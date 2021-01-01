It will be interesting if the sale drags on into the summer transfer window though. Not that they will do a quick fire sale. But can't imagine much money being spent.



If they've got any sense they'll have a fire sale of the ridiculous amount of players they've built up and never played. The great thing is that the likes of Kenedy, Rahman, Bakayoko, Emerson, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Miazga, Ampadu either have contracts expiring this summer or next summer so its hard to see where they'd get much money. And they've also got Rudiger, Azpilicueta and Christensen expiring this summer, with Kante and Thiago next.They probably think that Gallagher, Broja and Colwill are the players they should be getting into the squad but delightfully it might end up that they need to sell them.