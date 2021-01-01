« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 562 563 564 565 566 [567]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1912623 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,857
  • Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22640 on: Today at 01:36:53 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:00:15 pm


Absolutely no way he's getting £4 billion for an asset that could theoretically be seized at a moment's notice. It's ironic that most analysts believe Abramovich bought Chelsea to insulate himself from Putin. Instead, he's having to get rid of it because of him.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,048
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22641 on: Today at 01:38:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:35:07 pm
Something should be happening to Chelsea here, it will be sickening if they are allowed to write off that much debt when other teams are living within their means.
Yep. Sickening AND unethical or something to that effect, IF nothing happens when sh*t hits the fan. Shouldn't be allowed and I'm sure the Leagues won't be quiet about it- especially the likes of Leeds, Portsmouth etc..

"FFP"? Make me laugh!..

I thought FFP was for situations like these?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:44:35 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22642 on: Today at 01:44:30 pm »
You could buy a NFL team that has a league that pays $10 billion a year in tv revenues and have change left for a NBA or MLB team for that £4 billion price.

He's going to have to take a hit on this, get his debt back and maybe a few hundred million "profit", he needs this done asap as his name is ringing out so loud it would make Marlo Stanfield jealous. :D

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,817
  • 27 Years...
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22643 on: Today at 01:45:50 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:01:32 am
Time and time again over recent years when Financial Fair Play has been criticised, the line from fans, mostly Man City and Chelsea (or Everton lolz), and even some pundits, has been "why shouldn't you be able to spend money if you have it?"

Well this is exactly why. If a club is completely dependent on one person not pulling the plug then that is an horrendous place to be in, regardless of any immediate success. £1.5 billion in debt FFS!
Well this is it. Chelsea FC are absolutely skint and absolutely not self sustaining. No doubt the same can be said about Abu Dhabi FC. Propped up by dirty money brought in by very dubious owners. Take them away, and the whole thing collapses.

It's absolutely scandalous that such owners were ever let into English football in the first place by the greedy bastards in the game who were only interested in the £££££ signs.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,381
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22644 on: Today at 01:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:45:50 pm
Well this is it. Chelsea FC are absolutely skint and absolutely not self sustaining. No doubt the same can be said about Abu Dhabi FC. Propped up by dirty money brought in by very dubious owners. Take them away, and the whole thing collapses.

It's absolutely scandalous that such owners were ever let into English football in the first place by the greedy bastards in the game who were only interested in the £££££ signs.


But...but...but...CARTEL!
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,416
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22645 on: Today at 01:46:49 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:33:46 pm
Here's something the UK media aren't saying out loud from Wyss' interview with Blick. They're jumping the gun and there is no selling price at the moment.

It won't get picked up by the likes of Sky because they're desperate for the likes of Chelsea to remain good/competitive.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,853
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22646 on: Today at 01:49:46 pm »
Seeing some saying Chelsea is just a pawn in a larger game. More like a bishop I'd say.

How about willing collaborators??
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,817
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22647 on: Today at 02:03:40 pm »
Funny how Roman is getting a grace period from Johnson.
Sanction him, but let him dispose/hide his assets first. Stinks.

Given the amount of Russian money washing around Tory Party Coffers, and Johnsons links to the KGB via Lebedevs dad, you have to wonder if Roman has some Kompromat on the Tories, or more specifically the oaf in No10.

Seriously think Johnson is not arsed about Everton going under, whereas binning Chelsea would run the risk of upsetting the racist wankers and tax swerving Chelsea that support them, and think Johnson is just like them. (He is like)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,370
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22648 on: Today at 02:17:47 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:53:23 pm
But Chelsea, psg and city were to be in it?

I was never happy about them being invited, but then again neither where they, as their spending would have been controlled by the ESL. UEFA are just a corrupt bunch of twats and the PL proved with the sale of Newcastle to the Saudis that they don't give a fuck either.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22649 on: Today at 02:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:31:33 am
Their fans are absolutely embarrassing. They deserve a fair few decades in the wilderness.

