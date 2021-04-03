people like big dick nick.
I think Chelsea still have to play City, possibly away? A win tonight and two points doesnt seem a lot. A defeat and were only one ahead of Arsenal though so frankly anything could still happen this season.
We've consistently failed to take advantage of our rivals dropping points this season. Hopefully, we start today
Nonsense. Only during the two months that never happened. and they never happened.
That Werner miss for Germany...yikes! Interesting that Lampard was blamed for both Werner and Havertz' poor form, yet only one player has really improved under Tuchel. Might have dodged a bullet there.
It just goes to show that every transfer is a risk. I remember quite a few on here complaining we missed out on Werner and blaming the owners for being tight. Perhaps it wasn't purely financial reasons we pulled out?Werner looks totally shot of confidence and always seems in two minds. He literally couldn't hit a barn door for club (or country ). By contrast, Jota's looking like a great fit for the team and a versatile threat across the front line.
Looks like he got injured running out for the second half
Werner looks totally shot of confidence and always seems in two minds. He literally couldn't hit a barn door for club.
GerryAttrick does not like this, at, like, all...
Maybe hell do something before he retires. Other than a hat-trick against Burnley.
Well, hopefully that's the wheels coming off for Tuchel
Tuchel out!
You'll probably be sharp enough after a good night's sleep...
what do you mean?
Pulisic the new Arjen "Made Of Glass" Robben.
Pull-a-sickie
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Chelsea fans going on about greed. No self awareness. They along with Abu Dhabi have much blood on their hands, when it comes to the absolute shit show that football now is.
The irony of PSG, City and Chelsea fans saying money is ruining the game🤣🤣🤣. Hypocrites
I'm a knob
All them Chelsea fans who went down must feel like magic now, imagine having a few ales then going down for a protest against a crooked scheme by a bunch of billionaires and walking away a couple of hours later with it all seemingly sorted.
Page created in 0.176 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]