NATO wont defend Ukraine, Ukraine isnt a NATO member.



100% correct. But what's at stake here are the Baltic countries, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria, even though the events are unfolding in Ukraine. Putin doesn't want NATO to have key bases in those countries, certain weapons, etc.There are some similarities with the Cuban mission crisis in 1967, after which respective nuclear weapons were agreed to be withdrawn from both Cuba and Turkey. I suspect that Putin will get what he wants, the West will keep it quiet, and no updated weapons will be deployed at the above countries.Putin is giving NATO a new lease on life too...