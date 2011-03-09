« previous next »
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22960 on: Today at 12:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:13:53 pm
More likely Newcastle or a post-Guardiola City. He loves his despot paydays.
Agreed. He seems a top class twat and vile human, as evidenced from his handling of the situation post Dortmund-bomb.

He'll go anywhere he can spend big and win.
Rafa Benitez

Online Chakan

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22961 on: Today at 12:17:40 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 11:24:41 am
Billionaires shouldn't be owning our football clubs full stop. That goes from state owned to our owners. Rotton to the core, football should belong to the local communities and fans of that club.

:lmao Look at RAWK now imagine all of us owning a football club.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22962 on: Today at 12:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:17:40 pm
:lmao Look at RAWK now imagine all of us owning a football club.
Head of Player Recruitment: PetertheRed

South American Player Liaison: Uruguayan36

Head of Marketing: Capon Debaser
Rafa Benitez

Online owens_2k

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22963 on: Today at 12:20:29 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 11:33:13 am
Why would anyone buy Chelsea from him? Surely the cheaper option would be to wait until they are potentially seized and resold cheaper?

And again anyone wanting a football club there are clubs like Newcastle you can buy for far cheaper and then pump money into players etc. Just doesn't make sense to spend 2 to 3 billion on Chelsea
Abramovic wants out and wants out fast. This sale will go through quickly and at well below Chelsea's actual value in my opinion. If he's willing to write of £1.5bn which the club owes him, I'm sure he won't be bothered about getting less than he could.

This sale is all about speed and not getting sanctioned. Luckily for Abramovic our government are allowing those in trouble, time to hide or sell any assets that could be seized.
Online 4pool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22964 on: Today at 12:21:22 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:17:40 pm
:lmao Look at RAWK now imagine all of us owning a football club.

The halftime threads are a clear indication that consensus won't be found. :lmao
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Chakan

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22965 on: Today at 12:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:19:46 pm
Head of Player Recruitment: PetertheRed

South American Player Liaison: Uruguayan36

Head of Marketing: Capon Debaser

That would be ace!
Online amir87

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22966 on: Today at 12:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:19:46 pm
Head of Player Recruitment: PetertheRed

South American Player Liaison: Uruguayan36

Head of Marketing: Capon Debaser

I'd like to forward my C.V. on for the Physio role.
Offline Samie

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22967 on: Today at 12:29:13 pm »
I would kill it as Head of Food/Nutrition.  Get Out Mona!
Online CraigDS

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22968 on: Today at 12:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:29:13 pm
I would kill it as Head of Food/Nutrition Copy & Pasting from Twitter.  Get Out Mona!

 ???
Offline Samie

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22969 on: Today at 12:31:24 pm »
Side job mate. Every penny in the kitty helps.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22970 on: Today at 12:32:07 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:27:17 pm
I'd like to forward my C.V. on for the Physio role.

Sorry mate, Welshred has that boxed off already.

He is looking for a Chief Masseur though (happy finish optional).
Online El Lobo

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22971 on: Today at 12:34:33 pm »
Fromola would be an excellent Head of PR
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22972 on: Today at 12:34:45 pm »
This calls for a thread in the Boozer.   ;D
Online kasperoff

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22973 on: Today at 12:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:19:46 pm
Head of Player Recruitment: PetertheRed

South American Player Liaison: Uruguayan36

Head of Marketing: Capon Debaser

Communications Officer: SabuPundit
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Alan_X

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22974 on: Today at 12:35:34 pm »
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22975 on: Today at 12:36:58 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 12:20:29 pm
Abramovic wants out and wants out fast. This sale will go through quickly and at well below Chelsea's actual value in my opinion. If he's willing to write of £1.5bn which the club owes him, I'm sure he won't be bothered about getting less than he could.

This sale is all about speed and not getting sanctioned. Luckily for Abramovic our government are allowing those in trouble, time to hide or sell any assets that could be seized.

I feel like the £1.5b loan must be in the £3b asking price, surely?
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Chakan

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22976 on: Today at 12:37:29 pm »
Online Paul1611

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22977 on: Today at 12:40:25 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:35:34 pm
John Terry reading the room:

https://twitter.com/johnterry26/status/1499297510984146949?s=12

John Terry makes Forrest Gump like like Albert Einstein.  'Stoopid is as stoopid does sir'.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22978 on: Today at 12:45:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:42:12 am
Clubs owned by the fans wouldn't last long, the vast majority of us have no fucking clue in reality. Look at the transfer forum and player threads for just why fans should have not be near major decisions for football clubs.

God.. Imagine Fromola and Al actually making decisions for us!
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline elsewhere

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22979 on: Today at 12:49:16 pm »
Online Chakan

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22980 on: Today at 12:53:56 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:45:56 pm
God.. Imagine Fromola and Al actually making decisions for us!

Who would AL argue against, it's like the ultimate catch 22, can't complain about the owners cause he's one of them.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22981 on: Today at 12:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:34:45 pm
This calls for a thread in the Boozer.   ;D

Do it!
