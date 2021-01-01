« previous next »
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22360 on: Today at 11:38:30 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:07:38 am
Roman is Apparantly at the peace talks 😂

Ive seen that story, assume its a lie. His spokesman said on Saturday(?) that Roman isnt involved in politics, but apparently he is and Ukraine have reached out to him.

I dont understand why theyre saying this, as if its a lie then it will be confirmed pretty quickly
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22361 on: Today at 11:42:55 am »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 11:38:30 am
Ive seen that story, assume its a lie. His spokesman said on Saturday(?) that Roman isnt involved in politics, but apparently he is and Ukraine have reached out to him.

I dont understand why theyre saying this, as if its a lie then it will be confirmed pretty quickly
https://news.sky.com/story/roman-abramovich-chelsea-owner-trying-to-find-peaceful-resolution-to-ukraine-invasion-spokesman-says-12553990
I think its actually true. So weird
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22362 on: Today at 12:08:07 pm »
Yeh its v odd. Not seen anything from the Ukrainian side confirming it, bar the movie producer. See what comes out I guess. Hes throwing a lot of PR out at the moment
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22363 on: Today at 12:08:22 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:07:38 am
Roman is Apparantly at the peace talks 😂
Apparently hes turned up in a dressing gown and hes brought some chicken, beers and a fishing rod
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22364 on: Today at 12:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:08:22 pm
Apparently hes turned up in a dressing gown and hes brought some chicken, beers and a fishing rod

I hope this is a pre-text for an upcoming sausages photoshop :D
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22365 on: Today at 12:13:03 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:42:55 am
https://news.sky.com/story/roman-abramovich-chelsea-owner-trying-to-find-peaceful-resolution-to-ukraine-invasion-spokesman-says-12553990
I think its actually true. So weird

It is reported that he was asked from the Ukraine side to participate:

"I can confirm that Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since."
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22366 on: Today at 12:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:08:22 pm
Apparently hes turned up in a dressing gown and hes brought some chicken, beers and a fishing rod
Is he using feathers or sprat hooks with the rod?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22367 on: Today at 12:22:15 pm »
They should have never sacked Lampard  ;)
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22368 on: Today at 12:25:39 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:42:55 am
https://news.sky.com/story/roman-abramovich-chelsea-owner-trying-to-find-peaceful-resolution-to-ukraine-invasion-spokesman-says-12553990
I think its actually true. So weird

Him trying to help and PR saying he's involved and trying to help are two completely different things.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22369 on: Today at 12:28:26 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 10:34:41 am
I don't think it was a ridiculous thing to say, despite completely agreeing that that article was desperately missing the context in which this Liverpool is competing.

This squad does need more trophies. It's, by miles, the best Liverpool squad in about 30/35 years. It's arguably in the top 2/3 squads in world football with one of the top 2/3 managers in world football (I'd argue that it's the best, with the best - but trying to take my inherent bias out of that statement)

It should have multiple trophies over multiple seasons, and it needs to in order for it to be remembered in the way it should be. I'm almost past wanting them to win for me. I want them to win for them. They should be multiple Premier League and Champions League Winners. They're that good. I want them to be able to shove big, shiny trophies down the throats of those that do or have doubted them.

Focus needs to be on what is STOPPING this club from winning more, rather than whining about not winning enough.  Thats what does my head in about football in England, the ability to ignore the absolute scum that own clubs like Man City, Chelsea and now Newcastle, and who are happily ruining the league. Wish more fans and journalists would focus more on that for a change.  Liverpool under Klopp are doing incredible as it is to win what they have including the 2 biggest titles. And for getting a ridiculous points total that SHOULD have won a league vs non-cheating opposition and rising above the likes of Chelsea on a regular basis.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22370 on: Today at 12:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:28:26 pm
Focus needs to be on what is STOPPING this club from winning more, rather than whining about not winning enough.  Thats what does my head in about football in England, the ability to ignore the absolute scum that own clubs like Man City, Chelsea and now Newcastle, and who are happily ruining the league. Wish more fans and journalists would focus more on that for a change.  Liverpool under Klopp are doing incredible as it is to win what they have including the 2 biggest titles. And for getting a ridiculous points total that SHOULD have won a league vs non-cheating opposition and rising above the likes of Chelsea on a regular basis.

Nobody cares until it directly affects their teams' winning.

Or they see it as a way to be successful in the future-- to get bought by countries. Which is why they won't be against it now.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22371 on: Today at 12:45:30 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:40:47 pm
Nobody cares until it directly affects their teams' winning.

Or they see it as a way to be successful in the future-- to get bought by countries. Which is why they won't be against it now.

Annoyingly I think it would bother people more if Klopp hadn't come to us, as by now we'd be looking at 5 straight league titles for City, with the majority of those not coming remotely close to being contested, and this seasons title race would already be over.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22372 on: Today at 12:48:30 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:40:47 pm
Nobody cares until it directly affects their teams' winning.

Or they see it as a way to be successful in the future-- to get bought by countries. Which is why they won't be against it now.

Newcastle fans during their takeover crowed about them breaking up the 'cartel', the greedy 6 etc. Personally I've no problem with wealth being better or more evenly distributed in the league. But getting other clubs bought up by despotic regimes isn't really the way to do that.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22373 on: Today at 01:02:14 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:40:47 pm
Nobody cares until it directly affects their teams' winning.

Or they see it as a way to be successful in the future-- to get bought by countries. Which is why they won't be against it now.

which shows what utterly gormless tribal idiots so many football fans here are then. I know Everton arent exactly known for winning these days, but its clubs like then who SHOULD care. Man City and Newcastle leap ahead of them for one reason only, they are owned by emirate states.

They gleefully cheer these teams on because it stops LFC winning (although sadly for them no longer the case), when they should be vociferously against them, as it puts another hurdle in front of them regards attaining European spots, or a better chance of getting to cup semis or finals. Not just Everton of course, but all these middling clubs that where either above Newcastle or Man City at the time of takeovers or around the same level.
