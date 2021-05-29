I mean in the sense that they are not willing to give youngsters time to learn on the job no matter how good they are because if the results don't follow, the manager will be sacked. Explains why Salah, De Bruyne and Lukaku didn't make it there.



But again I don't think it's impatience, they just know that most players are unlikely to both reach the required level and be the right type of player, so why compromise results to develop players when you can sell them for a profit then buy them back if they develop enough. It'll sometimes result in a player like de Bruyne getting picked up by a competitor but in most cases it'll result in profiting on a player who never got near the first team.The one question I guess is whether the emergence of clubs like City and PSG will change how quick they are to move young players on, as it'll be a lot harder to buy them back if they do reach the required level now.