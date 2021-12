I’ve said all along - not sure on here - I did say in the prediction thread that only Liverpool or City could win the title



Knew all along that Chelsea would not last the pace.



To win the league you’re going to need over 90 points and Chelsea don’t have that in them.



Only Liverpool and City can win 14/15 games on the spin



From memory, we’ve won the last 6 and City the last 7. It would surprise me (unless we play each other - not sure when the game at City is) if we both won the next 5 or more