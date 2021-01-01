I guess with an older age and being of quite strong faith, Roman might have quite a bit of bad conscience for what he did back in the 90s.



We should give him a bit of a benefit of the doubt in that some people genuinely change their ways and views when they age. Some leopards never change their spots, but until we see signs of wrongdoing on this we shouldn't write off the possibility that he now wants to do some good in the world to compensate for screwing people over in the past. Religion and being at peace with yourself is a strong motivation in that sense.



Cannot really be a serious post, but if so (or for others thinking along those lines): The wording of his statement is extra dubious and clearly every word went through two dozen lawyers, so yeah, straight from the heart. If "set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery." doesn't raise several red flags I don't know what does.And if he really wanted to do better after first ripping of his own people and later putting money into whatever dodgy investments and atrocities he fancied, he could have come out a day after the invasion saying he was appalled and would support the people of Ukraine. Could have come out and said he would sell real estate and donate to children's hospitals in Kiyv... well did he fuck! He only kicked into gear once the first sanctions were dished out and it looked like someone would come after him sooner or later. The ridiculous statement of him trying to broker peace talks was purely a smokescreen to buy him a day or two and get as much or rather more of his riches to non-reachable tax and dirty money havens as possible (in addition to what is already there anyway). He cleverly stalls and the Tories are obviously in no hurry to act.