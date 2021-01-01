Since Abramovich took over, Chelsea have averaged a manager a season. They have no right being where they are with a record like that, but they've have just resolutely spent their way out of trouble time and time and time again.



I don't know if it's luck or strategy, but Chelsea seem to have become more shrewd than City on transfers, and they've been more resolute and determined in Europe, allowing them to become the most successful London club on the continent.



That said, for the money they've spent, their domestic record isn't as good as City's imo. However, they were up against Ferguson's United for a fair stretch, and I think the constant chopping/changing of managers as they pursued European success played into United's hands on the domestic front.



Fuck 'em, anyway.