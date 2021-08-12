Absolutely. We finished above Chelsea last time despite a catastrophic run of results at Anfield whilst missing half our team and all our CBs. I think they massively underestimate the power of coaching, team ethos and the actual quality of our players, because they get most excited by shiny new expensive things.



For sure. But also that works both ways, as chelsea now have got one of the top coaches in europe, rather than an average young coach totally out of his depth.Before one or two get upset, no, he isnt better than Kloppo - Tuchel is Guardiola-lite in that he takes over very good squads and adds even more talent to them, but hes a top top coach. But I do think many on the outside are being ignorant to Liverpools strength (goodness knows many genuinley hold the belief that all we where missing last season was Virgil), hence most pundits seem to be picking Abu Dhabi or Chelsea to win, I do also very much expect Chelsea to be up there, they should be anyway.