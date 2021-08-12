« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20920 on: August 12, 2021, 05:10:03 pm
Quote from: jillc on August 12, 2021, 05:06:01 pm
One "pundit" had us outside the top four even. Some of these won't half be eating their words.  ;D

Jermaine Beckford. Once Everton touches you...
Dave McCoy

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20921 on: August 12, 2021, 05:35:16 pm
Until Lukaku is confirmed then Chelsea have spent £0.  And once he's confirmed they'll be 3rd behind both Manchester teams in gross spend so if the pundits were just picking off of money then you'd think it would be both Manchester teams as #1 and #2 consistently. 
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20922 on: August 12, 2021, 05:36:31 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 12, 2021, 05:35:16 pm
Until Lukaku is confirmed then Chelsea have spent £0.  And once he's confirmed they'll be 3rd behind both Manchester teams in gross spend so if the pundits were just picking off of money then you'd think it would be both Manchester teams as #1 and #2 consistently.
They're still spending the Hazard money don't you know?
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20923 on: August 12, 2021, 05:48:46 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 12, 2021, 05:35:16 pm
Until Lukaku is confirmed then Chelsea have spent £0.  And once he's confirmed they'll be 3rd behind both Manchester teams in gross spend so if the pundits were just picking off of money then you'd think it would be both Manchester teams as #1 and #2 consistently.

I imagine there is a tacit acceptance of the Solskjaer effect, for starters. And Sancho was bought a while ago, so counts less in punditland. But I guarantee if we suddenly drop £75 million on a player, we'll be "right up there" for all those pundits again.
Dave McCoy

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20924 on: August 12, 2021, 05:54:52 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on August 12, 2021, 05:48:46 pm
I imagine there is a tacit acceptance of the Solskjaer effect, for starters. And Sancho was bought a while ago, so counts less in punditland. But I guarantee if we suddenly drop £75 million on a player, we'll be "right up there" for all those pundits again.

Yeah, I should have been clear that I don't believe the majority of those "pundits" have any idea of what they're talking about regardless.  We actually have a pretty good chance to win the league so to not have anyone pick us says all it needs to say.
afc turkish

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20925 on: August 12, 2021, 05:55:38 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 12, 2021, 05:10:03 pm
Jermaine Beckford. Once Everton touches you...

the blood in your veins turns booo...
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20926 on: August 12, 2021, 06:02:55 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 12, 2021, 05:54:52 pm
Yeah, I should have been clear that I don't believe the majority of those "pundits" have any idea of what they're talking about regardless.  We actually have a pretty good chance to win the league so to not have anyone pick us says all it needs to say.

Absolutely. We finished above Chelsea last time despite a catastrophic run of results at Anfield whilst missing half our team and all our CBs. I think they massively underestimate the power of coaching, team ethos and the actual quality of our players, because they get most excited by shiny new expensive things.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20927 on: August 12, 2021, 06:23:19 pm
Lukaku is a good centre forward, but at that price if he doesn't hit at least 30 goals he'd have to be viewed as underwhelming, for that price imagine the younger forwards more forward thinking clubs could have signed.
a treeless whopper

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20928 on: August 12, 2021, 06:24:50 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 12, 2021, 06:23:19 pm
Lukaku is a good centre forward, but at that price if he doesn't hit at least 30 goals he'd have to be viewed as underwhelming, for that price imagine the younger forwards more forward thinking clubs could have signed.

Why does he have to hit 30 goals and younger players do not?

Also what are we putting Salahs value at?
a treeless whopper

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20929 on: August 12, 2021, 06:25:19 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on August 12, 2021, 06:02:55 pm
Absolutely. We finished above Chelsea last time despite a catastrophic run of results at Anfield whilst missing half our team and all our CBs. I think they massively underestimate the power of coaching, team ethos and the actual quality of our players, because they get most excited by shiny new expensive things.

They did have Fat Frank for half a season.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20930 on: August 12, 2021, 06:27:07 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on August 12, 2021, 06:24:50 pm
Why does he have to hit 30 goals and younger players do not?

