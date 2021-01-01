What i dont quite understand clearly is the governmental level criteria for declaring somebody evil and then stealing all their money. I would really like to understand that better.



Dont get me wrong, i understand the Oligarchs have enabled Putin to slowly move over time from a genuinely elected democratic leader to a despot that's committing heinous war crimes. If somebody can make a demonstrable documented case that this makes person a, b or c directly complicit in those war crimes, by all means that crime should be punished appropriately. Its very possible even likely Ob is complicit, Usamov appears to be knee deep in it, so on so forth.



However i dont really see a due process here. When you look back at 9/11 in retrospect and the trampling of civil rights that occurred in the aftermath of that outrage and horror, I would much rather see a clear and open process fairly applied in these circumstances.



If they can do it to an oligarch they can do it to you. Best to remember that. Hes not automatically guilty because hes Russian and hes rich. Hes probably guilty because hes guilty, but at the moment the discourse and process seems to be ignoring the proving of what, when and how part of the program.



Rushes to Justice are never good. Thats why lynching is frowned on. Especially in this modern era where narratives take flight like the pigeons in Trafalgar square and speculation becomes reporting becomes fact in breathless stampedes.



two cents.









