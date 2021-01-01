« previous next »
clinical

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22920 on: Today at 10:09:22 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:02:52 am
I dont think it'd be that severe, but looking at their finances I'm pretty certain the days of £200 million spending sprees are over (unless they get another sugar daddy, which it seems they won't be)

It will be interesting if the sale drags on into the summer transfer window though. Not that they will do a quick fire sale. But can't imagine much money being spent.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

El Lobo

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22921 on: Today at 10:10:03 am
He'd certainly fit in well

Drinks Sangria

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22922 on: Today at 10:12:29 am
That picture gives off the whiff that both men were rather interested in kissing one another. A faint hint of sexual tension.
The North Bank

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22923 on: Today at 10:12:43 am
The best thing about it is that it was unplanned, its not like hes put certain things in place and asked for guarantees to safeguard the future of the club. Anyone with a bit of cash , is welcome.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22924 on: Today at 10:15:27 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:09:22 am
It will be interesting if the sale drags on into the summer transfer window though. Not that they will do a quick fire sale. But can't imagine much money being spent.
Whoever buys them will focus on making them profitable first and foremost.
Romford_Red

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22925 on: Today at 10:15:45 am
I don't know if this has been discussed and I'm not wading through 10 pages to find out.

If Roman writes off the loans, does this have repercussions for Chelsea from an accounting/FFP standpoint?
I mean if he's loaned them £1.5bn over 20 years, that's £75m per year. Would the loans have been looked at as income on a balance sheet when complying with FFP? If so, if they are now effectively gifts, surely there's some blowback to come from that.
Red Berry

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22926 on: Today at 10:17:19 am
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 08:24:43 am
Luton's fans drowned out the chants, responding with: "You're getting sold in the morning." It will not be that quick but the reality for Chelsea and their fans is the man whose money is largely responsible for that lavish collection of silverware will soon be gone.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60597286

Largely? Try totally!

Wonder if they still have any of those young players that they stockpiled knocking about? They might be needing them soon.
El Lobo

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22927 on: Today at 10:18:05 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:09:22 am
It will be interesting if the sale drags on into the summer transfer window though. Not that they will do a quick fire sale. But can't imagine much money being spent.

If they've got any sense they'll have a fire sale of the ridiculous amount of players they've built up and never played. The great thing is that the likes of Kenedy, Rahman, Bakayoko, Emerson, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Miazga, Ampadu either have contracts expiring this summer or next summer so its hard to see where they'd get much money. And they've also got Rudiger, Azpilicueta and Christensen expiring this summer, with Kante and Thiago next.

They probably think that Gallagher, Broja and Colwill are the players they should be getting into the squad but delightfully it might end up that they need to sell them.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22928 on: Today at 10:19:05 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:15:45 am
I don't know if this has been discussed and I'm not wading through 10 pages to find out.

If Roman writes off the loans, does this have repercussions for Chelsea from an accounting/FFP standpoint?
I mean if he's loaned them £1.5bn over 20 years, that's £75m per year. Would the loans have been looked at as income on a balance sheet when complying with FFP? If so, if they are now effectively gifts, surely there's some blowback to come from that.

You're not willing to take the effort of going through a few posts to find out, but expect someone to take the effort of explaining it to you  ;D
Romford_Red

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22929 on: Today at 10:20:54 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:19:05 am
You're not willing to take the effort of going through a few posts to find out, but expect someone to take the effort of explaining it to you  ;D

Not 200 posts no. I've read a fair bit but this angle didn't seem to have come up so I thought I'd ask. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22930 on: Today at 10:47:32 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:10:03 am
He'd certainly fit in well



How many people around the world will be cringing over the next few months when they see themselves pictured beside him. I mean Vlad, why did you get your photo taken with him?
PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22931 on: Today at 10:51:51 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:33:11 am
Objectively. What would Chelsea be worth. I'd imagine their valuation is similar to ours and United's. Based on profile and global reach and infrastructure and training grounds etc. Probably worth a billion to a company that works in sports . Or a billionaire that wants another shiny plaything. That's even without sportswashers. If it genuinely is up for sale then I think they'll find a buyer who will back them enough to remain competitive at the top end .

