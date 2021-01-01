« previous next »
  Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 03:41:16 pm
Let's put it like this

The only strikers who did well with Chelsea in the last 20 years were Drogba and Diego Costa.

And Hasselbaink.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:58:57 am
Pretty sure it was killer_heels who said these wouldn't be title challengers as they would fall apart. Spot on it I remember right

Their numbers weren't quite there even when they were doing well. Their Goals Scored was way too high for their xG, they just had plenty of defenders and midfielders scoring - a lot of set-pieces and penalties as well that papered over the cracks for a good while. And then it all fell apart.

Think anybody who believe in stats and had a look over the underlying numbers when they were doing well knew that they weren't sustainable at that level. They still have a good team, but not good enough to keep it going for a whole season to win a League which requires finishing above 90 almost every season.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:44:24 pm
And Hasselbaink.

And Gudjohnsen. Although both were signed just over 20 years ago.
Do they have a buy back clause on Tammy Abraham? He'd be doing a better job than anyone they have at the moment.
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 08:08:33 am
List Chelsea foreign striker Flops here:


Andriy Shevchenko
Adrian Mutu
Kezman
Torres
Salah Mohammad

Andriy Shevchenko
Adrian Mutu
Kezman
Torres
Salah Mohammad
Alvaro Morata
Pierluigi Casiraghi
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:25:49 pm
SWP was a big flop. Was never the same after he joined them.

£21m in 2005 and 4 goals in 80 plus appearances .
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:19:14 pm
If you go back to the first season of Abramovich, their transfer activity since really is just dreadful. Youngsters signed for huge money and then sold quickly for a loss and going on to do well elsewhere. Players signed, sold and then re-signed. Players signed for big money, never given a chance and then loaned out 3/4/5/6 times until their contract ends. Money launched at bizarre, established players who are never played and then ushered quickly out of the back door.

Yeah, this is spot on. I'll never know how the likes of David Luiz and Alvaro Morata have commanded as much transfer fees as they have in the career, and you know what? Chelsea were involved with both of them.

The thing that has worked so far for them is that they could afford to fire and hire managers until one succeeds. Even if they succeed, the season they don't do well, they get fired again. Hire and fire until they succeed - if they succeed, give one or two more seasons, then fire again. So far, it's got them 5 League Titles and 2 CLs, but eventually they are going to run out of good managers that they haven't already hired and fired and others will stop taking the 'project' seriously.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:19:14 pm
If you go back to the first season of Abramovich, their transfer activity since really is just dreadful. Youngsters signed for huge money and then sold quickly for a loss and going on to do well elsewhere. Players signed, sold and then re-signed. Players signed for big money, never given a chance and then loaned out 3/4/5/6 times until their contract ends. Money launched at bizarre, established players who are never played and then ushered quickly out of the back door.

I'm sure the policy was sign everyone to stop anyone else signing them, nothing more.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:44:24 pm
And Hasselbaink.

Last 20 years - From 2002 to 2022.

Hasselbaink's 2002-03 and 2003-04 yielded 11 and 12 goals respectively in the league. Granted he was successful before that.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:51:27 pm
And Gudjohnsen. Although both were signed just over 20 years ago.

Still expect his shot in 2005 to go in every time I see it.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 03:50:28 pm
Their numbers weren't quite there even when they were doing well. Their Goals Scored was way too high for their xG, they just had plenty of defenders and midfielders scoring - a lot of set-pieces and penalties as well that papered over the cracks for a good while. And then it all fell apart.

Think anybody who believe in stats and had a look over the underlying numbers when they were doing well knew that they weren't sustainable at that level. They still have a good team, but not good enough to keep it going for a whole season to win a League which requires finishing above 90 almost every season.
They also didn't pass the eye test.
Just imagine if they'd had a bit more patience. Salah and De Bruyne causing havoc behind Patrick Bamford.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:58:18 pm
I'm sure the policy was sign everyone to stop anyone else signing them, nothing more.