Also what are we putting Salahs value at?
Because he's a centre forward signed at an enormous price, centre forwards are (bizarrely enough) judged on the amount of goals they score.

Salah is a wide forward, he's an anomaly, his value is far in excess of Lukaku, as he scores and creates more goals.
Lone Star Red

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20931 on: August 12, 2021, 06:34:58 pm
I imagine if he improves their attack, manages to score at a pretty consistent rate and helps Chelsea win some trophies, that'll be more on what he's judged on than some arbitrary number.
Lone Star Red

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20932 on: August 12, 2021, 06:37:52 pm
Also LOL at the Chelsea announcement video including a clip of Lukaku scoring for Everton. Tried to sneak that one in there since the colors are similar, I guess.
Craig 🤔

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20933 on: August 12, 2021, 06:48:16 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 12, 2021, 06:37:52 pm
Also LOL at the Chelsea announcement video including a clip of Lukaku scoring for Everton. Tried to sneak that one in there since the colors are similar, I guess.

Easily figured out though as he has to jump over 3 thrown kids as he celebrated.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20934 on: August 12, 2021, 06:49:10 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 12, 2021, 06:34:58 pm
I imagine if he improves their attack, manages to score at a pretty consistent rate and helps Chelsea win some trophies, that'll be more on what he's judged on than some arbitrary number.
He's a focal point centre forward, not a hybrid creator/scorer, of course he'll be judged by whatever "arbitrary" amount of goals he scores.
rob1966

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20935 on: August 12, 2021, 06:49:15 pm
He's a fucking beast of a striker these days, could be an interesting season.
Morgana

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20936 on: August 12, 2021, 06:50:48 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on August 12, 2021, 10:35:50 am
*Alan Partridge shrug*

The only vaguely interesting thing I saw was the Chelsea fans being led by a loyalist flute band. I wonder if the Chelsea fans were giving it "No Surrender to the IRA" in the ground?
Wouldn't put it past them.
rob1966

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20937 on: August 12, 2021, 07:04:41 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 12, 2021, 01:06:43 pm
They're scum, absolute scum, I've never ever met one of their supporters that's been decent, and the astounding thing is, that they've quite a few Irish fans, despite their continued anti-Irish chants/singing etc, as I've said before on here, the only time I ever suffered prejudice at an away ground in England was at their shithole in 96/97, when we got beat in the FA Cup, I was at Ibrox a couple of times with my Celtic mad mate and I didn't get a word of abuse.

They'll be Loyalists with Rangers leanings. You can clearly see Belfast Rangers on the flag on the side of the tent.

They have always been scum. I missed Aggers goal in 2007 CL as we were right near the c*nts in the Anny and they were kicking off on some arl fella, fat fucking cockney shithouse c*nts.
Dim Glas

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20938 on: August 12, 2021, 07:08:12 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on August 12, 2021, 06:02:55 pm
Absolutely. We finished above Chelsea last time despite a catastrophic run of results at Anfield whilst missing half our team and all our CBs. I think they massively underestimate the power of coaching, team ethos and the actual quality of our players, because they get most excited by shiny new expensive things.

For sure. But also that works both ways, as chelsea now have got one of the top coaches in europe, rather than an average young coach totally out of his depth.

Before one or two get upset, no, he isnt better than Kloppo - Tuchel is Guardiola-lite in that he takes over very good squads and adds even more talent to them, but hes a top top coach. But I do think many on the outside are being ignorant to Liverpools strength (goodness knows many genuinley hold the belief that all we where missing last season was Virgil), hence most pundits seem to be picking Abu Dhabi or Chelsea to win, I do also very much expect Chelsea to be up there, they should be anyway.
Lone Star Red

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20939 on: August 12, 2021, 07:18:41 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 12, 2021, 06:48:16 pm
Easily figured out though as he has to jump over 3 thrown kids as he celebrated.

 ;D
redgriffin73

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20940 on: August 12, 2021, 07:51:15 pm
Just seen their rail seating has a delay being installed so they might not be able able open the whole ground for the start of the season.

