Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22840 on: Today at 10:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 07:49:59 pm
I guess with an older age and being of quite strong faith, Roman might have quite a bit of bad conscience for what he did back in the 90s.

We should give him a bit of a benefit of the doubt in that some people genuinely change their ways and views when they age. Some leopards never change their spots, but until we see signs of wrongdoing on this we shouldn't write off the possibility that he now wants to do some good in the world to compensate for screwing people over in the past. Religion and being at peace with yourself is a strong motivation in that sense.
Cannot really be a serious post, but if so (or for others thinking along those lines): The wording of his statement is extra dubious and clearly every word went through two dozen lawyers, so yeah, straight from the heart. If "set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery." doesn't raise several red flags I don't know what does.

And if he really wanted to do better after first ripping of his own people and later putting money into whatever dodgy investments and atrocities he fancied, he could have come out a day after the invasion saying he was appalled and would support the people of Ukraine. Could have come out and said he would sell real estate and donate to children's hospitals in Kiyv... well did he fuck! He only kicked into gear once the first sanctions were dished out and it looked like someone would come after him sooner or later. The ridiculous statement of him trying to broker peace talks was purely a smokescreen to buy him a day or two and get as much or rather more of his riches to non-reachable tax and dirty money havens as possible (in addition to what is already there anyway). He cleverly stalls and the Tories are obviously in no hurry to act.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22841 on: Today at 10:41:34 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 07:49:59 pm
I guess with an older age and being of quite strong faith, Roman might have quite a bit of bad conscience for what he did back in the 90s.

We should give him a bit of a benefit of the doubt in that some people genuinely change their ways and views when they age. Some leopards never change their spots, but until we see signs of wrongdoing on this we shouldn't write off the possibility that he now wants to do some good in the world to compensate for screwing people over in the past. Religion and being at peace with yourself is a strong motivation in that sense.
I'm 99% convinced you're on a wind-up, but let's just assume you were actually serious for a moment. Wouldn't you find it just a bit suspect that it's taken his mate trying to start WWIII to prick his conscience?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22842 on: Today at 10:44:30 pm »
They have been living beyond their means for years, no chance any potential buyer will keep that lavish spending going, unless it is some other despot on a sportswashing spree.

The circus is going to see plenty of the attractions auctioned off in summer.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22843 on: Today at 10:45:57 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 10:44:30 pm
They have been living beyond their means for years, no chance any potential buyer will keep that lavish spending going, unless it is some other despot on a sportswashing spree.

The circus is going to see plenty of the attractions auctioned off in summer.
Who would you take in their team? For me, only Kovacic.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22844 on: Today at 10:49:15 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:14:16 pm
They'll never condemn him as he's done nothing wrong, to them. 

If he's nothing to do with Putin, or dirty money then why is he offloading and scuttling away like a cockroach.

Anyway the Reds are on now 😁
Please don't insult cockroaches, they do not deserve being put into the same sentence as Roman A.!

And the Reds have won again today now! :D
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22845 on: Today at 10:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:41:34 pm
I'm 99% convinced you're on a wind-up, but let's just assume you were actually serious for a moment. Wouldn't you find it just a bit suspect that it's taken his mate trying to start WWIII to prick his conscience?

Also, if he wanted he could sign it over to a fan group ownership for nothing with a chunk of cash to cover them for the next 5 years whilst cost cutting takes place to make them self sufficient.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22846 on: Today at 10:54:05 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:45:57 pm
Who would you take in their team? For me, only Kovacic.
I'd take Kante before Kovacic
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22847 on: Today at 10:55:17 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 10:54:05 pm
I'd take Kante before Kovacic
He's getting on a bit. Too injury prone.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22848 on: Today at 10:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:17:17 pm
For the non-accountants struggling with what a write off is, here's an explanation:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XEL65gywwHQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XEL65gywwHQ</a>
Haha the irony is that Im actually a chartered accountant ACA
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22849 on: Today at 11:00:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:45:57 pm
Who would you take in their team? For me, only Kovacic.

Not really bothered with that to be honest mate. I think we have an excellent squad, but I would take one of their CMs, Jorginho maybe?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22850 on: Today at 11:11:37 pm »
Off topic but Roman Abramovich has the weirdest set of hands almost Jeremy Beadle like.
