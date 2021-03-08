It always stuns me how often a new manager bounce is overlooked.
I was reading an article from Rory smith earlier and he mentioned how Chelseas success since Tuchel came in is a credit to him and highlights Lampards failings - now both of those things may well be true, but its far too early to tell. It wasnt that long ago that Lampards chelsea were being praised for delivering very similar things to Tuchels, a stern defence and a pacy dangerous attack. Theyre now also apparently the most likely challengers for City next season, a point which I might be willing to take if its based on the fact that theyre the only other club who is likely to spend much money this summer, but I suspect its based on their recent form since Tuchel came in.
Far, far too early for some of the shit Im reading, hopefully Porto manage to knock them out.