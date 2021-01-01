« previous next »
lamad

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22840 on: Yesterday at 10:37:07 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 07:49:59 pm
I guess with an older age and being of quite strong faith, Roman might have quite a bit of bad conscience for what he did back in the 90s.

We should give him a bit of a benefit of the doubt in that some people genuinely change their ways and views when they age. Some leopards never change their spots, but until we see signs of wrongdoing on this we shouldn't write off the possibility that he now wants to do some good in the world to compensate for screwing people over in the past. Religion and being at peace with yourself is a strong motivation in that sense.
Cannot really be a serious post, but if so (or for others thinking along those lines): The wording of his statement is extra dubious and clearly every word went through two dozen lawyers, so yeah, straight from the heart. If "set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery." doesn't raise several red flags I don't know what does.

And if he really wanted to do better after first ripping of his own people and later putting money into whatever dodgy investments and atrocities he fancied, he could have come out a day after the invasion saying he was appalled and would support the people of Ukraine. Could have come out and said he would sell real estate and donate to children's hospitals in Kiyv... well did he fuck! He only kicked into gear once the first sanctions were dished out and it looked like someone would come after him sooner or later. The ridiculous statement of him trying to broker peace talks was purely a smokescreen to buy him a day or two and get as much or rather more of his riches to non-reachable tax and dirty money havens as possible (in addition to what is already there anyway). He cleverly stalls and the Tories are obviously in no hurry to act.
Son of Spion

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22841 on: Yesterday at 10:41:34 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 07:49:59 pm
I guess with an older age and being of quite strong faith, Roman might have quite a bit of bad conscience for what he did back in the 90s.

We should give him a bit of a benefit of the doubt in that some people genuinely change their ways and views when they age. Some leopards never change their spots, but until we see signs of wrongdoing on this we shouldn't write off the possibility that he now wants to do some good in the world to compensate for screwing people over in the past. Religion and being at peace with yourself is a strong motivation in that sense.
I'm 99% convinced you're on a wind-up, but let's just assume you were actually serious for a moment. Wouldn't you find it just a bit suspect that it's taken his mate trying to start WWIII to prick his conscience?
thegoodfella

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22842 on: Yesterday at 10:44:30 pm
They have been living beyond their means for years, no chance any potential buyer will keep that lavish spending going, unless it is some other despot on a sportswashing spree.

The circus is going to see plenty of the attractions auctioned off in summer.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22843 on: Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 10:44:30 pm
They have been living beyond their means for years, no chance any potential buyer will keep that lavish spending going, unless it is some other despot on a sportswashing spree.

The circus is going to see plenty of the attractions auctioned off in summer.
Who would you take in their team? For me, only Kovacic.
lamad

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22844 on: Yesterday at 10:49:15 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:14:16 pm
They'll never condemn him as he's done nothing wrong, to them. 

If he's nothing to do with Putin, or dirty money then why is he offloading and scuttling away like a cockroach.

Anyway the Reds are on now 😁
Please don't insult cockroaches, they do not deserve being put into the same sentence as Roman A.!

And the Reds have won again today now! :D
CraigDS

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22845 on: Yesterday at 10:49:33 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:41:34 pm
I'm 99% convinced you're on a wind-up, but let's just assume you were actually serious for a moment. Wouldn't you find it just a bit suspect that it's taken his mate trying to start WWIII to prick his conscience?

Also, if he wanted he could sign it over to a fan group ownership for nothing with a chunk of cash to cover them for the next 5 years whilst cost cutting takes place to make them self sufficient.
dirkster

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22846 on: Yesterday at 10:54:05 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm
Who would you take in their team? For me, only Kovacic.
I'd take Kante before Kovacic
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22847 on: Yesterday at 10:55:17 pm
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 10:54:05 pm
I'd take Kante before Kovacic
He's getting on a bit. Too injury prone.
Gray Hamster

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22848 on: Yesterday at 10:57:32 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:17:17 pm
For the non-accountants struggling with what a write off is, here's an explanation:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XEL65gywwHQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XEL65gywwHQ</a>
Haha the irony is that Im actually a chartered accountant ACA
thegoodfella

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22849 on: Yesterday at 11:00:29 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm
Who would you take in their team? For me, only Kovacic.

