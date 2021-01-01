Nobody cares until it directly affects their teams' winning.



Or they see it as a way to be successful in the future-- to get bought by countries. Which is why they won't be against it now.



which shows what utterly gormless tribal idiots so many football fans here are then. I know Everton arent exactly known for winning these days, but its clubs like then who SHOULD care. Man City and Newcastle leap ahead of them for one reason only, they are owned by emirate states.They gleefully cheer these teams on because it stops LFC winning (although sadly for them no longer the case), when they should be vociferously against them, as it puts another hurdle in front of them regards attaining European spots, or a better chance of getting to cup semis or finals. Not just Everton of course, but all these middling clubs that where either above Newcastle or Man City at the time of takeovers or around the same level.