Bizarre how not enough players have caught on that pattern, a lot of players still sign for them and piss away their careers.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:57:07 pm
£21m in 2005 and 4 goals in 80 plus appearances .
The oils clubs ruin many players along the way.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:25:49 pm
SWP was a big flop. Was never the same after he joined them.

There's a whole different list for English-based players they've signed based on hype alone that have quickly flopped.

Scott Parker, Steve Sidwell, Danny Drinkwater, Ross Barkley, Demba Ba, Loic Remy...
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:02:25 pm
Still expect his shot in 2005 to go in every time I see it.

It did go in....the stands...
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:26:29 pm
I think he’s a very good coach, but I’m getting the impression over the years, that he doesn’t seem to have a conviction in his style.

Whereas you have a coach like Klopp, who had a distinctive style from the get go, and then over the years it adapts, and gets tweaked (sometimes quite significantly as happened at LFC), but you can always see the basis of it and see how it’s adapted almost organically. With Tuchel, he’s lurched from style to style. We know he’s another Guardiola fanboy who wants to micromanage his players and teams. But the football he coaches now and what he coached later on at Mainz and at Dortmund is like night and day. Even at Dortmumd, he was only there 2 years, yet there was a huge change in direction in his 2nd season. Didn’t see barely anything of him at PSG to compare.

I know change is good and being able to adapt is good, but he seems to take it to the other extreme and it looks more like a tearing up of a copybook than some sort of natural adaption to a style and belief.

Good insights, DN.  Appreciate that.

I do remember someone online (a PSG fan) asking online about Tuchel at BVB, and some of the responses were jokes about micromanagement and weird tactical decisions (e.g. "you'll beat Real Madrid 3-0 and lose to a random Ligue 1 team because he decided to try Verrati at wing-back.").  Sounds like not only might he micromanage from day to day, his long-term shifts in philosophy and the chopping and changing makes things worse.

Him at Chelsea fits always a classic Chelsea manager cycle.  New manager -> breath of fresh air -> reach new heights -> praise and high expectations -> start falling a bit short -> murmurs of discontent

Let's see if it goes down the path of media criticism, players downing tools, Roman's dreaded vote of confidence, etc.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:51:27 pm
And Gudjohnsen. Although both were signed just over 20 years ago.

Gudjohnsen always struck me as someone whom Chelsea brought on from their bench a lot, I don't think he was a major starter for them?

In that way, I don't think he can be put in the same bracket as Hasselbaink, and in the last 20 years - Drogba and Costa.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:03:17 pm
Bizarre how not enough players have caught on that pattern, a lot of players still sign for them and piss away their careers.

I think some probably see it like the managers, and its Chelsea so it doesn't really impact their reputations.

You're right though. Kenedy, McEachran, Lewis Baker, Baba Rahman (I'm sure there's many more). You wonder if they've been harshly treated, or if they were just shite and thought 'Fuck it this is nice, I'm just gonna sit on this contract'. Danny Drinkwater won the league at Leicester, had one more season and has essentially been on a retirement tour since then. Maybe he thought he was moving on to bigger and better things or maybe his idea all along was a nice juicy contract and absolutely fuck all motivation anymore.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:11:42 pm
I think some probably see it like the managers, and its Chelsea so it doesn't really impact their reputations.

You're right though. Kenedy, McEachran, Lewis Baker, Baba Rahman (I'm sure there's many more). You wonder if they've been harshly treated, or if they were just shite and thought 'Fuck it this is nice, I'm just gonna sit on this contract'. Danny Drinkwater won the league at Leicester, had one more season and has essentially been on a retirement tour since then. Maybe he thought he was moving on to bigger and better things or maybe his idea all along was a nice juicy contract and absolutely fuck all motivation anymore.
Question answers itself, all of those players are/were shite! Apart maybe from McEachran who had a week of looking talented in 2010
