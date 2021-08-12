« previous next »
Chelsea Football Circus

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 05:10:03 pm
Quote from: jillc on August 12, 2021, 05:06:01 pm
One "pundit" had us outside the top four even. Some of these won't half be eating their words.  ;D

Jermaine Beckford. Once Everton touches you...
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 05:35:16 pm
Until Lukaku is confirmed then Chelsea have spent £0.  And once he's confirmed they'll be 3rd behind both Manchester teams in gross spend so if the pundits were just picking off of money then you'd think it would be both Manchester teams as #1 and #2 consistently. 
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 05:36:31 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 12, 2021, 05:35:16 pm
Until Lukaku is confirmed then Chelsea have spent £0.  And once he's confirmed they'll be 3rd behind both Manchester teams in gross spend so if the pundits were just picking off of money then you'd think it would be both Manchester teams as #1 and #2 consistently.
They're still spending the Hazard money don't you know?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 05:48:46 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 12, 2021, 05:35:16 pm
Until Lukaku is confirmed then Chelsea have spent £0.  And once he's confirmed they'll be 3rd behind both Manchester teams in gross spend so if the pundits were just picking off of money then you'd think it would be both Manchester teams as #1 and #2 consistently.

I imagine there is a tacit acceptance of the Solskjaer effect, for starters. And Sancho was bought a while ago, so counts less in punditland. But I guarantee if we suddenly drop £75 million on a player, we'll be "right up there" for all those pundits again.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 05:54:52 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on August 12, 2021, 05:48:46 pm
I imagine there is a tacit acceptance of the Solskjaer effect, for starters. And Sancho was bought a while ago, so counts less in punditland. But I guarantee if we suddenly drop £75 million on a player, we'll be "right up there" for all those pundits again.

Yeah, I should have been clear that I don't believe the majority of those "pundits" have any idea of what they're talking about regardless.  We actually have a pretty good chance to win the league so to not have anyone pick us says all it needs to say.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 05:55:38 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 12, 2021, 05:10:03 pm
Jermaine Beckford. Once Everton touches you...

the blood in your veins turns booo...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 06:02:55 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 12, 2021, 05:54:52 pm
Yeah, I should have been clear that I don't believe the majority of those "pundits" have any idea of what they're talking about regardless.  We actually have a pretty good chance to win the league so to not have anyone pick us says all it needs to say.

Absolutely. We finished above Chelsea last time despite a catastrophic run of results at Anfield whilst missing half our team and all our CBs. I think they massively underestimate the power of coaching, team ethos and the actual quality of our players, because they get most excited by shiny new expensive things.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 06:23:19 pm
Lukaku is a good centre forward, but at that price if he doesn't hit at least 30 goals he'd have to be viewed as underwhelming, for that price imagine the younger forwards more forward thinking clubs could have signed.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 06:24:50 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 12, 2021, 06:23:19 pm
Lukaku is a good centre forward, but at that price if he doesn't hit at least 30 goals he'd have to be viewed as underwhelming, for that price imagine the younger forwards more forward thinking clubs could have signed.

Why does he have to hit 30 goals and younger players do not?

Also what are we putting Salahs value at?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 06:25:19 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on August 12, 2021, 06:02:55 pm
Absolutely. We finished above Chelsea last time despite a catastrophic run of results at Anfield whilst missing half our team and all our CBs. I think they massively underestimate the power of coaching, team ethos and the actual quality of our players, because they get most excited by shiny new expensive things.

They did have Fat Frank for half a season.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 06:27:07 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on August 12, 2021, 06:24:50 pm
Why does he have to hit 30 goals and younger players do not?

Also what are we putting Salahs value at?
Because he's a centre forward signed at an enormous price, centre forwards are (bizarrely enough) judged on the amount of goals they score.

Salah is a wide forward, he's an anomaly, his value is far in excess of Lukaku, as he scores and creates more goals.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 06:34:58 pm
I imagine if he improves their attack, manages to score at a pretty consistent rate and helps Chelsea win some trophies, that'll be more on what he's judged on than some arbitrary number.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 06:37:52 pm
Also LOL at the Chelsea announcement video including a clip of Lukaku scoring for Everton. Tried to sneak that one in there since the colors are similar, I guess.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 06:48:16 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 12, 2021, 06:37:52 pm
Also LOL at the Chelsea announcement video including a clip of Lukaku scoring for Everton. Tried to sneak that one in there since the colors are similar, I guess.

