Chelsea Football Circus

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 9, 2021, 01:07:49 am
https://twitter.com/Bcoxy2012/status/1468726641413210119?s=20

Sam Kerr is the only good thing at Chelsea
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 9, 2021, 01:59:00 am
Chelsea were abysmal all game long. They could have been 4-1 down at half time.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 9, 2021, 04:05:27 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on December  9, 2021, 01:07:49 am
https://twitter.com/Bcoxy2012/status/1468726641413210119?s=20

Sam Kerr is the only good thing at Chelsea

finally, someone has the bollocks (who ironically doesn't actually have any bollocks) to put the 'selfie' fans in their rightful place, on their arse, fucking ridiculous this bullshit from parents who let their kids run on the pitch to try and get one to near adults/adults with amoeba brains who stop a game for a fucking pic - life ban, fuckoff, never come back, adios motherfuckers
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 9, 2021, 07:37:05 am
Quote from: farawayred on December  9, 2021, 01:59:00 am
Chelsea were abysmal all game long. They could have been 4-1 down at half time.
They can only get lucky for so long. I personally don't see them as our direct rivals because I expect them to fall off.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 9, 2021, 08:01:50 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December  9, 2021, 07:37:05 am
They can only get lucky for so long. I personally don't see them as our direct rivals because I expect them to fall off.

These are an annoyance, City is the one we need to finish above. Very 2014 this season.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 11, 2021, 05:04:23 pm
Before the West Ham game last week all the people paid to talk on tv were saying Best defence in the world, theyre nigh on impenetrable, theyve only conceded 2 or more in three games the whole time Tuchel has been there

well theyve done it three times in a week now!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 11, 2021, 06:13:48 pm
They've got some tricky fixtures - Everton, Wolves,Villa. All sides that can frustrate.

Like others I do think they will drop silly points. I envisaged Lukaku getting 20 odd goals for them but they seem to be struggling to get him back fully fit and then how to accommodate him.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 11, 2021, 06:15:56 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on December 11, 2021, 06:13:48 pm
They've got some tricky fixtures - Everton, Wolves,Villa. All sides that can frustrate.

Like others I do think they will drop silly points. I envisaged Lukaku getting 20 odd goals for them but they seem to be struggling to get him back fully fit and then how to accommodate him.
They are 3rd best without a doubt.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 11, 2021, 10:31:58 pm
Had the misfortune of turning the TV on, to see their game was game of the day on Sky. They had just scored their 2nd penalty, to make it 3-2.
Havertz went down in the corner, to waste time, the ball went missing, Reece James took an eternity with the throws, and at the end there was a bit of pushing and shoving. But not a card in sight. The ref just stood there, and took no action whatsoever. Nothing for the time wasting, nothing for the pushing (for both sides I guess) Rudiger was right in the middle of it.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 12, 2021, 01:06:37 am
Well what a diving c*nt Rudiger is. Horrible team, nothing changes with them or their knuckle dragging chav fans.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 12, 2021, 01:13:30 am
Starting to give up some goals too
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 12, 2021, 01:49:04 am
My Chelsea mate is worried their luck will run out soon and I couldn't agree more. Can't keep conceding like they have and also rely on diving for penalties.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 12, 2021, 10:47:19 am
fuck Rudiger, fuxking c*nt dived in both penalties.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 12, 2021, 11:06:22 am
Quote from: iamnant on December 12, 2021, 01:49:04 am
My Chelsea mate is worried their luck will run out soon and I couldn't agree more. Can't keep conceding like they have and also rely on diving for penalties.

You can in this league - only if your name isn't Liverpool of course  ;)
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 09:39:39 pm
Boos heard at the ground.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 09:57:00 pm
Chelsea will properly drop off now. Theyre a level below liverpool and city
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 09:58:01 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 09:39:39 pm
Boos heard at the ground.

They were shocking, not played well for a while. Fell off badly at this stage last season under Lampard as well.

A pause for the league would do them a favour at this point.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 09:59:47 pm
If Tuchel finishes 3rd some way off the second spot, I think he will get the sack.

