Quote from: Fromola on December 30, 2021, 06:37:36 pm
Taylor reffed the game at Anfield and the Chelsea fans blamed him for that, despite the fact Taylor ignored the handball on the line (VAR intervened) and then proceeded to give them every decision in the second half.

He never gives us anything unless he's forced to. The Pogba red card he only gave after refusing to deal with about 3 red card offences before that which nearly led to a leg break.
Taylor's quietly been at it for years and Tierney is his protegy. At least it gets reported in the mainstream media now(even if it is the Liverpool Echo):
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-chelsea-jurgen-klopp-breaking-22537473

...and the Echo again on that Anfield Chelsea game:
 https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/virgil-van-dijk-liverpool-taylor-21430902
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on December 30, 2021, 06:47:27 pm
And even there he had given a yellow at first and was called by VAR to watch it again.

Forgot it took VAR for him to even give that. He was happy with the United approach of 'at least let them get a few injuries'. It stopped us winning by 7 or 8 because Klopp and the players knew they weren't protected by that Manc bastard and they eased off.

It's only Fergie's man Riley's influence that sees him consistently get that fixture.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 30, 2021, 06:34:34 pm
Romelu Lukaku to @SkySport: "Physically I am fine. But I'm NOT happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system - I won't give up, I'll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional - and I can't give up now". 🔵 #CFC https://t.co/KGNoJ10cwp

Ill be professional says the man airing his grievances in public and talking about buggering off after only a few months.

I mean it couldnt happen to a nicer bunch, but fucking hell. The lack of self awareness by players these days.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 30, 2021, 06:33:39 pm
"Chelsea are fucking scum. Their fans are c*nts, their owner is a c*nt, and they'll be back to mediocrity when the corrupt c*nt fucks off"

Thats not that bad.
Shithouses.




So he thinks NOW is the right time to talk about all this? In the middle of a season? Yeah, great timing Romelu!
Quote from: Medellin on December 30, 2021, 07:31:31 pm
Shithouses.






Eben Etzebeth is a monster to be fair
Just read what Lukaku said and Im honestly shocked. His market price just dropped by £20m.
Honestly them Chelsea fans. Giving off stink about disloyalty. Their whole club now is built of disloyalty right from the man who runs it. Tuchel now saying dressing rooms don't have to be in harmony. We beat them Sunday and the name of this thread will be very appropriate because it will be a laugh to watch them
It's always seemed to be the culture of Belgian internationals to say that shit in the press  ;D Lukaku to be fair has done it at about four different clubs now, seriously impressive stuff that.

Inter have replaced him with an old man and he's done pretty well for himself. I only think it'd be a smart move for them to take him back unless it's at a seriously cut price, because they won't be able to afford him (again) on mad money. When I saw Chelsea were spending 100 million on him I just laughed to be honest. He's got a decent goal record but it was always crazy of United to spend 80 odd million on him when he'd never scored big goals or done anything in Europe. I think there's a real chance he ends his career with his only proper achievement being a league title won behind closed doors with Inter. Even that was the least he could do for them after deciding the Europa League final the year before with an own goal.
Kind of mad he agreed to do this interview so early in the season. Saying he only went to Chelsea because he couldn't get a new contract at Inter and would have preferred Bayern/Barca/Real. Not really sure what it achieves doing it now of he wants out unless he really wants out and won't wait until the summer. I mean none of it's surprising but isn't this why you just give the PR answers of being happy to go to X and it was always a dream to play for y.
No one likes Chelsea , not even their own players. Hardly news.
Romelu Lukaku to Sky Sport: "If there had been the offer of a new contract from Inter last summer as I wanted... we would not be doing this interview now here from London, but quietly from Milano (he smiles)".
Ha bloody hell he has absolutely volleyed the shit out of them. Nice.

Only concern is now they sell him next summer and sign Haaland.
That interview is great!  ;D
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:29:09 am
It's always seemed to be the culture of Belgian internationals to say that shit in the press  ;D Lukaku to be fair has done it at about four different clubs now, seriously impressive stuff that.

Inter have replaced him with an old man and he's done pretty well for himself. I only think it'd be a smart move for them to take him back unless it's at a seriously cut price, because they won't be able to afford him (again) on mad money. When I saw Chelsea were spending 100 million on him I just laughed to be honest. He's got a decent goal record but it was always crazy of United to spend 80 odd million on him when he'd never scored big goals or done anything in Europe. I think there's a real chance he ends his career with his only proper achievement being a league title won behind closed doors with Inter. Even that was the least he could do for them after deciding the Europa League final the year before with an own goal.

I'm still in two minds about him. He's good and that but he was talked up in the summer as if he were among the likes of Salah and Lewandowski even though that's clearly never been the case. I get the feeling if I supported a club he played for, I'd want more from him despite his goalscoring record being generally 1 in 2. I understand he was getting praised for his all round game at Inter and I'll admit I've hardly watched him in Italy but whenever I've seen him play, he's sometimes been ok at that but usually not so much. It might just be the way his other managers are utilising him to be fair. I do think he has been overrated throughout his career though (except at Mam Utd where he was a little bit underrated).

