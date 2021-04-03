« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20520 on: April 3, 2021, 04:52:58 pm
I think Chelsea still have to play City, possibly away? A win tonight and two points doesnt seem a lot. A defeat and were only one ahead of Arsenal though so frankly anything could still happen this season.
JRed

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20521 on: April 3, 2021, 04:57:08 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April  3, 2021, 04:52:58 pm
I think Chelsea still have to play City, possibly away? A win tonight and two points doesnt seem a lot. A defeat and were only one ahead of Arsenal though so frankly anything could still happen this season.
Chelseas last 6 games are West Ham , Fulham , Man City, Arsenal, Leicester and villa. Some tough games and London derbies. If we win tonight we are right back in it.
Bobinhood

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20522 on: April 3, 2021, 04:58:01 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April  3, 2021, 03:07:51 pm
We've consistently failed to take advantage of our rivals dropping points this season. Hopefully, we start today

Nonsense. Only during the two months that never happened. and they never happened.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20523 on: April 3, 2021, 05:04:42 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on April  3, 2021, 04:58:01 pm
Nonsense. Only during the two months that never happened. and they never happened.

😂😂😂
keyop

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20524 on: April 3, 2021, 05:45:47 pm
Quote from: latortuga on April  1, 2021, 12:03:17 am
That Werner miss for Germany...yikes! 

Interesting that Lampard was blamed for both Werner and Havertz' poor form, yet only one player has really improved under Tuchel.  Might have dodged a bullet there.
It just goes to show that every transfer is a risk. I remember quite a few on here complaining we missed out on Werner and blaming the owners for being tight. Perhaps it wasn't purely financial reasons we pulled out?

Werner looks totally shot of confidence and always seems in two minds. He literally couldn't hit a barn door for club (or country  ;D). By contrast, Jota's looking like a great fit for the team and a versatile threat across the front line.
Fromola

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20525 on: April 3, 2021, 05:57:44 pm
Quote from: keyop on April  3, 2021, 05:45:47 pm
It just goes to show that every transfer is a risk. I remember quite a few on here complaining we missed out on Werner and blaming the owners for being tight. Perhaps it wasn't purely financial reasons we pulled out?

Werner looks totally shot of confidence and always seems in two minds. He literally couldn't hit a barn door for club (or country  ;D). By contrast, Jota's looking like a great fit for the team and a versatile threat across the front line.

Chelsea have got a bad track record with big name strikers. Shevchenko, Torres, Crespo, Higuain, Morata. It may have just clicked better for him if he'd signed for us.

I'd never seen much of Werner because I rarely watch Leipzig, but he'd looked poor at the World Cup and hadn't really done it too much at the top level beyond the Bundesliga.
Dim Glas

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20526 on: April 3, 2021, 05:58:14 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on April  3, 2021, 04:39:36 pm
Looks like he got injured running out for the second half

good grief, another player made of glass  :P
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20527 on: April 3, 2021, 10:44:38 pm

Quote from: keyop on April  3, 2021, 05:45:47 pm
Werner looks totally shot of confidence and always seems in two minds. He literally couldn't hit a barn door for club.

"Timo Werners first season in the prem has been sensational....."

https://www.twitter.com/RamzRevival/status/1376632898896470020

Lady Leshurr with the bars.    :wave
Gerry Attrick

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20528 on: April 3, 2021, 10:59:57 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on April  3, 2021, 03:30:04 pm
GerryAttrick does not like this, at, like, all...

Maybe hell do something before he retires. Other than a hat-trick against Burnley.
afc turkish

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20529 on: April 3, 2021, 11:16:21 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on April  3, 2021, 10:59:57 pm
Maybe hell do something before he retires. Other than a hat-trick against Burnley.

 ;D
Ratboy3G

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20530 on: April 3, 2021, 11:21:24 pm
Well, hopefully that's the wheels coming off for Tuchel
Sarge

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20531 on: April 3, 2021, 11:27:22 pm
Is it just me or does anyone else feel that Thiago Silva really could not give a flying fuck about Chelsea and all he wants is the season to be over so he can fuck off?
Sarge

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20532 on: April 3, 2021, 11:27:39 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on April  3, 2021, 11:21:24 pm
Well, hopefully that's the wheels coming off for Tuchel

Arrogant arrogant man.
Gaz75

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20533 on: April 4, 2021, 01:40:17 am
Tuchel out!
afc turkish

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20534 on: April 4, 2021, 02:04:47 am
Quote from: Gaz75 on April  4, 2021, 01:40:17 am
Tuchel out!

You'll probably be sharp enough after a good night's sleep...
Gaz75

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20535 on: April 4, 2021, 02:19:19 am
Quote from: afc turkish on April  4, 2021, 02:04:47 am
You'll probably be sharp enough after a good night's sleep...
what do you mean?
afc turkish

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20536 on: April 4, 2021, 03:40:18 am
Quote from: Gaz75 on April  4, 2021, 02:19:19 am
what do you mean?