Not really bothered with that to be honest mate. I think we have an excellent squad, but I would take one of their CMs, Jorginho maybe?
Big Dirk

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22850 on: Yesterday at 11:11:37 pm
Off topic but Roman Abramovich has the weirdest set of hands almost Jeremy Beadle like.
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22851 on: Yesterday at 11:16:45 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:41:34 pm
I'm 99% convinced you're on a wind-up, but let's just assume you were actually serious for a moment. Wouldn't you find it just a bit suspect that it's taken his mate trying to start WWIII to prick his conscience?

Well, I mean you don't get that wealthy if you're a top bloke all round so no doubt there are a lot of skeletons in that closet.
wampa1

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22852 on: Yesterday at 11:17:48 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm
Who would you take in their team? For me, only Kovacic.
Reece-James as Trent's back-up.
stevieG786

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22853 on: Yesterday at 11:19:57 pm
Excellent news, fuck off back to mediocrity Chelsea!
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22854 on: Yesterday at 11:21:05 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 11:17:48 pm
Reece-James as Trent's back-up.
He'd be behind Jimmy Milner in the pecking order ;D
Gray Hamster

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22855 on: Yesterday at 11:28:10 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 11:17:48 pm
Reece-James as Trent's back-up.
Too much ego and cockiness
duvva

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22856 on: Yesterday at 11:36:54 pm
stevieG786

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22857 on: Yesterday at 11:52:20 pm
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 10:54:05 pm
I'd take Kante before Kovacic

Looks finished IMO

Id take Reece James as Trents back up, Thiago Silva as 3rd choice Center back and maybe Kepa for the community shield penalty shoot out
CraigDS

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22858 on: Yesterday at 11:55:19 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 11:52:20 pm
Looks finished IMO

Id take Reece James as Trents back up, Thiago Silva as 3rd choice Center back and maybe Kepa for the community shield penalty shoot out

Pointless taking a 36ur old injury prone CB as 3rd choice and take a place of the youngsters youre bringing through to be the CB choice for the next 8 years.
CraigDS

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22859 on: Yesterday at 11:55:55 pm
Genuinely not sure Id take any. All seem quite jumped up and not really in the right mindset for being at this club.
Red Berry

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22860 on: Today at 12:27:53 am
Just think... how our win on Sunday basically sounded the death knell for 21st century Chelsea.  It's beautiful. Who is going to pay billions for that club with the intention of spending billions more on it? 
rushyman

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22861 on: Today at 12:30:50 am
Well that was an interesting 19 years

Thanks for taking a few titles off United and all that

But back to being Chelsea you go
PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22862 on: Today at 12:30:54 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:55:55 pm
Genuinely not sure Id take any. All seem quite jumped up and not really in the right mindset for being at this club.

I agree in general, but I'd probably still take Armando Broja or Conor Gallagher. They haven't played for Chelsea's first team, so they are probably not damaged beyond repair ...
rushyman

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22863 on: Today at 12:32:04 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:27:53 am
Just think... how our win on Sunday basically sounded the death knell for 21st century Chelsea.  It's beautiful. Who is going to pay billions for that club with the intention of spending billions more on it? 

Completely out of nowhere aswell

Even last week

Red Berry

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22864 on: Today at 12:39:42 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:32:04 am
Completely out of nowhere as well

Even last week

Yeah. It was by no means a trigger, but now it seems like the harbinger of impending doom. The fact they barely scraped past Luton might be an indication of just how badly the uncertainty is already impacting their team.

These are all expensive, highly paid players, who are acutely aware that the club they are playing for owes £1.5bn to the owner who is now trying to rapidly offload said club. They're very likely already thinking about their careers and who might potentially take them on.

Could things get any worse for Timo Werner?
