Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1685442 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20480 on: March 8, 2021, 08:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March  8, 2021, 08:01:03 pm
Funny (as in not funny), how RAWK where the experts on Tuchel, who apparently was a fraud and overrated.

Hes always been a  very good coach. What he is, is a prick. So the proof of how good he is for them will be in a couple years, and if hes still there and not pissed everyone off by that point. 

He loves falling on his feet at clubs thats for sure, 3rd one in a row hes taken over with a very good squad already at his disposal.

It's a typical Chelsea appointment though. Someone who'll do well in the short term, get them in the CL, perhaps win them a trophy or two and then it'll go sour.

He's took over two great squads at PSG and Chelsea inherited from awful managers. They're great gigs to get for making you look better.
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20481 on: March 8, 2021, 08:31:37 pm »
Tell you what, they're a good side. Fuck all that, they'll go deep in the Champions League and finish 2nd in the prem Are they still in the cup the cockney c*nts?
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20482 on: March 8, 2021, 08:47:23 pm »
Crazy how Fat Frank wasn't playing Rudiger, looks more bizarre with every game, easily the CB at the club and one of the best in the PL.

Did they have a falling out or did he stupidly not rate him?
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20483 on: March 8, 2021, 10:24:31 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on March  8, 2021, 08:47:23 pm
Crazy how Fat Frank wasn't playing Rudiger, looks more bizarre with every game, easily the CB at the club and one of the best in the PL.

Did they have a falling out or did he stupidly not rate him?

Probably the latter. Rudiger is not everyone's cup of tea but he's a proper defender. Fucking apprehensive about Chelsea regarding CL. Let someone else knock them out. Empty Anfield against these c*nts, we'd have a job on our hands. The Champions League is so open this year. We could win it given our pedigree and it would be so Libpool... but, so could the Chelsea, cockney c*nts
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20484 on: March 8, 2021, 10:28:08 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on March  8, 2021, 10:24:31 pm
Probably the latter. Rudiger is not everyone's cup of tea but he's a proper defender. Fucking apprehensive about Chelsea regarding CL. Let someone else knock them out. Empty Anfield against these c*nts, we'd have a job on our hands. The Champions League is so open this year. We could win it given our pedigree and it would be so Libpool... but, so could the Chelsea, cockney c*nts

Guarantee we'll get them or City, assuming we get past Leipzig of course.
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20485 on: March 8, 2021, 11:17:35 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March  8, 2021, 10:28:08 pm
Guarantee we'll get them or City, assuming we get past Leipzig of course.

Mate, we are winning the fucking thing. We're Libpool aren't we?
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20486 on: March 12, 2021, 10:31:15 am »
Seen some reports that Werner is thinking of quitting after a season. Surely bollocks unless he's had a fall-out with Tuchel already.
Offline Chris~

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20487 on: March 12, 2021, 11:05:47 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March 12, 2021, 10:31:15 am
Seen some reports that Werner is thinking of quitting after a season. Surely bollocks unless he's had a fall-out with Tuchel already.
Would be a bit odd for him to quit as he's been given loads of chances over some of their other attacking options, especially under Tuchel so far. Could understand a few others wanting out though
Offline tubby pls.

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20488 on: March 12, 2021, 12:46:20 pm »
Wasn't it Werner who had to get subbed because the opposition fans were too loud or something?
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20489 on: March 12, 2021, 12:49:18 pm »
Werner had had plenty of game time. Could only see him leaving if he hasnt settled off field and is homesick. Theres a bit of talk about Pulisic considering his options isnt there?
Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20490 on: March 12, 2021, 12:57:54 pm »
Didier Drogba is 43 today.

He'd still be their best striker.
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
« Reply #20491 on: March 12, 2021, 01:24:44 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 12, 2021, 12:49:18 pm
Werner had had plenty of game time. Could only see him leaving if he hasnt settled off field and is homesick. Theres a bit of talk about Pulisic considering his options isnt there?

yeah, Pulisic was the one I thought was thinking about maybe leaving.

Weird how hes gone so out of favour, but then injuries haven't helped. He looked great when he had that run late last season.   

Werner will do his rep so much harm if he basically gives up after one season.  Not that it likely matters! But itd just come across as him being a soft-arse. 
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20492 on: March 12, 2021, 02:24:28 pm »
Can't be easy for the players who have moved country trying to integrate during the pandemic. Could easily see some want out who would've been fine in normal circumstances.

