Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:48:03 AM
Winning your first trophy as manager is rarely straight forward, until he does win something of note the questions will remain.

Managers are hugely important over the course of a period of time, but in the short-term they're not as important as many people think because they're not miracle workers. Lampard may not be proven but he's clearly not an imbecile, they'd comfortably finish ahead of us with their mid-00's squad if we had the dross of 2011/12. Laughable to think otherwise.
Quote from: Romford_Red on May 13, 2019, 01:13:06 PM
Better than the Invincibles. Better than Mourinho's Chelsea. Better than the fabled Man Utd treble team. I'm alright with that.

Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 06:34:05 PM
I wouldn't that shit past that c*nt John Terry, though.
"That c*nt John Terry" business card? Yeah he can do that.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:51:11 PM
They're building a big squad of first-team quality players and in the condensed fixtures next season, that is going to be a big plus - provided, of course, they can integrate everyone successfully (is fat Frank able to do this?) and keep existing players (talk of Kante being targeted by RM/PSG seems to have died down)

They're certainly exploiting the hesitancy of other clubs due to the financial impact of CV19. It's a very good transfer tactic and denying this seems churlish.


If they add Havertz to the mix, okay fine they have a very impressive set of attackers there.
But we are far and away better than them in the back 5.

Chelsea look like they are building an incredible side for Fifa 21 right now.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:52:01 AM
If they add Havertz to the mix, okay fine they have a very impressive set of attackers there.
But we are far and away better than them in the back 5.

Chelsea look like they are building an incredible side for Fifa 21 right now.

We are better than them in attack. Werner, Havertz, Pulisic and Abraham are nowhere in the same league as Mane, Salah and Firmino. Its not even close either.

They wont get anywhere near 90 points. Its going to be hard for City to get 90 points so for Chelsea to do it is impossible.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:13:18 AM
We are better than them in attack. Werner, Havertz, Pulisic and Abraham are nowhere in the same league as Mane, Salah and Firmino. Its not even close either.

They wont get anywhere near 90 points. Its going to be hard for City to get 90 points so for Chelsea to do it is impossible.

I mentioned this in the quality in depth thread but despite being the best front 3 in world football, Salah, Mane, and Firmino are oddly underappreciated by the wider media and by our fans as a whole.

Maybe it is our familiarity with them, but the brilliant players outside of Liverpool are often seen as their equals or better, despite nothing backing that up. This front 3 has been putting in ludicrous numbers for years now, and yet they still see this Chelsea attack as being better.

There is nothing to tell me that a front 3 of Havertz, Warner, and Pulisic would be better than Salah, Mane, and Firmino, never mind Havertz, Warner, and Pulisic in a Lampard team compared to Salah, Mane, and Firmino in a Klopp team
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:26:09 AM
I mentioned this in the quality in depth thread but despite being the best front 3 in world football, Salah, Mane, and Firmino are oddly underappreciated by the wider media and by our fans as a whole.

This really isn't true. At all.  Particularly by our own fans who quite clearly appreciate all 3 of them.

The media constantly call our front 3 the best attacking group in world football.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:32:52 AM
This really isn't true. At all.  Particularly by our own fans who quite clearly appreciate all 3 of them.

The media constantly call our front 3 the best attacking group in world football.

And yet there are plenty of people in this thread who believe Chelsea will have an equivalent attack to us, despite our attack being so clearly far an away better than anyone else. Same again last season you had people worried about Spurs because they were linked to Dybala.

In terms of the media as a whole, maybe it is just my perception of it but I just don't see our front 3 as individuals given as much recognition as the very best in world football, even thoufh as individuals they clearly are. I mean even take last night, Salah was outstanding but you still get comments from someone like Souness criticising because he is "selfish".

We as fans know how good they are but maybe overestimate how good other players are. But to me, I think as individual players, our front 3 are not seen in the same light as your Lewandowski's, Mbappe's, and with the English media, your Harry Kane's. Maybe because they are so good as a 3 they don't appreciate how good the actual individuals are as well.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 09:52:43 AM
Managers are hugely important over the course of a period of time, but in the short-term they're not as important as many people think because they're not miracle workers.
Tell that to Chris Wilder at Sheffield United he's the living proof that managers can be miracle workers.
Got to admire how giddy these and United are getting because theyve finally got a decent front three (which still isnt nearly as good as ours by the way)

Conveniently forgetting that:

Our goalkeeper is light years ahead of theirs
Our right back is light years ahead of theirs
Our CBs are light years ahead of theirs
Our left back is light years ahead of theirs
Our midfield is light years ahead of theirs

Pretty similar to us in the mid-90s. Our attack was really good but we were so far away from United in goal, defence and midfield.
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
