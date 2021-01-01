It's all about someone laying a glove on Chelsea at the minute for me. They - like us in 19/20 are steamrollering into the season on the back of a European cup win and their confidence is sky high. For what it's worth, our game against them came a bit too early in our own journey this season in my opinion - we were still working up confidence after the - largely - complete debacle of last season. It's not to say we weren't decent against them, we were but I think if we played Chelsea at Anfield next weekend, we'd win. We're really starting to recapture that arrogance that had teams beaten before they'd turned up.



So it's over to someone else - maybe city even - to lay that first glove on Chelsea and see what they, and tuchel in particular, are made of. They've a very decent squad for sure, and he's obviously a good defensive manager. But he's also a complete fucking creepy bastard, and enough things have unwravelled for him before to make me think if you pull at the threads a little bit the whole jumper might give way. He also seems to consistently piss off the higher ups at clubs, so once the pressure's on at the thick end of the season he feels extremely 'rattle-able'. The problems he's had elsewhere will arrive here, it's just a matter of when and how damaging it is.