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:07:13 pm
Shame they got Lille. Another group winner would have put them out the way they're playing. I see them more of a threat in Europe than in the league.

Finish above City and you win the league.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:07:57 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:59:47 pm
If Tuchel finishes 3rd some way off the second spot, I think he will get the sack.


I cant see him getting the sack but i can see them being some distance behind the top 2. Theyre not good enough and dont have a cutting edge
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:08:36 pm
Anyone still think this is the team to beat?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:08:37 pm
Delighted to see them drop points again. Honestly didn't see Everton scoring today so seeing Chelsea go 1 up was a shame but hilarious to see them fuck it up and concede straight after
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:09:25 pm
LOL
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:10:12 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:59:47 pm
If Tuchel finishes 3rd some way off the second spot, I think he will get the sack.

Only if he starts his games and is falling out with everyone.

They (like plenty of teams) are having a grind wtih covid/injuries now too. So unless something disasterous happens, I doubt they would.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:11:42 pm
On a serious note, no team should be being made to play with 5 players out like that. Utterly ridiculous
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:11:56 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 10:08:36 pm
Anyone still think this is the team to beat?
Probably a bit of save-face deleting going on.

:)
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:13:21 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 09:39:39 pm
Boos heard at the ground.

That was just some Evertonians on autopilot.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:15:49 pm
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 10:07:57 pm
I cant see him getting the sack but i can see them being some distance behind the top 2. Theyre not good enough and dont have a cutting edge

Nah, based on the Romans track record, there is a good chance he would get sacked. While it's true that some of the last few managers they had were sacked for more catastrophic seasons. But that's more because both Mourinho and Conte won the league and then had an awful followings season. Lampard was awful from the start.

Sarri was sacked for a 3rd finish and a Europa League win.
Ancelloti was sacked for finishing 2nd after doing the double.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:25:40 pm
It's been freakish to watch Dan Kennett's prediction unfold on this, but oddly, they lost tonight despite overwhelmingly deserving to win. The law of averages is a right bastard!

https://twitter.com/DanKennett/status/1470339481744158724

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:33:59 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:11:42 pm
On a serious note, no team should be being made to play with 5 players out like that. Utterly ridiculous

Seems weird considering others had a same amount of players out.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:42:38 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:25:40 pm
It's been freakish to watch Dan Kennett's prediction unfold on this, but oddly, they lost tonight despite overwhelmingly deserving to win. The law of averages is a right bastard!

https://twitter.com/DanKennett/status/1470339481744158724
https://twitter.com/GraceOnFootball/status/1471607299328335876
Also played well and drew after playing poor and winning.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:44:28 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:07:13 pm
Shame they got Lille. Another group winner would have put them out the way they're playing. I see them more of a threat in Europe than in the league.

Finish above City and you win the league.
Lille are a very competitive team. Dont underestimate them.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:45:06 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December  9, 2021, 07:37:05 am
They can only get lucky for so long. I personally don't see them as our direct rivals because I expect them to fall off.
RT.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:45:42 pm
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:45:56 pm
Kante is the key for Chelsea. They look bang average without him. When is he back anyway?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 02:38:38 am
Ive said all along - not sure on here - I did say in the prediction thread that only Liverpool or City could win the title

Knew all along that Chelsea would not last the pace.

To win the league youre going to need over 90 points and Chelsea dont have that in them.

Only Liverpool and City can win 14/15 games on the spin

From memory, weve won the last 6 and City the last 7. It would surprise me (unless we play each other - not sure when the game at City is) if we both won the next 5 or more
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 02:48:47 am
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 10:45:56 pm
Kante is the key for Chelsea. They look bang average without him. When is he back anyway?
Aye. Kante is the heartbeat of this team.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 04:33:11 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:48:47 am
Aye. Kante is the heartbeat of this any team.

A more accurate description.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 04:36:33 am
They are only 3 behind us and 4 behind city. They have wobbled in the last 2 weeks but are going to get healthy again - so I wouldnt fully discount them yet.
