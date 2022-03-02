Unpopular opinion but if what he stated in that letter is true (donating sales proceeds to war victims), then I do respect the gesture. I can see the skepticism sorrounding this whole story, but putting speculation aside, it is literally everything he could have done to show his position. From a rational point of view, without going into national bias, he seems to have carried himself out of this quite well even if we many will look for alterior motives.

With so much terrible in the world right now, I still retain some faith that most people are still good and can see what is happening in Ukraine is wrong. Whether that is the case with Roman, remains to be seen. As a south asian, I have seen plenty racial bias to know how terrible it can be to be painted with racial and xenophobic stereotypes. For now, I will choose to believe what he has stated in that letter and hopefully it is true.