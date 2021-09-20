The thing is, in football at least, I don't know of anyone really that's 'changed their ways' at the top end of football. Tweaked methods, tactics or whatever but not actually changed who they are and what their strengths and weaknesses are. Tuchel, Klopp, Pep, whoever - they've got where they are by being who they are. And with that comes ego and a sense of your way being the 'right' way, not being afraid, not backing down. You see it a bit with Pep now - whatever we may think of city's support, and despite the fact Pep said the quiet part out loud - he doesn't want to back down because he believes he's right. I think that'll cost him in the end. My feeling is that right now Tuchel, and Chelsea, feel seriously strong but I think once they've had a glove laid on them they'll wobble. One of the - many - things I love about Jurgen and our players is they're all pretty capable of picking themselves up off the floor. Let's see if Chelsea are, and let's hope someone knocks them there soon-ish.



I read a really interesting piece about this a few years back. PLEASE don't ask me whereBut from what I can remember it said that choosing a footballing philosophy is a process that starts very early, and then it develops into a whole "ecosystem" of beliefs, patterns of play, training methods etc everything geared towards maximizing the results within that specific philosophy. As it takes years, even decades, to put this all together it is very very difficult to change even if you want to. A top level coach simply doesn't have the time. The best way of learning would be through watching and being a part of an environment that implements these ideas. Sort of like an apprenticeship. You can't just watch a few videos and read a book. So imagine Mourhino wanting to change from a reactive to a proactive coach and then spending a year as an assistant to Bielsa! It's not going to happen.Of course a significant factor in this is also that having chosen a philosophy you're most likely convinced that it is the best way to success. It's tied on a deep emotional level to your personality for instance with regards to risk/reward calculations. So most managers neither wants to change, see the need to change or indeed are capable of changing. (and even if they did they wouldn't have the time)I wouldn't say Klopp has changed his philosophy, but it has certainly evolved a lot since his Dortmund days. To me this is down to his personality; his anti-authoritarian, knowledge seeking, sharing and humility traits enables him to learn from people, like (our) Pep to evolve our way of playing in the face of new challenges and experiences. Amongst other things this is what some fans don't seem to understand as they constantly moan about the lack of signings. One of the main reasons that you need new signings is if you are fixed in a way of thinking/playing. Then you can only improve by improving individual parts in the system. However, if you are open to finding new solutions with the tools already at your disposal, you can improve and evolve the whole system organically. Very few coaches are able to do this.