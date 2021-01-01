I think Chelsea may be up the creek without a paddle if Roman gets heavily sanctioned. They're still a valuable asset to sell in many ways but the problem they have is that Stamford Bridge is nowhere near the same revenue-generator as those of Spurs and Arsenal. The stadium question undoubtedly drives the value of the club down and if association with Roman and the Russian government becomes untenable, a lot of sponsors may leave too.



In that sense, I feel that they may well be the fourth club in London in a few years if things don't go their way.