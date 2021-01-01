« previous next »
Online fucking appalled

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 44,187
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21160 on: Yesterday at 09:18:02 am »
Definite *Partridge shrug* for me at the moment.

They're running very hot considering the actual balance of play in their games so far. Ourselves, Spurs and Villa all should have scored more than we did against them and the latter two were pretty dominant up until Chelsea scored (which is probably a daft thing to say.....but that won't always be the case).

I know its always going to be the case that certain people look at others, but I genuinely can't see anyone even close to us as long as we don't have a repeat of last seasons injuries. We're like a marathon runner at the moment running smoothly and the others look like they're sprinting to keep up (and United look like a runner who is there purely because they've tripped, fallen over and are rolling down a hill to keep pace)
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sharado

  SAVAGE
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,887
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21161 on: Yesterday at 09:30:33 am »
It's all about someone laying a glove on Chelsea at the minute for me. They - like us in 19/20 are steamrollering into the season on the back of a European cup win and their confidence is sky high. For what it's worth, our game against them came a bit too early in our own journey this season in my opinion - we were still working up confidence after the - largely - complete debacle of last season. It's not to say we weren't decent against them, we were but I think if we played Chelsea at Anfield next weekend, we'd win. We're really starting to recapture that arrogance that had teams beaten before they'd turned up.

So it's over to someone else - maybe city even - to lay that first glove on Chelsea and see what they, and tuchel in particular, are made of. They've a very decent squad for sure, and he's obviously a good defensive manager. But he's also a complete fucking creepy bastard, and enough things have unwravelled for him before to make me think if you pull at the threads a little bit the whole jumper might give way. He also seems to consistently piss off the higher ups at clubs, so once the pressure's on at the thick end of the season he feels extremely 'rattle-able'. The problems he's had elsewhere will arrive here, it's just a matter of when and how damaging it is.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,625
  Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21162 on: Yesterday at 09:35:47 am »
Next couple of weekends are real testers for ourselves, Chelsea and City. One or both of City and Chelsea drop points next week before we play Brentford away, first test of our ability to take advantage of rivals dropping points. If we do that then it is ourselves and City who will the acid test the following weekend and Chelsea will possibly be playing catch up.

Next 2 weekends could see City drop out of title contention, which is mad but a 9 point lead to either Chelsea or ourselves would look pretty formidable.
Offline palimpsest

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 287
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21163 on: Yesterday at 03:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 09:35:47 am
Next 2 weekends could see City drop out of title contention, which is mad but a 9 point lead to either Chelsea or ourselves would look pretty formidable.

The season has barely started.
Offline tray fenny

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,365
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21164 on: Yesterday at 09:34:26 pm »
pretty impressive how these have already won the league in sept, ah well, theres always next year.
Offline b_joseph

  b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,184
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21165 on: Yesterday at 09:45:26 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 03:25:49 pm
The season has barely started.
If we are anything near to our regular Virgil point pace...a 9 point deficit to us, in October, is near impossible to crawl back.
Offline palimpsest

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 287
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21166 on: Yesterday at 10:01:29 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 09:45:26 pm
If we are anything near to our regular Virgil point pace...a 9 point deficit to us, in October, is near impossible to crawl back.

No, it is not. Especially not for a team like Man City. They've proven over and over again that they can go on wild runs. It takes two bad results for that advantage to evaporate to almost nothing. Being 9 points ahead in October would be nice, but it is nowhere near an impossible deficit. The season ends in May.
Don't get me wrong: I'm extremely optimistic about our chances this season. I have been all along. Baring major injuries to key players, I think we're the team to beat. And if anyone finishes above us, they will have mightily deserved it. But I really cannot understand proclaiming that a 9-point lead in October is insurmountable.
Online clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,933
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21167 on: Yesterday at 10:56:31 pm »
Lukaku arrival has ruined Havertz.. his best position is false 9. Now he's shunted out wide again  ;D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,144
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21168 on: Yesterday at 10:58:10 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 10:01:29 pm
No, it is not. Especially not for a team like Man City. They've proven over and over again that they can go on wild runs. It takes two bad results for that advantage to evaporate to almost nothing. Being 9 points ahead in October would be nice, but it is nowhere near an impossible deficit. The season ends in May.
Don't get me wrong: I'm extremely optimistic about our chances this season. I have been all along. Baring major injuries to key players, I think we're the team to beat. And if anyone finishes above us, they will have mightily deserved it. But I really cannot understand proclaiming that a 9-point lead in October is insurmountable.

