« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 546 547 548 549 550 [551]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1879619 times)

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,156
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22000 on: Today at 05:26:12 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:49:56 pm
Absolutely. Im very curious to see Chelseas reaction to the invasion of Ukraine.
I'd be very surprised if they do anything right now other than say, "Don't bite the hand that feeds you!" - at least until such point the images of dead children in the streets become too much even for them to bear. I very much hope I'm wrong on that.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,329
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22001 on: Today at 05:27:01 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:07:35 pm
All the articles online on Abramovich today are accompanied with pictures of him sat next to Putin.

He ain't coming back to the UK for a long time.



Hope they seize his assets as well
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,916
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22002 on: Today at 05:35:21 pm »
He is on the list of 35 people that people are pushing to have all of their assets frozen.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,458
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22003 on: Today at 05:41:22 pm »
Putin called all the Oligarchs to Moscow to tell them to hold fast or you get the polonium. Of course Roman went, he has no choice. I have no faith the Tories will do the right thing but hopefully the US sanctions today will be a start.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,405
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22004 on: Today at 05:53:26 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:49:56 pm
Absolutely. Im very curious to see Chelseas reaction to the invasion of Ukraine.

Theyll make some plastic flags of Donetsk with a Russian emblem to wave it around the next match.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,835
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22005 on: Today at 05:56:54 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:49:56 pm
Absolutely. Im very curious to see Chelseas reaction to the invasion of Ukraine.

It's got absolutely nothing to do with Chelsea Football club
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline BeepBeepImAJeep

  • Smokes his hy-dro on the d-low. Drives to the beach. Top down, loud sounds, sees his peeps.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22006 on: Today at 06:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:56:54 pm
It's got absolutely nothing to do with Chelsea Football club

Absolutely nothing? That's a stretch.
Logged

Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,774
  • Linudden.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22007 on: Today at 07:00:45 pm »
I think Chelsea may be up the creek without a paddle if Roman gets heavily sanctioned. They're still a valuable asset to sell in many ways but the problem they have is that Stamford Bridge is nowhere near the same revenue-generator as those of Spurs and Arsenal. The stadium question undoubtedly drives the value of the club down and if association with Roman and the Russian government becomes untenable, a lot of sponsors may leave too.

In that sense, I feel that they may well be the fourth club in London in a few years if things don't go their way.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,095
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22008 on: Today at 07:09:19 pm »
All these oligarchs should have their assets frozen and ideally sold off.

They're effectively Russian state assets.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,179
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22009 on: Today at 07:11:53 pm »
So which Gulf Country will get Chelsea on the cheap?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline kiwiscouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22010 on: Today at 07:17:21 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:11:53 pm
So which Gulf Country will get Chelsea on the cheap?

If his assets were seized, would the govt effectively take control of those assets? Rishi in charge of the transfer budget!?

How would the club then be sold?
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,329
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22011 on: Today at 07:17:52 pm »
Qatar I guess. You already have UAE and the Saudis. They're the only realistic ones left
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22012 on: Today at 07:18:10 pm »
They also have a £1.5 billion debt to Abramovich.

They are up shit creek without his input, far from a sustainable club just as Sportswash FC are from Abu Dhabi.

This was worrying text their latest turnover results from december.

Chelseas accounts state they are reliant on Fordstam Limited for its continued financial support. The company is owned by Roman Abramovich, and has indicated it will continue to support the club for the foreseeable future.



Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22013 on: Today at 07:20:20 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:17:52 pm
Qatar I guess. You already have UAE and the Saudis. They're the only realistic ones left
Qatar own PSG.

I guess that only leaves Bahrain who are a detestable monarchy and Kuwait who don't seem to have bad PR.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,829
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22014 on: Today at 07:45:09 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:18:10 pm
They also have a £1.5 billion debt to Abramovich.

They are up shit creek without his input, far from a sustainable club just as Sportswash FC are from Abu Dhabi.

This was worrying text their latest turnover results from december.

Chelseas accounts state they are reliant on Fordstam Limited for its continued financial support. The company is owned by Roman Abramovich, and has indicated it will continue to support the club for the foreseeable future.

