They're not our rivals. Our primary rivals are Everton and Man Utd, so from that sense, I'm not too fussed about them winning the Champions League.



I'm further comforted by the fact that it's their 2nd European cup while we are on our 6th. I probably would have been a bit more annoyed if we hadn't won #6 recently. Looking at our team moving forward, I have little doubt Jurgen will win us #7 too.