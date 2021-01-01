« previous next »
Chelsea Football Circus

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20720 on: Today at 01:19:07 pm
as soon as the ref blew the final whistle i turned off, like rob, happy with the fact that it wasn't man shitty

chelsea - fuck off

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20721 on: Today at 01:23:42 pm
Kante deserves a CL on his record. He should be PSG's no.1 priority this summer.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20722 on: Today at 01:28:37 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:23:42 pm
Kante deserves a CL on his record. He should be PSG's no.1 priority this summer.
Surely leaving a PL side to go to PSG is a step down? Worse than going to the MLS in my view.

In other news, Timo Werner missing targets as usual :D
 
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20723 on: Today at 02:05:53 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:23:42 pm
Kante deserves a CL on his record. He should be PSG's no.1 priority this summer.

The summer Chelsea signed him United spent a world record fee on Pogba. Kante is a much better player.

I hoped we'd go for him, but we were out of Europe that summer and Chelsea were determined.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20724 on: Today at 02:14:26 pm
Really not bothered with Chelsea at all these days. This isn't some hardcore rivalry like the early noughties. Well deserved win for them and much rather they won than City.

They really do have an annoying knack for winning trophies though. It seems like no matter who their manager is, they are always in some sort of a cup final at the business end of the season.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20725 on: Today at 02:28:13 pm
Quote from: downtown on Today at 02:14:26 pm
Really not bothered with Chelsea at all these days. This isn't some hardcore rivalry like the early noughties. Well deserved win for them and much rather they won than City.

They really do have an annoying knack for winning trophies though. It seems like no matter who their manager is, they are always in some sort of a cup final at the business end of the season.

That is what happens when you spend a lot of money, thus get good players.

People like to make football more complicated than this with concepts such as stability, philosophies etc, but it really isn't.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20726 on: Today at 05:13:12 pm
Shitbags..the fucking lot of them.

https://streamable.com/47tx7d
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20727 on: Today at 05:15:16 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 02:28:13 pm
That is what happens when you spend a lot of money, thus get good players.

People like to make football more complicated than this with concepts such as stability, philosophies etc, but it really isn't.

yep, and its something they do well. Whereas you have teams like everton who spend a shit ton of money, but the majority of it poorly, Chelsea spend a shit ton of money and plenty of it well.

And Tuchel, is a very good coach, he always has been, but he isnt a genius here, in fact, ironically I suppose, he won because he kept things simple - using the team to its strengths and concentrating on keeping things tight. Whereas in the past hes tried to be Guardiola-Lite, and over complicated things, to a ridiculous degree (see his 2nd season at Dortmund where his over thinking and tinkering was farcical).


Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20728 on: Today at 05:32:13 pm
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20729 on: Today at 05:37:04 pm
Since Abramovich took over, Chelsea have averaged a manager a season.  They have no right being where they are with a record like that, but they've have just resolutely spent their way out of trouble time and time and time again. 

I don't know if it's luck or strategy, but Chelsea seem to have become more shrewd than City on transfers, and they've been more resolute and determined in Europe, allowing them to become the most successful London club on the continent.

That said, for the money they've spent, their domestic record isn't as good as City's imo.  However, they were up against Ferguson's United for a fair stretch, and I think the constant chopping/changing of managers as they pursued European success played into United's hands on the domestic front.

Fuck 'em, anyway.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20730 on: Today at 05:38:52 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 05:13:12 pm
Shitbags..the fucking lot of them.

https://streamable.com/47tx7d

that's so depressing and small time. what's wrong with being polite and friendly with the locals and enjoying these trips abroad?
