Think Tuchel was right in what he said, and I do sympathise with him.



As others have said: He is a super rich football manager who has chosen his sides. It is not like he went to Chelsea because it was the last available managerial gig in world football or he could not have put food on the table otherwise. He went from Dortmund to cash in big time at PSG and did not care where the money came from there. Then he chose Chelsea and again did not care about their owner one bit. He could have picked other jobs in this business with morals intact, but made the same choice not once but twice. So he gets no sympathy from me. And all I hear him say is of course war is terrible and no I do not know enough about the situation at my club. He could come out with much clearer statements, what could they do, fire him? He has enough money and then could (probably quite easily) find a new job in the near future. Instead he complains about being questioned and squirms and stays vague. Not a good image if you ask me.