Been nice to see Thiago trying to get to know the city on his social media.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20493 on: March 12, 2021, 04:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 12, 2021, 02:24:28 pm
Can't be easy for the players who have moved country trying to integrate during the pandemic. Could easily see some want out who would've been fine in normal circumstances.

Been nice to see Thiago trying to get to know the city on his social media.

yeah very true that, I think Kloppo mentioned that too a few weeks ago in an interview or press conference. How its been tougher for new players, even within training, cos they follow strict guidelines in the dressing rooms and dining areas etc with social distance too, so its not like they can all hang out as normal. Then away from training, normally they would have events/get togethers with families that they now cant do.

Any sort or rumours of players in their first season wanting out, would likely be just that I suspect. They would be fully aware that this isnt normal! To leave without experiencing a regular season could end up being regretful.
Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20494 on: March 20, 2021, 09:01:03 am »
It always stuns me how often a new manager bounce is overlooked.

I was reading an article from Rory smith earlier and he mentioned how Chelseas success since Tuchel came in is a credit to him and highlights Lampards failings - now both of those things may well be true, but its far too early to tell. It wasnt that long ago that Lampards chelsea were being praised for delivering very similar things to Tuchels, a stern defence and a pacy dangerous attack. Theyre now also apparently the most likely challengers for City next season, a point which I might be willing to take if its based on the fact that theyre the only other club who is likely to spend much money this summer, but I suspect its based on their recent form since Tuchel came in.

Far, far too early for some of the shit Im reading, hopefully Porto manage to knock them out.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20495 on: March 20, 2021, 09:35:39 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on March 20, 2021, 09:01:03 am
It always stuns me how often a new manager bounce is overlooked.

I was reading an article from Rory smith earlier and he mentioned how Chelseas success since Tuchel came in is a credit to him and highlights Lampards failings - now both of those things may well be true, but its far too early to tell. It wasnt that long ago that Lampards chelsea were being praised for delivering very similar things to Tuchels, a stern defence and a pacy dangerous attack. Theyre now also apparently the most likely challengers for City next season, a point which I might be willing to take if its based on the fact that theyre the only other club who is likely to spend much money this summer, but I suspect its based on their recent form since Tuchel came in.

Far, far too early for some of the shit Im reading, hopefully Porto manage to knock them out.
Tuchel, unlike Lampard though, has experience at multiple levels of the game, European football, with big European clubs and trophies on husband CV. Just because hes a unlikable coach doesnt make him a bad one. You can already see from the reinstatement and improvement of players like Rudiger that hes getting more out of this squad. I think what theyre producing now is more likely to be the norm going forward (maybe slight regression) than going back to what Lampard was producing.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20496 on: March 20, 2021, 09:44:55 am »
The thing is, how many genuinely world class players do they have? Id still not swap our squad for theirs and if they finish ahead of us next season then it will be a failure by us.
Offline Chris~

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20497 on: March 20, 2021, 10:20:51 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 20, 2021, 09:44:55 am
The thing is, how many genuinely world class players do they have? Id still not squad for theirs and if they finish ahead of us next season then it will be a failure by us.
On this season how many do we have? I don't think they need to have loads at the moment, they've got lots of good to very good players who could become world class under Tuchel. Same as how our players progressed like that under Klopp. How players are perceived can change quickly. Trent, Thaigo, Mane for example, I reckon wouldn't be seen by many neutrals as world class this season, but would have last. They will also likely spend a lot in the summer so could recruit some. Tuchel's clearly a very good coach, they've got a good base to build from in their defensive record and performances.
Offline Jm55

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20498 on: March 20, 2021, 10:42:49 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 20, 2021, 09:35:39 am
Tuchel, unlike Lampard though, has experience at multiple levels of the game, European football, with big European clubs and trophies on husband CV. Just because hes a unlikable coach doesnt make him a bad one. You can already see from the reinstatement and improvement of players like Rudiger that hes getting more out of this squad. I think what theyre producing now is more likely to be the norm going forward (maybe slight regression) than going back to what Lampard was producing.

Im not disputing that but so did Emery (actually an incredibly similar CV,) and similar things where said about Arsenal when he took over (granted that feels a long long time ago now.)

To be clear Im not trying to argue that Tuchel isnt a much better coach than Lampard, as he clearly is. What Im saying is that because hes such a well known coach, that the fact that its quite normal for a new manager to take over a team which was struggling and see a fairly rapid improvement and it probably is just down to the fact that the players had downed tools (especially Chelsea) and have now started playing again that theres a new manager.