The club is trending on Twitter so decided to have a look at what the fans are saying. All talking about how hes been unfairly targeted and that he has no links to Putin and other fan are just jealous and hes the best owner in football blah blah blah. Goes to show how effective sportswashing is, or perhaps Chelsea fans are just fucking idiots. Probably a combination of both.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,192
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22650 on: Today at 02:33:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:30:24 pm
The club is trending on Twitter so decided to have a look at what the fans are saying. All talking about how hes been unfairly targeted and that he has no links to Putin and other fan are just jealous and hes the best owner in football blah blah blah. Goes to show how effective sportswashing is, or perhaps Chelsea fans are just fucking idiots. Probably a combination of both.

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,289
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22651 on: Today at 02:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:30:24 pm
The club is trending on Twitter so decided to have a look at what the fans are saying. All talking about how hes been unfairly targeted and that he has no links to Putin and other fan are just jealous and hes the best owner in football blah blah blah. Goes to show how effective sportswashing is, or perhaps Chelsea fans are just fucking idiots. Probably a combination of both.

You're right about the effectiveness of sportswashing. I have a gruding respect for those who simply say 'look it is what it is, I just like having a good football team'. Wheras the contortions, the 'well actually we're just well run' of City, Chelsea and Newcastle fans is the bit I really can't bear.

If Chelsea really are 'well run' we're about to find out.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,639
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22652 on: Today at 02:45:39 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:21:34 pm
He's owned them for what, 19 years? And if they owe him 1.5 billion, that's roughly 80 million a year he's written off.

How strong will they be once that stops? If they spent 80 million a year less than what they do now, they'll be Arsenal/Spurs level at best.

Which is still better than the vast majority of clubs in the country.  Therefore, they'll still be a strong team.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22653 on: Today at 02:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:34:05 pm
If Chelsea really are 'well run' we're about to find out.

Its easy to be well run when you have a loan facility from your owner that can be extended at the drop of a hat anytime you reach troubled watersuntil now that is.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,192
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22654 on: Today at 02:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:45:39 pm
Which is still better than the vast majority of clubs in the country.  Therefore, they'll still be a strong team.

I suspect if it actually happened it'd be a pretty hefty drop-off. Not just for not being able to spend as much money, but the calibre of player they could sign (and more importantly retain) would be huge. They've had barely any seasons out of the CL since he bought them too, if he ends up selling to someone who doesn't treat them as a toy then a couple of seasons out of the CL would be absolutely crippling. And every chance if Newcastle put their foot on the gas.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,038
  • Bam!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22655 on: Today at 02:58:53 pm »
Amongst all this, they have Azpilicueta, Rudiger and Christensen to replace this summer, and probably look at someone to start to take over from Thiago Silva too. They will need to spend to replace those and make sure they have decent back ups.

What they do have it a lot of players that they can flog. Gallagher and Broja out on loan could go for decent money, they have loads of squad players and others on loan, Werner and the likes that they might not fancy once they need money.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,903
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22656 on: Today at 03:09:32 pm »
What i dont quite understand clearly is the governmental level criteria for declaring somebody evil and then stealing all their money. I would really like to understand that better.

Dont get me wrong, i understand the Oligarchs have enabled Putin to slowly move over time from a genuinely elected democratic leader to a despot that's committing heinous war crimes. If somebody can make a demonstrable documented case that this makes person a, b or c directly complicit in those war crimes, by all means that crime should be punished appropriately. Its very possible even likely Ob is complicit, Usamov appears to be knee deep in it, so on so forth.

However i dont really see a due process here. When you look back at 9/11 in retrospect and the trampling of civil rights that occurred in the aftermath of that outrage and horror, I would much rather see a clear and open process fairly applied in these circumstances.

If they can do it to an oligarch they can do it to you. Best to remember that. Hes not automatically guilty because hes Russian and hes rich. Hes probably guilty because hes guilty, but at the moment the discourse and process seems to be ignoring the proving of what, when and how part of the program.

Rushes to Justice are never good. Thats why lynching is frowned on. Especially in this modern era where narratives take flight like the pigeons in Trafalgar square and speculation becomes reporting becomes fact in breathless stampedes.

two cents. 




Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online tuaz

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 349
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22657 on: Today at 03:15:29 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:03:40 pm
Funny how Roman is getting a grace period from Johnson.
Sanction him, but let him dispose/hide his assets first. Stinks.
....
Seriously think Johnson is not arsed about Everton going under...

