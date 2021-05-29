« previous next »
Chelsea Football Circus

liverbloke

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 01:19:07 pm
as soon as the ref blew the final whistle i turned off, like rob, happy with the fact that it wasn't man shitty

chelsea - fuck off

BER

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 01:23:42 pm
Kante deserves a CL on his record. He should be PSG's no.1 priority this summer.
Morgana

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 01:28:37 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 01:23:42 pm
Kante deserves a CL on his record. He should be PSG's no.1 priority this summer.
Surely leaving a PL side to go to PSG is a step down? Worse than going to the MLS in my view.

In other news, Timo Werner missing targets as usual :D
 
Fromola

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 02:05:53 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 01:23:42 pm
Kante deserves a CL on his record. He should be PSG's no.1 priority this summer.

The summer Chelsea signed him United spent a world record fee on Pogba. Kante is a much better player.

I hoped we'd go for him, but we were out of Europe that summer and Chelsea were determined.
downtown

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 02:14:26 pm
Really not bothered with Chelsea at all these days. This isn't some hardcore rivalry like the early noughties. Well deserved win for them and much rather they won than City.

They really do have an annoying knack for winning trophies though. It seems like no matter who their manager is, they are always in some sort of a cup final at the business end of the season.
Simplexity

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 02:28:13 pm
Quote from: downtown on Yesterday at 02:14:26 pm
Really not bothered with Chelsea at all these days. This isn't some hardcore rivalry like the early noughties. Well deserved win for them and much rather they won than City.

They really do have an annoying knack for winning trophies though. It seems like no matter who their manager is, they are always in some sort of a cup final at the business end of the season.

That is what happens when you spend a lot of money, thus get good players.

People like to make football more complicated than this with concepts such as stability, philosophies etc, but it really isn't.
Medellin

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 05:13:12 pm
Shitbags..the fucking lot of them.

https://streamable.com/47tx7d
Dim Glas

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 05:15:16 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 02:28:13 pm
That is what happens when you spend a lot of money, thus get good players.

People like to make football more complicated than this with concepts such as stability, philosophies etc, but it really isn't.

yep, and its something they do well. Whereas you have teams like everton who spend a shit ton of money, but the majority of it poorly, Chelsea spend a shit ton of money and plenty of it well.

And Tuchel, is a very good coach, he always has been, but he isnt a genius here, in fact, ironically I suppose, he won because he kept things simple - using the team to its strengths and concentrating on keeping things tight. Whereas in the past hes tried to be Guardiola-Lite, and over complicated things, to a ridiculous degree (see his 2nd season at Dortmund where his over thinking and tinkering was farcical).


4pool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 05:32:13 pm
Red Berry

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 05:37:04 pm
Since Abramovich took over, Chelsea have averaged a manager a season.  They have no right being where they are with a record like that, but they've have just resolutely spent their way out of trouble time and time and time again. 

I don't know if it's luck or strategy, but Chelsea seem to have become more shrewd than City on transfers, and they've been more resolute and determined in Europe, allowing them to become the most successful London club on the continent.

That said, for the money they've spent, their domestic record isn't as good as City's imo.  However, they were up against Ferguson's United for a fair stretch, and I think the constant chopping/changing of managers as they pursued European success played into United's hands on the domestic front.

Fuck 'em, anyway.
dis_1

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 05:38:52 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 05:13:12 pm
Shitbags..the fucking lot of them.

https://streamable.com/47tx7d

that's so depressing and small time. what's wrong with being polite and friendly with the locals and enjoying these trips abroad?
jillc

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 05:56:41 pm
Quote from: downtown on Yesterday at 02:14:26 pm
Really not bothered with Chelsea at all these days. This isn't some hardcore rivalry like the early noughties. Well deserved win for them and much rather they won than City.

They really do have an annoying knack for winning trophies though. It seems like no matter who their manager is, they are always in some sort of a cup final at the business end of the season.

They are a horrible classless club with a big number of nasty racist fans. They have also spent a lot of money so they should be challenging.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 06:41:07 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:56:41 pm
They are a horrible classless club with a big number of nasty racist fans. They have also spent a lot of money so they should be challenging.
Spot on.

They are a vile, sportswashing project followed by large numbers of far right, violent, national socialist scumbags. They have no class whatsoever and never have had. They are a stain on English football.

The European Cup has now been tainted twice by these getting their disgusting, filthy paws on it.
newterp

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 07:12:56 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 01:28:37 pm
Surely leaving a PL side to go to PSG is a step down? Worse than going to the MLS in my view.

In other news, Timo Werner missing targets as usual :D
 

Dude is like Torres with that win - basically did nothing - but has a CL medal now.
Red Berry

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 08:14:53 pm
This lot beat City last year to seal our title win.  Now they turned them over again to win a CL.

City fans go on about us, but I think they're aiming their hate at the wrong club. ;D
JackWard33

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 08:22:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:12:56 pm
Dude is like Torres with that win - basically did nothing - but has a CL medal now.