If his assets are seized and Chelsea is sold off what happens to the debt they own to his company? it would be incredibly unfair for them to be able to write that shit off

Logged

Offline jymbojetset

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22015 on: Today at 08:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:45:09 pm
If his assets are seized and Chelsea is sold off what happens to the debt they own to his company? it would be incredibly unfair for them to be able to write that shit off

The loan TO Chelsea is technically one of his (or his company) assets. Therefore it is controlled by whoever controls his assets and could be called in (unlikely).

Potentially could put a spanner in cash-flow for them.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22016 on: Today at 08:14:01 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:56:54 pm
It's got absolutely nothing to do with Chelsea Football club

Maybe you don't know one little detail, but a russian oligarch is their owner.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,853
  • SPQR
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22017 on: Today at 08:38:18 pm »
Had a look on one of their forums today and they were calling it blatant racism to block the assets of someone (Abramovich) who has "nothing to do with the war" and whose only crime is being Russian. That pretty much tells you their mindset.
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,077
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22018 on: Today at 08:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:38:18 pm
Had a look on one of their forums today and they were calling it blatant racism to block the assets of someone (Abramovich) who has "nothing to do with the war" and whose only crime is being Russian. That pretty much tells you their mindset.

I'm "shocked".
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,432
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22019 on: Today at 08:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:38:18 pm
Had a look on one of their forums today and they were calling it blatant racism to block the assets of someone (Abramovich) who has "nothing to do with the war" and whose only crime is being Russian. That pretty much tells you their mindset.
As Emperor Vespasian ones said to his opponents to the introduced taxes on public toilets, "Money don't stink".
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,839
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22020 on: Today at 09:27:09 pm »
Ukraine flags all around our end on Sunday I hope.

Knowing our FA theyd disqualify us for it.
Logged

Offline Elliemental

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
  • You Love Us
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22021 on: Today at 09:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:38:18 pm
Had a look on one of their forums today and they were calling it blatant racism to block the assets of someone (Abramovich) who has "nothing to do with the war" and whose only crime is being Russian. That pretty much tells you their mindset.

They're just wilfully burying their heads in the sand. Or genuinely clueless about how the Oligarchs became Oligarchs in the first place and believe that story about Abramovich making his billions by selling rubber ducks.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,009
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22022 on: Today at 09:35:25 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 01:21:25 pm
How can you say that with what we are seeing today in Ukraine?
The situation has changed. At the time when I posted that comment, we still had "peace" for a few minutes and I wasn't that aware of the extent of his Putin love-in.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:37:09 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,829
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22023 on: Today at 09:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 09:34:38 pm
They're just wilfully burying their heads in the sand. Or genuinely clueless about how the Oligarchs became Oligarchs in the first place and believe that story about Abramovich making his billions by selling rubber ducks.

They dont know how dodgy he is, hes kept a relatively low profile and theyve won more in his time than their entire history, none of them is going to kick off over Ukraine
Logged

Offline lukeb1981

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,400
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22024 on: Today at 09:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:27:09 pm
Ukraine flags all around our end on Sunday I hope.

Knowing our FA theyd disqualify us for it.
That would be class
Logged

Offline TarkaLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • Valour is superior to numbers.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22025 on: Today at 09:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:27:09 pm
Ukraine flags all around our end on Sunday I hope.

Knowing our FA theyd disqualify us for it.

This is a great idea.
Logged
Currently living overseas.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,839
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22026 on: Today at 09:48:49 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 09:42:16 pm
That would be class

It would.

Better still would be the team warming up in Ukraine shirts.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,814
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22027 on: Today at 10:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:48:49 pm
It would.

Better still would be the team warming up in Ukraine shirts.

Please God. No. Too far.  Last thing LFC needs is to spearhead anything to do with this war. Let NATO and world governments do their jobs.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,432
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22028 on: Today at 11:21:22 pm »
How about the Liverpool played in an old yellow strip and Chelsea in blue?

;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,144
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22029 on: Today at 11:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:27:09 pm
Ukraine flags all around our end on Sunday I hope.

Knowing our FA theyd disqualify us for it.

Definitely.

Lots of support around the games tonight - https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60517348

Need to see something like this.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 546 547 548 549 550 [551]   Go Up
« previous next »
 