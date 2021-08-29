Is Tomori...shit?



He isn't. You can argue whether he's worth 24M or not but he's a good prospect at centre back and probably worth a fee of more than 15M at least. If you compare his fee versus Marc Guehi, Loic Bade, Kristoffer Ajer does it feel that out of place?Tomori has always had a good pedigree. He was Player of the Year in 2018/19 when on loan at Derby County. This was a season when Derby had Harry Wilson and Mason Mount on loan. It was a season where many Liverpool supporters raved about Wilson's performances. I know a few Derby County STHs from work and they said in terms of their loan signings in 2018/19 they had 3 brilliant players who really drove their promotion challenge that season. The order of quality/importance was generally said to be Tomori>Mount>Wilson. I not saying this to denigrate Wilson or Mount but to highlight how highly rated Tomori was/is.I don't think Chelsea in 2019 to Jan 2021 helped his reputation. Chelseas weren't great tactically under Lampard and Tomori didn't play too often or that well when he did. However, he was good at AC Milan during the 2nd half of 2020/21. He got about 20 starts and 1 sub appearance. He played well and Milan only conceded 13 goals in the 16 Serie A games he started (including 5 clean sheets to end the season).)It's fair to say that Tomori's fee might be slightly more than you'd expect a Serie A side to pay for his current quality but it's not outside the realms of reality. Certainly doesn't feel like some of the other situations when teams have sold players (e.g. Oscar, Ramires etc.)