Tuchel out

tuckered out...

Obviously a failed effort at word play...
RedSince86

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20537 on: April 4, 2021, 11:31:24 am
Pulisic the new Arjen "Made Of Glass" Robben.
Ghost Town

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20538 on: April 4, 2021, 11:46:50 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on April  4, 2021, 11:31:24 am
Pulisic the new Arjen "Made Of Glass" Robben.
Pull-a-sickie
Tobelius

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20539 on: April 4, 2021, 12:25:58 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on April  4, 2021, 11:31:24 am
Pulisic the new Arjen "Made Of Glass" Robben.

With half the ability.
Jshooters

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20540 on: April 4, 2021, 12:27:03 pm
RedSince86

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20541 on: April 4, 2021, 01:39:06 pm
keyop

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20542 on: April 4, 2021, 05:08:50 pm
Chelsea could possibly end the season without a player scoring double figures, which would be mad.

They have Abraham, Jorginho and Mount on 6 each (and Werner is on 5  ;D). They don't have a single player in the top 25 premier league goalscorers so far, and yet somehow they're 4th.
Medellin

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20543 on: April 4, 2021, 05:36:12 pm
So Reece James has had a spat with Azpulicueta & Rudiger was sent home after a bust up with Kepa.
The wheels are are a bit wobbly.
elsewhere

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20544 on: April 4, 2021, 05:39:41 pm
from twitter:

"Reece James plays like somebody was downloading Trent and stopped at 30%"

 ;D
Buck Pete

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20545 on: Yesterday at 05:57:14 pm


fucking appalled

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20546 on: Yesterday at 05:59:51 pm
Theyve upgraded from A4 paper to A3 cardboard
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Hazell

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20547 on: Yesterday at 06:00:02 pm
RIP Football 1863-2021 ;D
Kekule

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20548 on: Yesterday at 06:19:59 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:57:14 pm


The bloke on the right had started to spell managers with an E in the middle, hadnt he?

Manegers
oojason

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20549 on: Yesterday at 06:25:13 pm

'Chelsea Fans Protest against Super League at Stamford Bridge' (live coverage):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HvnieFO2sho" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HvnieFO2sho</a>
Dim Glas

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20550 on: Yesterday at 06:51:35 pm
Chelsea fans going on about greed. No self awareness. They along with Abu Dhabi have much blood on their hands, when it comes to the absolute shit show that football now is.
L4Red

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20551 on: Yesterday at 06:53:02 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:51:35 pm
Chelsea fans going on about greed. No self awareness. They along with Abu Dhabi have much blood on their hands, when it comes to the absolute shit show that football now is.
Yep, remember them waving their notes in the air when they got took over
oojason

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20552 on: Yesterday at 06:54:53 pm

'BREAKING - I understand Chelsea are now preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the ESL'

^ https://twitter.com/danroan/status/1384563875018952709 (Dan Roan; reliable and usually spot-on journalist at the BBC)


Edit: More here in the BBC's 'Live Match' thread for the Chelsea vs Brighton game tonight - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/56581964

Guardian's 'live match blog' thing - www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/apr/20/european-super-league-backlash-builds-against-breakaway-plan-live

MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20553 on: Yesterday at 07:22:33 pm
The irony of PSG, City and Chelsea fans saying money is ruining the game🤣🤣🤣. Hypocrites
davidlpool1982

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20554 on: Yesterday at 07:24:34 pm
Fair play to the fans though, as hypocritical as it comes off as. Sit down protest to the point that Peter Cech had to come out and get them to stand up to let the busses through.

Interesting to see what, if anything, the other clubs do now.
Bobsackamano

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20555 on: Yesterday at 10:20:03 pm
All them Chelsea fans who went down must feel like magic now, imagine having a few ales then going down for a protest against a crooked scheme by a bunch of billionaires and walking away a couple of hours later with it all seemingly sorted.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20556 on: Today at 07:09:19 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:22:33 pm
The irony of PSG, City and Chelsea fans saying money is ruining the game🤣🤣🤣. Hypocrites

They have saved football by ruining it!
PaulF

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20557 on: Today at 07:20:25 am »
The cynical part of me says Boris will find a way to help Roman move dodgy cash in exchange for this u turn .
Online MoSzizlak

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20558 on: Today at 03:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:20:03 pm
All them Chelsea fans who went down must feel like magic now, imagine having a few ales then going down for a protest against a crooked scheme by a bunch of billionaires and walking away a couple of hours later with it all seemingly sorted.

I saw one of the Chelsea fans was holding a sign saying "you cant buy success", the only thing I've laughed at the last few days.