I don't really know UK politics except on a very superficial level.  Has there been any attempt at all to justify - on record - the difference in treatment?
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,289
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22658 on: Today at 03:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:09:32 pm

If they can do it to an oligarch they can do it to you. Best to remember that. Hes not automatically guilty because hes Russian and hes rich. Hes probably guilty because hes guilty, but at the moment the discourse and process seems to be ignoring the proving of what, when and how part of the program.


Really rich people have really good lawyers. They help keep things out of the papers that may well be in the public interest.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22659 on: Today at 03:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:58:53 pm
Amongst all this, they have Azpilicueta, Rudiger and Christensen to replace this summer, and probably look at someone to start to take over from Thiago Silva too. They will need to spend to replace those and make sure they have decent back ups.

What they do have it a lot of players that they can flog. Gallagher and Broja out on loan could go for decent money, they have loads of squad players and others on loan, Werner and the likes that they might not fancy once they need money.
Their players are mercenaries and will jump ship immediately.
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,577
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22660 on: Today at 03:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:58:53 pm
Amongst all this, they have Azpilicueta, Rudiger and Christensen to replace this summer, and probably look at someone to start to take over from Thiago Silva too. They will need to spend to replace those and make sure they have decent back ups.

What they do have it a lot of players that they can flog. Gallagher and Broja out on loan could go for decent money, they have loads of squad players and others on loan, Werner and the likes that they might not fancy once they need money.

Chelsea have stockpiled footballers for years, if only to stop them going to rivals. This is all very well and good when your debt is underwritten by a oligarch, but not so good when you need to shift debt and your rivals know this to be true.

Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,370
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22661 on: Today at 03:38:37 pm »
Quote from: tuaz on Today at 03:15:29 pm
I don't really know UK politics except on a very superficial level.  Has there been any attempt at all to justify - on record - the difference in treatment?

No, the PM will just bluster and bullshit and say he can't comment on why those who fund his party are being ignored
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22662 on: Today at 03:43:13 pm »
Great to see them squirm.

I would feel sorry for Everton if they were to run aground, but honestly, Chelsea deserve everything coming to them.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,888
  • The only club that matters
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22663 on: Today at 03:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:09:32 pm
Its a category error thinking about it this way, as if its normal law with normal due process.  Instead its an exercise of serious foreign policy such that it *shouldnt* be transparent, or predictable, or subject to normal legal challenge - because if it was it could be gamed by your adversaries.   they can do it to you - no, because completely different norms apply here.
Logged

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,123
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22664 on: Today at 04:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 03:48:23 pm
Its a category error thinking about it this way, as if its normal law with normal due process.  Instead its an exercise of serious foreign policy such that it *shouldnt* be transparent, or predictable, or subject to normal legal challenge - because if it was it could be gamed by your adversaries.   they can do it to you - no, because completely different norms apply here.

Even if it was normal times there is the principal in UK law now of wealth having to be accounted for - they're called unexplained wealth orders where assets are confiscated if the owner can't explain how they were legitimately acquired.

How did RA get his money? He has admitted in court that he bribed government officials and gangsters.

He should have his assets seized regardless of the war.

As for Chelsea and its debt - Chelsea and the debt should be sold off to the highest ethical bidder - and the crown would have a duty of care there. And to avoid confusion, the debt is an asset. It would still be owed and have to be serviced or paid off by the new owners. Chelsea would still owe it, even if they couldn't pay it. That would be taken into consideration in the purchase price.

I'm a bit surprised people are confused by this. It's like saying you don't have to pay debts to someone who's died. You do - to their estate.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,864
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22665 on: Today at 04:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:09:32 pm
What i dont quite understand clearly is the governmental level criteria for declaring somebody evil and then stealing all their money. I would really like to understand that better.

Dont get me wrong, i understand the Oligarchs have enabled Putin to slowly move over time from a genuinely elected democratic leader to a despot that's committing heinous war crimes. If somebody can make a demonstrable documented case that this makes person a, b or c directly complicit in those war crimes, by all means that crime should be punished appropriately. Its very possible even likely Ob is complicit, Usamov appears to be knee deep in it, so on so forth.

However i dont really see a due process here. When you look back at 9/11 in retrospect and the trampling of civil rights that occurred in the aftermath of that outrage and horror, I would much rather see a clear and open process fairly applied in these circumstances.