Easily figured out though as he has to jump over 3 thrown kids as he celebrated.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 06:49:10 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 12, 2021, 06:34:58 pm
I imagine if he improves their attack, manages to score at a pretty consistent rate and helps Chelsea win some trophies, that'll be more on what he's judged on than some arbitrary number.
He's a focal point centre forward, not a hybrid creator/scorer, of course he'll be judged by whatever "arbitrary" amount of goals he scores.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 06:49:15 pm
He's a fucking beast of a striker these days, could be an interesting season.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 06:50:48 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on August 12, 2021, 10:35:50 am
*Alan Partridge shrug*

The only vaguely interesting thing I saw was the Chelsea fans being led by a loyalist flute band. I wonder if the Chelsea fans were giving it "No Surrender to the IRA" in the ground?
Wouldn't put it past them.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 07:04:41 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 12, 2021, 01:06:43 pm
They're scum, absolute scum, I've never ever met one of their supporters that's been decent, and the astounding thing is, that they've quite a few Irish fans, despite their continued anti-Irish chants/singing etc, as I've said before on here, the only time I ever suffered prejudice at an away ground in England was at their shithole in 96/97, when we got beat in the FA Cup, I was at Ibrox a couple of times with my Celtic mad mate and I didn't get a word of abuse.

They'll be Loyalists with Rangers leanings. You can clearly see Belfast Rangers on the flag on the side of the tent.

They have always been scum. I missed Aggers goal in 2007 CL as we were right near the c*nts in the Anny and they were kicking off on some arl fella, fat fucking cockney shithouse c*nts.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 07:08:12 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on August 12, 2021, 06:02:55 pm
Absolutely. We finished above Chelsea last time despite a catastrophic run of results at Anfield whilst missing half our team and all our CBs. I think they massively underestimate the power of coaching, team ethos and the actual quality of our players, because they get most excited by shiny new expensive things.

For sure. But also that works both ways, as chelsea now have got one of the top coaches in europe, rather than an average young coach totally out of his depth.

Before one or two get upset, no, he isnt better than Kloppo - Tuchel is Guardiola-lite in that he takes over very good squads and adds even more talent to them, but hes a top top coach. But I do think many on the outside are being ignorant to Liverpools strength (goodness knows many genuinley hold the belief that all we where missing last season was Virgil), hence most pundits seem to be picking Abu Dhabi or Chelsea to win, I do also very much expect Chelsea to be up there, they should be anyway.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 07:18:41 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 12, 2021, 06:48:16 pm
Easily figured out though as he has to jump over 3 thrown kids as he celebrated.

 ;D
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 07:51:15 pm
Just seen their rail seating has a delay being installed so they might not be able able open the whole ground for the start of the season.

Chelsea: Seating issue could see some fans miss season opener - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58185651
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 07:52:13 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 12, 2021, 07:51:15 pm
Just seen their rail seating has a delay being installed so they might not be able able open the whole ground for the start of the season.

Chelsea: Seating issue could see some fans miss season opener - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58185651

Not allowed to electrify them?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 07:54:53 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 12, 2021, 06:37:52 pm
Also LOL at the Chelsea announcement video including a clip of Lukaku scoring for Everton. Tried to sneak that one in there since the colors are similar, I guess.
As bad as that [plastic] flag of Torres in front of the Shankly Gates.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 08:03:40 pm
horrible c*nts
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 08:10:37 pm
Quote from: Red Bird on August 12, 2021, 07:54:53 pm
As bad as that [plastic] flag of Torres in front of the Shankly Gates.

Even Chelsea fans were embarrassed by that one :lmao
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 12, 2021, 09:34:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on August 12, 2021, 06:49:15 pm
He's a fucking beast of a striker these days, could be an interesting season.
Agreed, Conte turned him into what he looked like he maybe could become when Chelsea first signed him.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 06:20:27 am
So Abraham is going to Roma for £34m (!), following Tomori going to AC Milan for £28m. Two absolute squad fillers that no one really wants for a combined £62m to a pair of Italian clubs who usually don't have a pot to piss in.

You won't see a more glaring example of cooking the books. Total bullshit.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 07:10:41 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:20:27 am
So Abraham is going to Roma for £34m (!), following Tomori going to AC Milan for £28m. Two absolute squad fillers that no one really wants for a combined £62m to a pair of Italian clubs who usually don't have a pot to piss in.

You won't see a more glaring example of cooking the books. Total bullshit.

Tomori was apparently very good at AC Milan and Abraham scores goals at the top level. Its not the same as selling Phillips and Origi.