He said IF & IF we can then they wouldn't catch us.
Offline 4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 47,194
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21169 on: Yesterday at 11:27:02 pm »
Lukaku is the key, if he can play every match, they're a threat. If he goes off the boil, they might struggle a bit and get a number of 0-0 and 1-1 draws.
Offline b_joseph

  b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,184
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21170 on: Today at 12:41:22 am »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 10:01:29 pm
No, it is not. Especially not for a team like Man City. They've proven over and over again that they can go on wild runs. It takes two bad results for that advantage to evaporate to almost nothing. Being 9 points ahead in October would be nice, but it is nowhere near an impossible deficit. The season ends in May.
Don't get me wrong: I'm extremely optimistic about our chances this season. I have been all along. Baring major injuries to key players, I think we're the team to beat. And if anyone finishes above us, they will have mightily deserved it. But I really cannot understand proclaiming that a 9-point lead in October is insurmountable.
If we get to, for arguments sake, 96 points...that means you can only drop 18 points.

So if you drop 11 ( assuming they lose to Chelsea and us coming up ) of those 18 in the first 7 games. Your pace for the final 31 games would need to be around 105 point pace.

Which over 31 games, is unrealistic. Now, that is based on us getting to 96...which we may not do but with Virgil and Alisson in the team, that has largely been our reality.
Offline a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 61,550
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21171 on: Today at 06:49:06 am »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 12:41:22 am
If we get to, for arguments sake, 96 points...that means you can only drop 18 points.

So if you drop 11 ( assuming they lose to Chelsea and us coming up ) of those 18 in the first 7 games. Your pace for the final 31 games would need to be around 105 point pace.

Which over 31 games, is unrealistic. Now, that is based on us getting to 96...which we may not do but with Virgil and Alisson in the team, that has largely been our reality.

I dont think we will get 96 points, i think it will max out at 90-93.
Online Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,967
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21172 on: Today at 08:35:21 am »
Chelsea are basically doing what they should have been last season (pre-Tuchel) and challenging.

Funny how you never hear it said just what a bad job Lampard did. Instead you get excuses for him or "look at the legacy he left".
Offline PoetryInMotion

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,176
  YNWA
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21173 on: Today at 08:43:32 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:49:06 am
I dont think we will get 96 points, i think it will max out at 90-93.

You never know. At those numbers, it's a matter of 1 more win, so you never know. I think we can get 96, not that we will for sure. But, we can. And, I'm confident that we will get high 80s at least.
Offline Red-Soldier

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,497
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21174 on: Today at 08:54:08 am »
Shearer already giving them the title.
Offline a treeless whopper

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 61,550
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21175 on: Today at 09:21:16 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:43:32 am
You never know. At those numbers, it's a matter of 1 more win, so you never know. I think we can get 96, not that we will for sure. But, we can. And, I'm confident that we will get high 80s at least.

It feels like the top four, or specifically us, Utd, Chelsea and City may very well drop more points between each other than City and us dropped in 18-19, so I think getting high to mid 90's might be a feat too far. But if we assume that may be the case then I am very confident that 90-93 points wins us the league and very confident that we will do that.

Its been mentioned by others but at the start I felt that the top four will be separated by under 10 points and I feel even more sure that will be the case. I actually think Utd may get around the 85 point mark so if we can get 90-93, I think that will be more than enough.
Online MonsLibpool

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 690
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21176 on: Today at 09:36:37 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:54:08 am
Shearer already giving them the title.
Good. Let them deal with the pressure.
Offline Caligula?

  Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,095
  SPQR
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21177 on: Today at 09:55:41 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:56:31 pm
Lukaku arrival has ruined Havertz.. his best position is false 9. Now he's shunted out wide again  ;D

Havertz was starting to look the real deal as well but the thing is Lukaku will probably score 25+ so it more than makes up for it.

I saw a statistic where it said they've kept more clean sheets than goals conceded under Tuchel. That's very impressive. I'd have them in ahead of City as favourites for the title.
Offline JackWard33

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,162
  President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21178 on: Today at 10:39:12 am »
They still have a lot to prove over a league season - I don't think they can fade a Kante injury for example and its not clear they're going to create enough to win a league.
They're obviously a monstrous side to play once they get ahead but they're not always going to get ahead.

