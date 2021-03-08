« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1680383 times)

« Reply #20480 on: March 8, 2021, 08:12:12 pm »
Funny (as in not funny), how RAWK where the experts on Tuchel, who apparently was a fraud and overrated.

Hes always been a  very good coach. What he is, is a prick. So the proof of how good he is for them will be in a couple years, and if hes still there and not pissed everyone off by that point. 

He loves falling on his feet at clubs thats for sure, 3rd one in a row hes taken over with a very good squad already at his disposal.

It's a typical Chelsea appointment though. Someone who'll do well in the short term, get them in the CL, perhaps win them a trophy or two and then it'll go sour.

He's took over two great squads at PSG and Chelsea inherited from awful managers. They're great gigs to get for making you look better.
« Reply #20481 on: March 8, 2021, 08:31:37 pm »
Tell you what, they're a good side. Fuck all that, they'll go deep in the Champions League and finish 2nd in the prem Are they still in the cup the cockney c*nts?
« Reply #20482 on: March 8, 2021, 08:47:23 pm »
Crazy how Fat Frank wasn't playing Rudiger, looks more bizarre with every game, easily the CB at the club and one of the best in the PL.

Did they have a falling out or did he stupidly not rate him?
« Reply #20483 on: March 8, 2021, 10:24:31 pm »
Crazy how Fat Frank wasn't playing Rudiger, looks more bizarre with every game, easily the CB at the club and one of the best in the PL.

Did they have a falling out or did he stupidly not rate him?

Probably the latter. Rudiger is not everyone's cup of tea but he's a proper defender. Fucking apprehensive about Chelsea regarding CL. Let someone else knock them out. Empty Anfield against these c*nts, we'd have a job on our hands. The Champions League is so open this year. We could win it given our pedigree and it would be so Libpool... but, so could the Chelsea, cockney c*nts
« Reply #20484 on: March 8, 2021, 10:28:08 pm »
Probably the latter. Rudiger is not everyone's cup of tea but he's a proper defender. Fucking apprehensive about Chelsea regarding CL. Let someone else knock them out. Empty Anfield against these c*nts, we'd have a job on our hands. The Champions League is so open this year. We could win it given our pedigree and it would be so Libpool... but, so could the Chelsea, cockney c*nts

Guarantee we'll get them or City, assuming we get past Leipzig of course.
« Reply #20485 on: March 8, 2021, 11:17:35 pm »
Guarantee we'll get them or City, assuming we get past Leipzig of course.

Mate, we are winning the fucking thing. We're Libpool aren't we?
« Reply #20486 on: Today at 10:31:15 am »
Seen some reports that Werner is thinking of quitting after a season. Surely bollocks unless he's had a fall-out with Tuchel already.
