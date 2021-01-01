*shrugs* natural human feeling towards another individual. It's an anxious, stressful time and none of us have too much experience or knowledge of such times, nor many answers.



And the media are sharks



Chelsea are stitching him up good and proper.



The media are perfectly entitled to ask him legitimate questions about the nature of the person he works for, who made his money thanks to the person currently threatening nuclear war on our doorstep.There's a really straightforward way he doesn't have to answer difficult questions about his club being funded by one of Putin's besties.Just like there was an easy way for him to avoid difficult questions about Qatari sportswashing.You lie with dogs, you wake up with fleas.