I get that hes a meme etc but thought he played really well in the final fwiw
klopptopia

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 08:34:58 pm
Agreed and I dont get the stuff around the chances he misses too. Think he will still click at some point and when he does he will be a top player. Be more worried if he wasnt getting the chances
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 08:45:59 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 05:13:12 pm
Shitbags..the fucking lot of them.

https://streamable.com/47tx7d

makes me regret wanting city to lose the most now
I've been a good boy.

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 08:50:51 pm
Those Chelsea fans need a professional beating like the one England fans got from Russian Ultras in Marseille. That'll teach them not to fuck around with just anyone.
Jon2lfc

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 09:21:38 pm
I think it was Joe Cole on the telly last night who said that since Abramovich bought the club they have won the most trophies in total than any other English club.
At first I thought naaaah!

Then, I'm thinking if you count their 4 euro trophies now and those leagues and domestic cups, then maybe he has a point.

Is he right?

Man City must be 'second' in that period I guess bumped up with all those league cups.
And us third?
slaphead

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 09:28:02 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 05:13:12 pm
Shitbags..the fucking lot of them.

https://streamable.com/47tx7d

That's disgraceful, if ever one clip summed up a large number of a clubs football fans that's it. Middle aged bullies with no respect for people or property. Thugs who hunt in packs and give ther decent people a bad name. Absolute state of that fella acting the hard man with 50 if his mates next to him. Despise people like that I really do
DangerScouse

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 09:37:58 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 09:21:38 pm
I think it was Joe Cole on the telly last night who said that since Abramovich bought the club they have won the most trophies in total than any other English club.
At first I thought naaaah!

Then, I'm thinking if you count their 4 euro trophies now and those leagues and domestic cups, then maybe he has a point.

Is he right?

Man City must be 'second' in that period I guess bumped up with all those league cups.
And us third?

United certainly ahead of us.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 10:18:46 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 09:21:38 pm
I think it was Joe Cole on the telly last night who said that since Abramovich bought the club they have won the most trophies in total than any other English club.
At first I thought naaaah!

Then, I'm thinking if you count their 4 euro trophies now and those leagues and domestic cups, then maybe he has a point.

Is he right?

Man City must be 'second' in that period I guess bumped up with all those league cups.
And us third?

Since Abramovic

- 5 League titles
- 2 European Cups
- 2 Europa Leagues
- 5 Fa Cups
- 3 League Cups

Total: 17


Mancs - 13
City - 13
El Ninos Black Eye

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 05:13:12 pm
Shitbags..the fucking lot of them.

https://streamable.com/47tx7d
Absolute scumbags! One fella gets pushed in a fountain in Barcelona and its world wide news slating us, but this isnt even being reported.  Theyve wrecked that poor fellas bar and then one prick attacks him. He shouldve bottled the prick. 
Jambo Power

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 11:30:45 pm
He just took the dig for what it was, a midgie bite. Good on the fella for not glassing the horrible twat and getting himself banged up. Absolute pond life in that video.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 11:53:47 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:15:16 pm
yep, and its something they do well. Whereas you have teams like everton who spend a shit ton of money, but the majority of it poorly, Chelsea spend a shit ton of money and plenty of it well.

And Tuchel, is a very good coach, he always has been, but he isnt a genius here, in fact, ironically I suppose, he won because he kept things simple - using the team to its strengths and concentrating on keeping things tight. Whereas in the past hes tried to be Guardiola-Lite, and over complicated things, to a ridiculous degree (see his 2nd season at Dortmund where his over thinking and tinkering was farcical).

To be fair to them (and i struggle with that) they have brought through Mount, Abrahams, Hudson Odoi, James, Gilmour and I suppose Christiensen to a degree also in recent years (Loftus Cheek?), not bad really for a buying club (although I know they do this by snapping up every decent youngster going and loaning them out. At least recently they have been getting through to the first team.

City remain stuck on Phil Foden whilst we have Alexander-Arnold, Jones, Williams, Kelleher and the two CBs that probably would not have got through except for injury this year
Black Bull Nova

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 11:56:33 pm
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm
Absolute scumbags! One fella gets pushed in a fountain in Barcelona and its world wide news slating us, but this isnt even being reported.  Theyve wrecked that poor fellas bar and then one prick attacks him. He shouldve bottled the prick.

The fans are scum, that is one of the worst videos I've seen of that type and I am sure there are plenty of British who have behaved badly but the degree to which they are all standing around, in the day time and no one sees the shithousery of what is happening and supports him, disgusting.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 11:57:06 pm
They're arseholes but isn't that from the other year ?
Byrnee

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Yesterday at 11:57:32 pm
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm
Absolute scumbags! One fella gets pushed in a fountain in Barcelona and its world wide news slating us, but this isnt even being reported.  Theyve wrecked that poor fellas bar and then one prick attacks him. He shouldve bottled the prick. 

