the cheaper option would be to wait until they are potentially seized and resold cheaper?



And again anyone wanting a football club there are clubs like Newcastle you can buy for far cheaper and then pump money into players etc. Just doesn't make sense to spend 2 to 3 billion on Chelsea



Abramovic wants out and wants out fast. This sale will go through quickly and at well below Chelsea's actual value in my opinion. If he's willing to write of £1.5bn which the club owes him, I'm sure he won't be bothered about getting less than he could.This sale is all about speed and not getting sanctioned. Luckily for Abramovic our government are allowing those in trouble, time to hide or sell any assets that could be seized.