We are better than them in attack. Werner, Havertz, Pulisic and Abraham are nowhere in the same league as Mane, Salah and Firmino. Its not even close either.
They wont get anywhere near 90 points. Its going to be hard for City to get 90 points so for Chelsea to do it is impossible.
I mentioned this in the quality in depth thread but despite being the best front 3 in world football, Salah, Mane, and Firmino are oddly underappreciated by the wider media and by our fans as a whole.
Maybe it is our familiarity with them, but the brilliant players outside of Liverpool are often seen as their equals or better, despite nothing backing that up. This front 3 has been putting in ludicrous numbers for years now, and yet they still see this Chelsea attack as being better.
There is nothing to tell me that a front 3 of Havertz, Warner, and Pulisic would be better than Salah, Mane, and Firmino, never mind Havertz, Warner, and Pulisic in a Lampard team compared to Salah, Mane, and Firmino in a Klopp team