Yeah, but one doesn't make the other better. This is a gang of shitbags, the LFC incident was also fucking disgusting, bunch of red faced c*nts laughing at a local persons misfortune, bullying and harassing someone after they've had a few, acting like absolute tits, 50 going on 15. We should be ashamed by such behaviour, and I think a lot were, moreso than Chelsea who revel in this shit.
El Ninos Black Eye

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 12:03:44 am
Quote from: Byrnee on Yesterday at 11:57:32 pm
Yeah, but one doesn't make the other better. This is a gang of shitbags, the LFC incident was also fucking disgusting, bunch of red faced c*nts laughing at a local persons misfortune, bullying and harassing someone after they've had a few, acting like absolute tits, 50 going on 15. We should be ashamed by such behaviour, and I think a lot were, moreso than Chelsea who revel in this shit.
Never said it didnt and the dickhead who did that in Barca rightly got called out for it by fellow reds, as he had a reputation for doing stuff like that. There was another incident with the same fella and a steward outside Anfield.  But as I said my point was how we got slaughtered for it , yet this is far worse and more people involved yet not a word on it. Chelsea have to be one of the worst fan bases (still) when the go abroad. This and incidents in Prague and Paris over the last few years. Typical England fan element 
BobPaisley3

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 12:07:39 am
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 05:13:12 pm
Shitbags..the fucking lot of them.

https://streamable.com/47tx7d
Scummy fucking c*nts. The fact that not one of them see any wrong in about 50 surrounding 1 bloke. Absolute vermin. Shame the police didnt turn up and water cannon the shit into the sewers.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 12:09:27 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:53:47 pm
To be fair to them (and i struggle with that) they have brought through Mount, Abrahams, Hudson Odoi, James, Gilmour and I suppose Christiensen to a degree also in recent years (Loftus Cheek?), not bad really for a buying club (although I know they do this by snapping up every decent youngster going and loaning them out. At least recently they have been getting through to the first team.

City remain stuck on Phil Foden whilst we have Alexander-Arnold, Jones, Williams, Kelleher and the two CBs that probably would not have got through except for injury this year

They've always had a good academy since Abrahamovic came in. The problem they had was that they kept buying instead of promoting because the owner lacks patience.

The transfer ban actually worked out well for them in the end. Immediately after the ban, what did they do though? They went out and spunked 250m to replace most of the promoted young players.
BobPaisley3

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 12:10:39 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:09:27 am
They've always had a good academy since Abrahamovic came in. The problem they had was that they kept buying instead of promoting because the owner lacks patience.

The transfer ban actually worked out well for them in the end. Immediately after the ban, what did they do though? They went out and spunked 250m to replace most of the promoted young players.
Theyve got a bit of a reputation for buying academy lads at a very young age for ridiculous money too.
Schmidt

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 12:21:15 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:09:27 am
They've always had a good academy since Abrahamovic came in. The problem they had was that they kept buying instead of promoting because the owner lacks patience.

The transfer ban actually worked out well for them in the end. Immediately after the ban, what did they do though? They went out and spunked 250m to replace most of the promoted young players.

I don't think it's impatience, it's just their strategy. Academies are a money maker first and foremost for a lot of the big clubs, Chelsea are just a bit more blatant about it.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 12:26:22 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:21:15 am
I don't think it's impatience, it's just their strategy. Academies are a money maker first and foremost for a lot of the big clubs, Chelsea are just a bit more blatant about it.
I mean in the sense that they are not willing to give youngsters time to learn on the job no matter how good they are because if the results don't follow, the manager will be sacked. Explains why Salah, De Bruyne and Lukaku didn't make it there.
Schmidt

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 12:48:00 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:26:22 am
I mean in the sense that they are not willing to give youngsters time to learn on the job no matter how good they are because if the results don't follow, the manager will be sacked. Explains why Salah, De Bruyne and Lukaku didn't make it there.

But again I don't think it's impatience, they just know that most players are unlikely to both reach the required level and be the right type of player, so why compromise results to develop players when you can sell them for a profit then buy them back if they develop enough. It'll sometimes result in a player like de Bruyne getting picked up by a competitor but in most cases it'll result in profiting on a player who never got near the first team.

The one question I guess is whether the emergence of clubs like City and PSG will change how quick they are to move young players on, as it'll be a lot harder to buy them back if they do reach the required level now.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 01:06:03 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:07:39 am
Scummy fucking c*nts. The fact that not one of them see any wrong in about 50 surrounding 1 bloke. Absolute vermin. Shame the police didnt turn up and water cannon the shit into the sewers.
Absolute shitstains. Not unlike United's arsehole fringe. All swagger when the numbers are vastly in their favour.

I loathe these types. No wonder the English are absolutely despised all across Europe. There are dickheads everywhere, but with these morons it's ingrained into their cultural DNA.
