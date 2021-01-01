Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Chelsea Football Circus
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
548
549
550
551
552
[
553
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Chelsea Football Circus (Read 1883139 times)
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 45,936
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
«
Reply #22080 on:
Today
at 10:31:29 am »
Tuchel gave a pretty good response to what's clearly a complex issue for Chelsea.
Logged
MonsLibpool
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,162
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
«
Reply #22081 on:
Today
at 10:37:11 am »
Chelsea is not likely to be liquidated because of public interest (jobs). Any potential new owner can stump up the cash to buy them but are they likely to invest like him? No.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
548
549
550
551
552
[
553
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Chelsea Football Circus
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2