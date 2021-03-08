Tuchel, unlike Lampard though, has experience at multiple levels of the game, European football, with big European clubs and trophies on husband CV. Just because hes a unlikable coach doesnt make him a bad one. You can already see from the reinstatement and improvement of players like Rudiger that hes getting more out of this squad. I think what theyre producing now is more likely to be the norm going forward (maybe slight regression) than going back to what Lampard was producing.



Im not disputing that but so did Emery (actually an incredibly similar CV,) and similar things where said about Arsenal when he took over (granted that feels a long long time ago now.)To be clear Im not trying to argue that Tuchel isnt a much better coach than Lampard, as he clearly is. What Im saying is that because hes such a well known coach, that the fact that its quite normal for a new manager to take over a team which was struggling and see a fairly rapid improvement and it probably is just down to the fact that the players had downed tools (especially Chelsea) and have now started playing again that theres a new manager.Im sure Tuchel will go on to do far better with Chelsea than Lampard ever did, Im just not sure I buy the current fawning over them being tight at the back and making use of their dangerous attackers, and Im not convinced that this current incarnation of Chelsea would get anywhere near a league title.