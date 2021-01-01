I guess with an older age and being of quite strong faith, Roman might have quite a bit of bad conscience for what he did back in the 90s.We should give him a bit of a benefit of the doubt in that some people genuinely change their ways and views when they age. Some leopards never change their spots, but until we see signs of wrongdoing on this we shouldn't write off the possibility that he now wants to do some good in the world to compensate for screwing people over in the past. Religion and being at peace with yourself is a strong motivation in that sense.
All the best to you and yours too.
They have been living beyond their means for years, no chance any potential buyer will keep that lavish spending going, unless it is some other despot on a sportswashing spree.The circus is going to see plenty of the attractions auctioned off in summer.
They'll never condemn him as he's done nothing wrong, to them. If he's nothing to do with Putin, or dirty money then why is he offloading and scuttling away like a cockroach.Anyway the Reds are on now 😁
I'm 99% convinced you're on a wind-up, but let's just assume you were actually serious for a moment. Wouldn't you find it just a bit suspect that it's taken his mate trying to start WWIII to prick his conscience?
Who would you take in their team? For me, only Kovacic.
I'd take Kante before Kovacic
For the non-accountants struggling with what a write off is, here's an explanation:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XEL65gywwHQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XEL65gywwHQ</a>
Reece-James as Trent's back-up.
Too much ego and cockiness
Looks finished IMOId take Reece James as Trents back up, Thiago Silva as 3rd choice Center back and maybe Kepa for the community shield penalty shoot out
Genuinely not sure Id take any. All seem quite jumped up and not really in the right mindset for being at this club.
Just think... how our win on Sunday basically sounded the death knell for 21st century Chelsea. It's beautiful. Who is going to pay billions for that club with the intention of spending billions more on it?
Completely out of nowhere as wellEven last week
I need an emergency "Fabio Aurelio excuse me what is this shit.gif" on aisle nine here!
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
