I think he’s a very good coach, but I’m getting the impression over the years, that he doesn’t seem to have a conviction in his style.
Whereas you have a coach like Klopp, who had a distinctive style from the get go, and then over the years it adapts, and gets tweaked (sometimes quite significantly as happened at LFC), but you can always see the basis of it and see how it’s adapted almost organically. With Tuchel, he’s lurched from style to style. We know he’s another Guardiola fanboy who wants to micromanage his players and teams. But the football he coaches now and what he coached later on at Mainz and at Dortmund is like night and day. Even at Dortmumd, he was only there 2 years, yet there was a huge change in direction in his 2nd season. Didn’t see barely anything of him at PSG to compare.
I know change is good and being able to adapt is good, but he seems to take it to the other extreme and it looks more like a tearing up of a copybook than some sort of natural adaption to a style and belief.
Good insights, DN. Appreciate that.
I do remember someone online (a PSG fan) asking online about Tuchel at BVB, and some of the responses were jokes about micromanagement and weird tactical decisions (e.g. "you'll beat Real Madrid 3-0 and lose to a random Ligue 1 team because he decided to try Verrati at wing-back."). Sounds like not only might he micromanage from day to day, his long-term shifts in philosophy and the chopping and changing makes things worse.
Him at Chelsea fits always a classic Chelsea manager cycle. New manager -> breath of fresh air -> reach new heights -> praise and high expectations -> start falling a bit short -> murmurs of discontent
Let's see if it goes down the path of media criticism, players downing tools, Roman's dreaded vote of confidence, etc.