I'd still have City as favourites over them - they've produced better underlying numbers than Chelsea so far and they're better equipped to regularly beat the bottom 16 teams in the league (this past weekend aside)
Our ability to finish ahead of Chelsea is being massively under rated in football media at the moment, trying to be objective I'd put us slightly ahead of them, slightly behind City - if a couple of things break the right way (Chelsea winning next weekend for example) it could be a really close 3 way race
Offline MNAA

  ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,206
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21179 on: Today at 11:25:55 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:54:08 am
Shearer already giving them the title.
Pundits  they never learn
Offline redk84

  (and nothing else!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,398
  why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21180 on: Today at 11:52:20 am »
They are very much the most talked up team for the title at the moment

Anything but a win over City on the weekend I think is a good result for us. Well, either way a rival will drop points but wouldn't mind City knocking them down a peg or two (before we do the same to City  obviously)

I'm not sure about them yet. Think they are in great form and obvious high confidence. They do look a good outfit and have depth, haven't seen them much when things go against them or an off day so its the consistency mainly with them...and United (though that is more obvious)

City can go on a run, but they've already had a couple blips
Online Mister men

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,841
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21181 on: Today at 12:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:54:08 am
Shearer already giving them the title.

Excellent
Offline UntouchableLuis

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,732
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21182 on: Today at 12:42:02 pm »
They are very hard to break down defensively as we saw in our match with them. Don't think they have enough game changers compared to us, City and United though.
Online Craig 🤔

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 56,336
  YNWA
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21183 on: Today at 12:44:25 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 12:42:02 pm
They are very hard to break down defensively as we saw in our match with them. Don't think they have enough game changers compared to us, City and United though.

We had 24 shots, 7 on target, so they werent that hard. We just didnt take our chances.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  farKnow.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 35,635
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21184 on: Today at 12:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:44:25 pm
We had 24 shots, 7 on target, so they werent that hard. We just didnt take our chances.

It became harder once they camped themselves in their own box following the red card, but prior to that I think they weren't as stubborn as they would be usually. [We did have a clear chance via Mo towards the end to score the 2nd too]

I think most sides in the league will struggle against them, but I am not sold on them being able to break down bus parking sides themselves.

Lukaku will get most of their goals, but will that be enough if others aren't contributing?
Offline Sharado

  SAVAGE
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,887
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21185 on: Today at 01:17:21 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 11:52:20 am
They are very much the most talked up team for the title at the moment

Anything but a win over City on the weekend I think is a good result for us. Well, either way a rival will drop points but wouldn't mind City knocking them down a peg or two (before we do the same to City  obviously)

I'm not sure about them yet. Think they are in great form and obvious high confidence. They do look a good outfit and have depth, haven't seen them much when things go against them or an off day so its the consistency mainly with them...and United (though that is more obvious)

City can go on a run, but they've already had a couple blips

Bolded is exactly what I'm after. Knock a bit of stuffing out of Chelsea, we'll do the same to city.

I'm also not that sure what to make of Chelsea. Said above I think we played them at a bit of a strange time - we were shaking off the rust of last season, they were super confident because of how their season ended and the red card totally changed the complexion of the game. I don't really back Tuchel to not turn into a massive weirdo when things don't go their way, but they've got a very strong squad and you'd imagine they'll be in with a shout for that alone.
Online Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,061
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21186 on: Today at 01:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:17:21 pm
Bolded is exactly what I'm after. Knock a bit of stuffing out of Chelsea, we'll do the same to city.

I'm also not that sure what to make of Chelsea. Said above I think we played them at a bit of a strange time - we were shaking off the rust of last season, they were super confident because of how their season ended and the red card totally changed the complexion of the game. I don't really back Tuchel to not turn into a massive weirdo when things don't go their way, but they've got a very strong squad and you'd imagine they'll be in with a shout for that alone.

Yeah, I am wondering how hell react if there are any issues with players or managment and if they struggle at all. Its hard to know with him. I have no idea how things where with him at PSG - i.e. relationship with players, if there where problems, same with managment behind the scenes.  So I have zero clue if hes matured in that sense.  What happened at Dortmund was just mad all things considered, all of his own making. I sort of presumed hed surely take that on board and make great efforts to change his ways. 
