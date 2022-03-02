« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 563 564 565 566 567 [568]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1913626 times)

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,292
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22680 on: Today at 06:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:51:17 pm
The lesson here is you take on dodgy, scumbag owners at your peril. Yes, you might get away with it for a while and buy a number of trophies too, but you'll never be loved, never be respected, and when it eventually goes pear-shaped and your sportswasher is shamed out, how are you going to then stand on your own two feet? Being propped up, vastly above your means, might sound attractive, but the eventual fall is always going to hurt, and it should hurt too.

A very good mate of mine is an old school city fan. I've thought about something he said during the abu dhabi buyout in 2008, words to the effect of: In 5 years we'll have won the league. In 25 years we probably won't exist.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,889
  • The only club that matters
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22681 on: Today at 06:05:40 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 05:02:39 pm
It is reviewable: section38(4) here.  But it is after-the-fact, and where it says normal principles of judicial review I take that to mean they will look for errors like mistaken identity, but wont be remotely interested in the foreign policy behind it.  Not an expert though.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,826
  • 27 Years...
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22682 on: Today at 06:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 06:00:56 pm
A very good mate of mine is an old school city fan. I've thought about something he said during the abu dhabi buyout in 2008, words to the effect of: In 5 years we'll have won the league. In 25 years we probably won't exist.

Far too many people only consider what they can get out of things in the moment. Fewer consider where this might leave them in the longer term. Your friend sounds far more insightful than most. It's these old school football fans I feel for. Seeing their traditional clubs hijacked then used and abused as money and reputation laundering vehicles is quite heartbreaking when you think of it. Sadly, far too many are blind or just simply don't care. They'll be squealling like banshees and complaining when the whole thing eventually hits the rocks though, and they'll blame everyone but themselves.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,437
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22683 on: Today at 06:21:20 pm »
https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2022/03/02/statement-from-roman-abramovich

Quote
I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC. As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Clubs best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Clubs sponsors and partners.
The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club. Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery.

Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club.

I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart.

Thank you,

Roman
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22684 on: Today at 06:22:47 pm »
Good riddance.

One down, Two to go.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,505
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22685 on: Today at 06:22:58 pm »
He'll just buy the thing again after all this is over.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,510
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22686 on: Today at 06:23:43 pm »
LOL, it's over.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,826
  • 27 Years...
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22687 on: Today at 06:23:46 pm »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,203
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22688 on: Today at 06:24:58 pm »
So theyll get bought by someone with Newcastles wealth in a week or so
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,971
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22689 on: Today at 06:26:00 pm »
What a load of PR guff.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,421
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22690 on: Today at 06:27:19 pm »
Chelsea 2.0 is Over!  :wave
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,437
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22691 on: Today at 06:27:46 pm »
So he says he's not wanting to call in the debt, does it just get wiped out then?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22692 on: Today at 06:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:27:46 pm
So he says he's not wanting to call in the debt, does it just get wiped out then?

That shouldnt be allowed to be honest
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,122
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22693 on: Today at 06:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 06:28:28 pm
That shouldnt be allowed to be honest
Should at least count against them in a ffp sense
Logged
YNWA

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,193
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22694 on: Today at 06:30:40 pm »
What a thoroughly decent chap
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22695 on: Today at 06:30:52 pm »
One of the LA Dodgers owners is in the potential consortium with the Swiss guy.

Dodgers have been the biggest spenders in Baseball the last 6-7 years.

That's mainly due to their massive $8 billion TV contract with Time Warner though.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22696 on: Today at 06:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:26:00 pm
What a load of PR guff.

Yeah- just seize the club, write off his debt and sell the club. All funds to be given to Ukraine
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,010
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22697 on: Today at 06:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:27:19 pm
Chelsea 2.0 is Over!  :wave

Remember his first game as owner, beat us at Anfield.

His last game we do them at Wembley, nice way to finish the story :)
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,971
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22698 on: Today at 06:32:00 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:30:52 pm
One of the LA Dodgers owners is in the potential consortium with the Swiss guy.

Dodgers have been the biggest spenders in Baseball the last 6-7 years.

That's mainly due to their massive $8 billion TV contract with Time Warner though.

Explains why hes been so underwhelming for Chelsea.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,572
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22699 on: Today at 06:32:08 pm »
Unpopular opinion but if what he stated in that letter is true (donating sales proceeds to war victims), then I do respect the gesture. I can see the skepticism sorrounding this whole story, but putting speculation aside, it is literally everything he could have done to show his position. From a rational point of view, without going into national bias, he seems to have carried himself out of this quite well even if we many will look for alterior motives.
With so much terrible in the world right now, I still retain some faith that most people are still good and can see what is happening in Ukraine is wrong. Whether that is the case with Roman, remains to be seen. As a south asian, I have seen plenty racial bias to know how terrible it can be to be painted with racial and xenophobic stereotypes. For now, I will choose to believe what he has stated in that letter and hopefully it is true.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,777
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22700 on: Today at 06:34:39 pm »
I read in the BBC article on it earlier that loan is owed by one of his companies to another of his companies, which seems a bit dodgy to me, but I guess its how these people get round regulations and rules somehow.