Im sure Tuchel will go on to do far better with Chelsea than Lampard ever did, Im just not sure I buy the current fawning over them being tight at the back and making use of their dangerous attackers, and Im not convinced that this current incarnation of Chelsea would get anywhere near a league title.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20499 on: March 20, 2021, 11:39:08 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on March 20, 2021, 10:20:51 am
On this season how many do we have? I don't think they need to have loads at the moment, they've got lots of good to very good players who could become world class under Tuchel. Same as how our players progressed like that under Klopp. How players are perceived can change quickly. Trent, Thaigo, Mane for example, I reckon wouldn't be seen by many neutrals as world class this season, but would have last. They will also likely spend a lot in the summer so could recruit some. Tuchel's clearly a very good coach, they've got a good base to build from in their defensive record and performances.

Who do you think is signing the likes of Trent and Mane if we were to sell them tomorrow?

I have no doubt they will buy players but we will next season have a squad that is managed by Klopp and possibly still have a higher wage bill than Chelsea. We should not be finishing lower than them.
Offline mallin9

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20500 on: March 20, 2021, 01:07:38 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 20, 2021, 09:44:55 am
The thing is, how many genuinely world class players do they have? Id still not swap our squad for theirs and if they finish ahead of us next season then it will be a failure by us.

Kante, Azpilicueta (not a sexy pick I know, but like Ivanovic before him, the kind of heel youd love if he played for your club), and ummmmmmm

Ok, maybe a good point. But much like Manchester City, they are just absurdly stacked and deep. Just look at CB. Players like Rudiger and Christensen can disappear for a year or more and then be back in flavor and youre reminded that they have serious talent if not world class.  I agree Id not swap LFC squad for CFC but I dont think theres any doubt when we are using Rhys for a dozen matches this year that they are a force due to decade and half of steroid financing
Offline Red Berry

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20501 on: March 20, 2021, 01:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on March 20, 2021, 10:20:51 am
On this season how many do we have? I don't think they need to have loads at the moment, they've got lots of good to very good players who could become world class under Tuchel. Same as how our players progressed like that under Klopp. How players are perceived can change quickly. Trent, Thaigo, Mane for example, I reckon wouldn't be seen by many neutrals as world class this season, but would have last. They will also likely spend a lot in the summer so could recruit some. Tuchel's clearly a very good coach, they've got a good base to build from in their defensive record and performances.

The same number that we had last season, plus Thiago.

Form is temporary.  Class is permanent.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20502 on: March 20, 2021, 01:27:18 pm »
These think they'll just walk into the final. They've forgotten that they are European minnows.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20503 on: March 20, 2021, 01:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on March 20, 2021, 09:01:03 am
It always stuns me how often a new manager bounce is overlooked.

I was reading an article from Rory smith earlier and he mentioned how Chelseas success since Tuchel came in is a credit to him and highlights Lampards failings - now both of those things may well be true, but its far too early to tell. It wasnt that long ago that Lampards chelsea were being praised for delivering very similar things to Tuchels, a stern defence and a pacy dangerous attack. Theyre now also apparently the most likely challengers for City next season, a point which I might be willing to take if its based on the fact that theyre the only other club who is likely to spend much money this summer, but I suspect its based on their recent form since Tuchel came in.

Far, far too early for some of the shit Im reading, hopefully Porto manage to knock them out.

They aren't that good.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20504 on: March 20, 2021, 06:28:05 pm »
All the money they've spent and Aston Villa are still a bigger club than they are.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20505 on: March 20, 2021, 07:12:04 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on March  8, 2021, 10:24:31 pm
Fucking apprehensive about Chelsea regarding CL. Let someone else knock them out. Empty Anfield against these c*nts, we'd have a job on our hands.

Have a feeling if Henderson is back we'll cope just fine.
Offline jillc

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20506 on: March 20, 2021, 09:51:32 pm »
Let's not also forget the habit that Tuchel has of falling out with his players as he does at most of the clubs he's at. It will be interesting to see if that happens first or if they fire him for not winning enough trophies. They have never been the most patient of clubs.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20507 on: Yesterday at 04:59:46 pm »
Surprised nobody has commented on this as I think Chelsea even put out an official statement.  I guess this book touched a nerve.

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/chelsea-fc-roman-abramovich-putins-people-book-b925570.html
Offline mallin9

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20508 on: Today at 12:21:14 am »
Welcome to the laundromat

The deals they were getting from Chinese clubs never stank to high heaven either...
Offline farawayred

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20509 on: Today at 03:45:55 am »
Roman Abramovich does not act corruptly.

And Kane doesn't dive.
