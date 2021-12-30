I dont like Chelsea BUT can you really blame them?
It's been said for years on here, if a player doesn't wanna play for us, sell him, we've existed before all the star players and will continue to after. This is not too different IMO regardless of team. Come out and speak ill of your club while talking up your previous team, fans are gonna be pissed off and want you out. Football fans are fickle so if he started banging in goals for them for the rest of the season, those same fans would likely not be pushing for him to leave... but the frustration amongst their fans isn't strange at all. I'd hate for one of our lads to be saying he's not enjoying being here and hinting at going back to their previous club pretty much soon as they can, it's disrespectful whatever way you look at it.