If they can do it to an oligarch they can do it to you. Best to remember that. Hes not automatically guilty because hes Russian and hes rich. Hes probably guilty because hes guilty, but at the moment the discourse and process seems to be ignoring the proving of what, when and how part of the program.

Rushes to Justice are never good. Thats why lynching is frowned on. Especially in this modern era where narratives take flight like the pigeons in Trafalgar square and speculation becomes reporting becomes fact in breathless stampedes.

two cents. 





:thumbup

I understand what you're sayng and you have a good point about due process. Many people have a tendency to valorise due process until it threatens to get in the way of something they want to happen, at which point they're happy to throw it to the dogs.

There are some special circumstances in this sort of case which don't usually apply to everyday legals, but yes we always need to guard against emotional reaction and our own wishes becoming the basis for actions.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,864
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22666 on: Today at 04:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 03:48:23 pm
Its a category error thinking about it this way, as if its normal law with normal due process.  Instead its an exercise of serious foreign policy such that it *shouldnt* be transparent, or predictable, or subject to normal legal challenge - because if it was it could be gamed by your adversaries.   they can do it to you - no, because completely different norms apply here.
Heh, the man loves this  8)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,655
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22667 on: Today at 04:57:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:35:07 pm
Something should be happening to Chelsea here, it will be sickening if they are allowed to write off that much debt when other teams are living within their means.

This is a valid point.

At some stage the club would have to pay the debt back and in reality that would be from new owners. Now if the debt doesn't need to be paid then the new owners have effectively 1.5Bn to use. I'm not sure how that would work but writing off the debt isn't fair to the other clubs (well most of them) nor is it right to give the money to Abramovich considering where the money came from and what he may do with it. $1.5Bn could go a long way to keeping the Russian army supplied.

An ideal scenario would be that the owners need to pay £1.5Bn to the government to invest in jobs.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22668 on: Today at 04:58:43 pm »
NYTimes is reporting now that this is real, Roman wants out ASAP. Bids due by Friday with an investment bank in New York retained to do the due diligence. Not expected to go above £1bn in price.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,655
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22669 on: Today at 05:00:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:45:50 pm
Well this is it. Chelsea FC are absolutely skint and absolutely not self sustaining. No doubt the same can be said about Abu Dhabi FC. Propped up by dirty money brought in by very dubious owners. Take them away, and the whole thing collapses.

It's absolutely scandalous that such owners were ever let into English football in the first place by the greedy bastards in the game who were only interested in the £££££ signs.


Agreed. Take away the debt and the club cannot stand on its own feet. Surely this is what FFP was meant to prevent. There may be a scenario where Chelsea go bust if they don't get the right owners. The years of having a sugar daddy will come back and bite them.
Logged
#JFT97

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,381
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22670 on: Today at 05:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:58:43 pm
NYTimes is reporting now that this is real, Roman wants out ASAP. Bids due by Friday with an investment bank in New York retained to do the due diligence. Not expected to go above £1bn in price.

Please let this happen
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22671 on: Today at 05:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 03:48:23 pm
Its a category error thinking about it this way, as if its normal law with normal due process.  Instead its an exercise of serious foreign policy such that it *shouldnt* be transparent, or predictable, or subject to normal legal challenge - because if it was it could be gamed by your adversaries.   they can do it to you - no, because completely different norms apply here.

I mean you have to ask where the vires comes from? If its an exercise of royal prerogative power, then as a matter of law, the decision can be judicially reviewed so the Government will need to ensure it meets the typical public law framework there. The significant public interest in the Gov's policy will likely be sufficient to defend such a challenge, but at least some adherence to public law principles will be necessary. If it is done by a legislative mechanism, then whatever legislation they enact will set out the parameters - if they merely introduce powers to enact sanctions - those powers must be operated under the existing public law framework.

The existence of those powers may non-justiciable. I'd have a hard time finding a single judge in the country who would be of the view that the exercise of those powers wasn't.

N.B I think the government could quite easily justify acting without transparency, rapidly, and robustly. Just they would still need to operate that decision within the standard legal framework.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:05:56 pm by CowboyKangaroo »
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,965
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22672 on: Today at 05:03:27 pm »
Mad how they all sung his name when they win titles, thought he loved them, thought he did it all for the love and enjoyment of it all but looks like hell drop them like a stone to save his own skin.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 562 563 564 565 566 [567]   Go Up
« previous next »
 