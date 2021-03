Tuchel, unlike Lampard though, has experience at multiple levels of the game, European football, with big European clubs and trophies on husband CV. Just because he’s a unlikable coach doesn’t make him a bad one. You can already see from the reinstatement and improvement of players like Rudiger that he’s getting more out of this squad. I think what they’re producing now is more likely to be the norm going forward (maybe slight regression) than going back to what Lampard was producing.



I’m not disputing that but so did Emery (actually an incredibly similar CV,) and similar things where said about Arsenal when he took over (granted that feels a long long time ago now.)To be clear I’m not trying to argue that Tuchel isn’t a much better coach than Lampard, as he clearly is. What I’m saying is that because he’s such a well known coach, that the fact that it’s quite normal for a new manager to take over a team which was struggling and see a fairly rapid improvement and it probably is just down to the fact that the players had downed tools (especially Chelsea) and have now started playing again that there’s a new manager.I’m sure Tuchel will go on to do far better with Chelsea than Lampard ever did, I’m just not sure I buy the current fawning over them being tight at the back and making use of their dangerous attackers, and I’m not convinced that this current incarnation of Chelsea would get anywhere near a league title.