Chelsea: Seating issue could see some fans miss season opener - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58185651
rob1966

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20941 on: August 12, 2021, 07:52:13 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 12, 2021, 07:51:15 pm
Just seen their rail seating has a delay being installed so they might not be able able open the whole ground for the start of the season.

Chelsea: Seating issue could see some fans miss season opener - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58185651

Not allowed to electrify them?
Red Bird

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20942 on: August 12, 2021, 07:54:53 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 12, 2021, 06:37:52 pm
Also LOL at the Chelsea announcement video including a clip of Lukaku scoring for Everton. Tried to sneak that one in there since the colors are similar, I guess.
As bad as that [plastic] flag of Torres in front of the Shankly Gates.
johnj147

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20943 on: August 12, 2021, 08:03:40 pm
horrible c*nts
rob1966

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20944 on: August 12, 2021, 08:10:37 pm
Quote from: Red Bird on August 12, 2021, 07:54:53 pm
As bad as that [plastic] flag of Torres in front of the Shankly Gates.

Even Chelsea fans were embarrassed by that one :lmao
Drinks Sangria

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20945 on: August 12, 2021, 09:34:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on August 12, 2021, 06:49:15 pm
He's a fucking beast of a striker these days, could be an interesting season.
Agreed, Conte turned him into what he looked like he maybe could become when Chelsea first signed him.
decosabute

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20946 on: Today at 06:20:27 am
So Abraham is going to Roma for £34m (!), following Tomori going to AC Milan for £28m. Two absolute squad fillers that no one really wants for a combined £62m to a pair of Italian clubs who usually don't have a pot to piss in.

You won't see a more glaring example of cooking the books. Total bullshit.
a treeless whopper

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20947 on: Today at 07:10:41 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:20:27 am
So Abraham is going to Roma for £34m (!), following Tomori going to AC Milan for £28m. Two absolute squad fillers that no one really wants for a combined £62m to a pair of Italian clubs who usually don't have a pot to piss in.

You won't see a more glaring example of cooking the books. Total bullshit.

Tomori was apparently very good at AC Milan and Abraham scores goals at the top level. Its not the same as selling Phillips and Origi.
decosabute

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20948 on: Today at 07:38:44 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:10:41 am
Tomori was apparently very good at AC Milan and Abraham scores goals at the top level. Its not the same as selling Phillips and Origi.

Not arguing it is - they're not terrible players. But Abraham is coming off one half decent season and one meh one. And the one thing I saw Tomori do for Milan was totally fail to pick up Diallo when United played them at home. I just can't buy those figures given the lack of mid level spending from clubs everywhere following huge financial losses in the pandemic. Screams creative accounting to me.
thaddeus

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20949 on: Today at 09:16:39 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:38:44 am
Not arguing it is - they're not terrible players. But Abraham is coming off one half decent season and one meh one. And the one thing I saw Tomori do for Milan was totally fail to pick up Diallo when United played them at home. I just can't buy those figures given the lack of mid level spending from clubs everywhere following huge financial losses in the pandemic. Screams creative accounting to me.
Assuming the Italian clubs aren't in cohorts with Chelsea (which I think they aren't) then it could just be that they've seen the inflated fees English players go for and reckon they can get a couple of good seasons from those sorts of players before selling them back to the Premier League for a big profit.

Abraham with a couple of 15-20 goal seasons in Serie A would be a £60m player to an English team short of goals and even more to an English team short of goals and homegrown players.  Similarly for Tomori, especially if Ben White is worth £50m!
tubby pls.

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20950 on: Today at 09:28:15 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:38:44 am
Not arguing it is - they're not terrible players. But Abraham is coming off one half decent season and one meh one. And the one thing I saw Tomori do for Milan was totally fail to pick up Diallo when United played them at home. I just can't buy those figures given the lack of mid level spending from clubs everywhere following huge financial losses in the pandemic. Screams creative accounting to me.

I don't think we can really throw accusations like that when we were offloading Ibe (£15m), Brad Smith (£6m) and Solanke (£19m) to Bournemouth.  Sometimes teams pay more money for other team's dross, and those Chelsea guys are very decent players who will do a good job at their new clubs.
rossipersempre

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20951 on: Today at 09:28:21 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:20:27 am
So Abraham is going to Roma for £34m (!), following Tomori going to AC Milan for £28m. Two absolute squad fillers that no one really wants for a combined £62m to a pair of Italian clubs who usually don't have a pot to piss in.