Certainly not. We and Man Utd are on a completely different level in terms of valuation ...
vinothmct

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22932 on: Today at 11:10:26 am
Its just a ploy to shift the focus. No one will be able to buy from Him. I'd be surprised if Roman sells chelsea.
stevieG786

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22933 on: Today at 11:10:38 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:10:03 am
He'd certainly fit in well



The sheer fear in Conor's face after he touched Putin here was hilarious to see
Egyptian36

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22934 on: Today at 11:16:13 am
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 08:54:08 pm
Well, I only wish Mike Ashley did sell to someone decent and the Arab c*nts did go to Chelsea and then I would be able to go to St James' Park and support my fucking team again.

Crazy huh, I've not been to a game in 8 year after having a season ticket for 26 years after I swore I wouldn't set foot in the place again until Fat Mike slung his hook.  Ohh how I looked forward to that day thinking I'd be doing cartwheels around the garden.    :no

I am sure you didn't mean it this way but using this term like this is offensive and racist.
El Lobo

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22935 on: Today at 11:17:08 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:16:13 am
I am sure you didn't mean it this way but using this term like this is offensive and racist.

How?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22936 on: Today at 11:17:45 am
Quote from: vinothmct on Today at 11:10:26 am
Its just a ploy to shift the focus. No one will be able to buy from Him. I'd be surprised if Roman sells chelsea.

Just speculating, but it seems to me like he is selling before his assets get frozen. Almost like someone has told him he has a week to get rid of them before they are fucked.

Circa1892

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22937 on: Today at 11:18:18 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:48:26 am
That horrible spunkstain Conor McGregor has said he's interested in buying Chelsea.

He can't be being serious, because he doesn't have anything like that sort of money.

But the thought of someone owning Chelsea who's a bigger c*nt that Abramovich is bizarre.

One of those two is an arrogant, nasty twat who - to an extent, as with most figures in those kind of sports - is a quasi character actor. The other has made their entire fortune from corruption, stealing off the Russian people and being a high profile enabler of a despotic purveyour of genocide.

In the rest of the "prick olympics" - who'd have thought John Terry would end up being one of the bad guys...
FlashGordon

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22938 on: Today at 11:18:34 am
It's definitely a bit racist. Implies they are somehow c*nts because they are Arabs. Now if he had said murdering c*nts or human rights abusing c*nts it would have been much better.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22939 on: Today at 11:20:20 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:17:08 am
How?


racism
/ˈreɪsɪz(ə)m/

noun
prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism by an individual, community, or institution against a person or people on the basis of their membership of a particular racial or ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginalized.


It's 100% racist, but I'm also 100% that Paul didn't mean it to be racist.
El Lobo

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22940 on: Today at 11:20:59 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:18:34 am
It's definitely a bit racist. Implies they are somehow c*nts because they are Arabs. Now if he had said murdering c*nts or human rights abusing c*nts it would have been much better.

I think B&W Paul is pretty clear that the 'Arab c*nts' in question are the ones who have taken over his club, which is pretty accurate. I can't imagine the same accusation would be made if we referred to H&G as American c*nts.
Sharado

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22941 on: Today at 11:21:52 am
Quote from: vinothmct on Today at 11:10:26 am
Its just a ploy to shift the focus. No one will be able to buy from Him. I'd be surprised if Roman sells chelsea.

Fancy a bet on that? $1.5 billion says he does.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22942 on: Today at 11:22:04 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:20:59 am
I can't imagine the same accusation would be made if we referred to H&G as American c*nts.

Someone did have a go a while back when a poster said "Yank c*nts." I think it was after the Super League stuff
FlashGordon

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22943 on: Today at 11:22:48 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:20:59 am
I think B&W Paul is pretty clear that the 'Arab c*nts' in question are the ones who have taken over his club, which is pretty accurate. I can't imagine the same accusation would be made if we referred to H&G as American c*nts.

It actually has been in the past, I'm sure quite a few American posters have taken umbrage over it. I've probably used terms like that myself in the past on here but we can always grow and be better.
OOS

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22944 on: Today at 11:24:41 am
Billionaires shouldn't be owning our football clubs full stop. That goes from state owned to our owners. Rotton to the core, football should belong to the local communities and fans of that club.