Either way, that interview was quite pleasant!
Lukaku is a great example of why taking penalties as a striker matters. Scored 12 over 2 seasons at Inter compared to 0 and Manchester United. Made his goal numbers go up, makes him look better, got a much bigger contract.
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Yesterday at 12:43:08 pm
I'm still in two minds about him. He's good and that but he was talked up in the summer as if he were among the likes of Salah and Lewandowski even though that's clearly never been the case. I get the feeling if I supported a club he played for, I'd want more from him despite his goalscoring record being generally 1 in 2. I understand he was getting praised for his all round game at Inter and I'll admit I've hardly watched him in Italy but whenever I've seen him play, he's sometimes been ok at that but usually not so much. It might just be the way his other managers are utilising him to be fair. I do think he has been overrated throughout his career though (except at Mam Utd where he was a little bit underrated).

Either way, that interview was quite pleasant!

He's an old school 1 in 2 goalscorer but he doesn't majorly improve teams (certainly not for the fees he costs). Even at Everton there was a lot of moaning about him but he was tolerated for his goals.

Serie A can be like an old people's home. Zlatan still bossing it at 40, Dzeko an able replacement for Lukaku at 35 who hasn't been missed.

Lukaku is in his peak years now in his late 20s. It doesn't say much for his ambition if he's happy spending them in a second rate league, rather than with the European champions in the strongest league. Not like Inter are a PSG/Bayern who can at least really challenge in Europe. This is the first time they've reached the knockouts in a while and they're currently 66/1 to win the CL. At least they made the knockouts, they didn't with Lukaku.
Lukaku is in that 2nd or 3rd tier of the best players.  Very good, no doubt, but not at the level to be considered one of the very best.  Chelsea probably overpaid for him, didn't they?
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 01:27:49 pm
Lukaku is in that 2nd or 3rd tier of the best players.  Very good, no doubt, but not at the level to be considered one of the very best.  Chelsea probably overpaid for him, didn't they?

They thought they were getting prime Drogba.
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Yesterday at 12:43:08 pm
I'm still in two minds about him. He's good and that but he was talked up in the summer as if he were among the likes of Salah and Lewandowski even though that's clearly never been the case. I get the feeling if I supported a club he played for, I'd want more from him despite his goalscoring record being generally 1 in 2. I understand he was getting praised for his all round game at Inter and I'll admit I've hardly watched him in Italy but whenever I've seen him play, he's sometimes been ok at that but usually not so much. It might just be the way his other managers are utilising him to be fair. I do think he has been overrated throughout his career though (except at Mam Utd where he was a little bit underrated).

Either way, that interview was quite pleasant!
He's a top player if the team is built around him. What he lacks in ball retention and passing, he makes up for with fantastic finishing on either foot and very good aerial ability.

The issue he has is that he is not compatible with Tuchel's style. The likes of Mount, Havertz, Jorginho... prefer having someone they can exchange passes with up front but Lukaku himself prefers a direct game which will make them run more than they did last season because they'd lose the ball more.
Roy Keane just got the call to be in the studio for Sky on Sunday. He's ready. He has his usual bog standard preparation done with his - If I was in that dressing room, I'd pin that guy up against the wall - line being readied as we speak
His big worry is not what tie to wear but whether to let his beard grow or not.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 12:28:56 pm
Ha bloody hell he has absolutely volleyed the shit out of them. Nice.

Only concern is now they sell him next summer and sign Haaland.
Haha he fucked up their new year excitement already, cant happen to better bunch.
I see Lukaku out is trending. Loads of spoilt entitled twats wishing him gone despite him costing 100 million.
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 08:09:11 pm
I see Lukaku out is trending. Loads of spoilt entitled twats wishing him gone despite him costing 100 million.
Its really odd.

Like most footballers, at heart he seems a decent guy who just wants to play
I dont like Chelsea BUT can you really blame them?

It's been said for years on here, if a player doesn't wanna play for us, sell him, we've existed before all the star players and will continue to after. This is not too different IMO regardless of team. Come out and speak ill of your club while talking up your previous team, fans are gonna be pissed off and want you out. Football fans are fickle so if he started banging in goals for them for the rest of the season, those same fans would likely not be pushing for him to leave... but the frustration amongst their fans isn't strange at all. I'd hate for one of our lads to be saying he's not enjoying being here and hinting at going back to their previous club pretty much soon as they can, it's disrespectful whatever way you look at it.
There entire success has been built on Abramovich, mercenaries and short term thinking. they know what they and cheer the success it brings
Wasn't a big fan of Lukaku, but since yesterday i started to like him.

He's showing zero respect for Chelsea. It's beautiful.