You won't see a more glaring example of cooking the books. Total bullshit.
It is very very dubious to say the least.
67CherryRed

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20952 on: Today at 09:34:49 am
Chelsea probably have the best academy in world football right now, so clubs see a player from them as proven quality and will be happy to pay the asking price, a bit like with anyone coming from Barca 10 years ago. They even got £5m from Southampton for Livramento, an 18 year old who'd never kicked a ball in adult football and he goes straight in to the Southampton first team.
FiSh77

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20953 on: Today at 09:48:27 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:16:39 am
Assuming the Italian clubs aren't in cohorts with Chelsea (which I think they aren't) then it could just be that they've seen the inflated fees English players go for and reckon they can get a couple of good seasons from those sorts of players before selling them back to the Premier League for a big profit.

Abraham with a couple of 15-20 goal seasons in Serie A would be a £60m player to an English team short of goals and even more to an English team short of goals and homegrown players.  Similarly for Tomori, especially if Ben White is worth £50m!

Supposedly Chelsea have a £68m buy back clause for Abraham which can't be triggered for 2 years, Tomori is supposed to be £25m with the rest in addons, factor in the fees will be paid over the length of the contracts and you're probably looking at £8m a year for Abraham and £5m for Tomori with potential big returns if they do well and premier league teams come in for them in the future
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20954 on: Today at 10:34:17 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:20:27 am
So Abraham is going to Roma for £34m (!), following Tomori going to AC Milan for £28m. Two absolute squad fillers that no one really wants for a combined £62m to a pair of Italian clubs who usually don't have a pot to piss in.

You won't see a more glaring example of cooking the books. Total bullshit.

That is dodgy as fuck to be honest. Well, it's nothing new with Chelsea either
Gerry Attrick

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20955 on: Today at 10:42:01 am
Abraham for 34m is not dodgy at all. Villa paid about 5m less for Watkins and Abraham had a better record in the Championship and has done well for Chelsea when he's had chances. I'd pay that for him no problem.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Chelsea Football
« Reply #20956 on: Today at 10:54:10 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:42:01 am
Abraham for 34m is not dodgy at all. Villa paid about 5m less for Watkins and Abraham had a better record in the Championship and has done well for Chelsea when he's had chances. I'd pay that for him no problem.
Considering we sold Solanke for £20m who had one senior goal for us, £34m for Abraham is more than acceptable. 
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20957 on: Today at 11:57:41 am »
Given the prices paid by English clubs lately for young English players based overseas, those are both very sensible prices.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20958 on: Today at 11:58:00 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:42:01 am
Abraham for 34m is not dodgy at all. Villa paid about 5m less for Watkins and Abraham had a better record in the Championship and has done well for Chelsea when he's had chances. I'd pay that for him no problem.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:54:10 am
Considering we sold Solanke for £20m who had one senior goal for us, £34m for Abraham is more than acceptable. 
Think youre both missing the point here, this is post-COVID Serie A clubs were talking about not flush English PL sides. Inters parent company are financially fucked and having a (high end) car boot sale, Milans are not far off and Roma have just changed American hands again and Mourinho aside, are cutting their cloth accordingly in terms of playing squad. Theyre simply not in a position to invest in largely unproven English talent, Chelsea academy or otherwise.

Pre-COVID, Solanke was daylight robbery even for an ambitious then-PL Bournemouth, it shouldnt be used as any sort of precedent or even similar comparison for Abraham and Tomori. These are artificially inflated figures no question. Annoys me that Chelsea are given the benefit of the doubt here, same with the self sufficient bollocks. Theyre no different from PSG and City, just make more attempt to conceal the true nature of their dealings.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20959 on: Today at 12:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:57:41 am
Given the prices paid by English clubs lately for young English players based overseas, those are both very sensible prices.
I give up. If you cant see the fundamental gaping flaw in your comparative logic, then Im not going to point it out again (see above).
