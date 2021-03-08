Funny (as in not funny), how RAWK where the experts on Tuchel, who apparently was a fraud and overrated.Hes always been a very good coach. What he is, is a prick. So the proof of how good he is for them will be in a couple years, and if hes still there and not pissed everyone off by that point. He loves falling on his feet at clubs thats for sure, 3rd one in a row hes taken over with a very good squad already at his disposal.
Crazy how Fat Frank wasn't playing Rudiger, looks more bizarre with every game, easily the CB at the club and one of the best in the PL.Did they have a falling out or did he stupidly not rate him?
Probably the latter. Rudiger is not everyone's cup of tea but he's a proper defender. Fucking apprehensive about Chelsea regarding CL. Let someone else knock them out. Empty Anfield against these c*nts, we'd have a job on our hands. The Champions League is so open this year. We could win it given our pedigree and it would be so Libpool... but, so could the Chelsea, cockney c*nts
Guarantee we'll get them or City, assuming we get past Leipzig of course.