Dont really understand how it all works but that just doesnt seem right
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,888
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22701 on: Today at 06:36:02 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:32:08 pm
Unpopular opinion but if what he stated in that letter is true (donating sales proceeds to war victims), then I do respect the gesture. I can see the skepticism sorrounding this whole story, but putting speculation aside, it is literally everything he could have done to show his position. From a rational point of view, without going into national bias, he seems to have carried himself out of this quite well even if we many will look for alterior motives.
With so much terrible in the world right now, I still retain some faith that most people are still good and can see what is happening in Ukraine is wrong. Whether that is the case with Roman, remains to be seen. As a south asian, I have seen plenty racial bias to know how terrible it can be to be painted with racial and xenophobic stereotypes. For now, I will choose to believe what he has stated in that letter and hopefully it is true.

It's definitely not some great philanthropic gesture - he's trying to keep the rest of his stuff from getting sanctioned.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,128
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22702 on: Today at 06:36:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:27:46 pm
So he says he's not wanting to call in the debt, does it just get wiped out then?
He'll just include the debt in the sale price. If he gets £3bn it can be £1.5bn profit and the other half repays what he's loaned them.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22703 on: Today at 06:36:49 pm »
So the debt will just be written off?

Farce.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,203
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22704 on: Today at 06:36:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:27:19 pm
Chelsea 2.0 is Over!  :wave
It probably isnt though. Wont stop their success.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22705 on: Today at 06:37:22 pm »
Anyone trust a guy who got rich off blood soaked I'll gotten gains that he's going to just write of the debt and give the sale proceeds away.

His PR team have been bullshitting since it kicked off in Ukraine.

He's going to walk away with £2 billion and get told by Putin to invest that money in Russia.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22706 on: Today at 06:37:58 pm »
Make no mistake, this is an absolute game changer. 1.5bn hes writing off, the next owner will run them like a business. No more lottery wins.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22707 on: Today at 06:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:32:00 pm
Explains why hes been so underwhelming for Chelsea.
;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,994
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22708 on: Today at 06:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:27:46 pm
So he says he's not wanting to call in the debt, does it just get wiped out then?

Self sustaining my arse.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,510
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22709 on: Today at 06:38:46 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:32:08 pm
Unpopular opinion but if what he stated in that letter is true (donating sales proceeds to war victims), then I do respect the gesture. I can see the skepticism sorrounding this whole story, but putting speculation aside, it is literally everything he could have done to show his position. From a rational point of view, without going into national bias, he seems to have carried himself out of this quite well even if we many will look for alterior motives.
With so much terrible in the world right now, I still retain some faith that most people are still good and can see what is happening in Ukraine is wrong. Whether that is the case with Roman, remains to be seen. As a south asian, I have seen plenty racial bias to know how terrible it can be to be painted with racial and xenophobic stereotypes. For now, I will choose to believe what he has stated in that letter and hopefully it is true.

Roman is part of a scheme to hold power and extract wealth over the Russian people. He's then used that to integrate himself into top political connections around the world that have enabled him and his fellow conspirators the ability to do god knows what else.

At the end sure it's nice that he's making a good gesture but that shouldn't hide the fact that what enabled him to do this is blood and lies.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,572
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22710 on: Today at 06:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:36:02 pm
It's definitely not some great philanthropic gesture - he's trying to keep the rest of his stuff from getting sanctioned.

Whatever may be the reason, I dont know, nor do I care to speculate. At the very basic level, it is a gesture that can help those innocent folks reeling from an unfair situation that has destroyed their livelihoods and is not a small amount. At the very least, that can be appreciated, even if from an owner/individual we dislike.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22711 on: Today at 06:38:54 pm »
Chelsea can now go back to being the 3rd biggest club in London
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,292
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22712 on: Today at 06:39:30 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:32:08 pm
Unpopular opinion but if what he stated in that letter is true (donating sales proceeds to war victims), then I do respect the gesture. I can see the skepticism sorrounding this whole story, but putting speculation aside, it is literally everything he could have done to show his position. From a rational point of view, without going into national bias, he seems to have carried himself out of this quite well even if we many will look for alterior motives.
With so much terrible in the world right now, I still retain some faith that most people are still good and can see what is happening in Ukraine is wrong. Whether that is the case with Roman, remains to be seen. As a south asian, I have seen plenty racial bias to know how terrible it can be to be painted with racial and xenophobic stereotypes. For now, I will choose to believe what he has stated in that letter and hopefully it is true.

The bolded part is where the entire rest of the post falls down.

The idea he's done literally anything in his life for altruistic reasons is complete and utter fantasy.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
Pages: 1 ... 563 564 565 566 567 [568]   Go Up
« previous next »
 