Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June 27, 2020, 07:41:34 AM
This is the same Tory voting Lampard ? The same one that kicked his ex wife and two kids out of the family home ? The same one that kicked his 100 year old ex mother in law out of her home ? The same one that mocked those that died on 9/11?

I think Ill find a way to dislike him.

Haven't seen any of that mentioned. Have you got a source for each of those claims mate? Would make interesting reading
Their defensive structure being poor is down to Lampard's coaching, he simply doesn't know how to coach a defence and until he learns how to do that they will never achieve anything.
But Chelsea Twitter keeps telling me that they're great because Lampard has beaten Pep, Klopp, Ancelotti and Mourinho this season
This is what happens when you rest the best player in europe because you think you just have to turn up to win.

Had the Gilmoure played this would have been a no contest.

Why did chelsea spend so much on Ziyech when they desperately need a centre back or 2, and a keeper.
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on July  1, 2020, 10:27:09 PM
Where is Willian going to end up? Barcelona?

Everything I've read suggested he wants to stay in London and its down to Arsenal/Tottenham trying to get him.
They need a goalkeeper, at least two quality centre-backs and a left-back.

Never understood why Chelsea supporters rate Rudiger so highly, but he and Christensen are a horrible partnership.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  1, 2020, 10:31:06 PM
Haven't seen any of that mentioned. Have you got a source for each of those claims mate? Would make interesting reading

Dont know about the other claims, but the 9/11 one is true. He and other players mocked some Americans at Heathrow days after the event. Unsurprisingly, that c*nt John Terry Was one of the other players.
Kepa is a bit of a problem for them isn't he? £70+ million, long contract and likely massive wages, but he's atrocious.
Frank and his inconsistent Chelsea.

Don't see them making any challenge for the title soon. Buying sexy attackers from Europe is almost the same transfer philosophy as Arsenal
Quote from: Brian Blessed on July  1, 2020, 10:56:48 PM
Dont know about the other claims, but the 9/11 one is true. He and other players mocked some Americans at Heathrow days after the event. Unsurprisingly, that c*nt John Terry Was one of the other players.

To his credit, Lampard ironed out that sort of behaviour.  Terry remained a bellend throughout his career though.
Quote from: Brian Blessed on July  1, 2020, 10:56:48 PM
Dont know about the other claims, but the 9/11 one is true. He and other players mocked some Americans at Heathrow days after the event. Unsurprisingly, that c*nt John Terry Was one of the other players.

Mocked Americans at Heathrow, or mocked those that died? He claims Lampard mocked those that died.
I'm assuming the poster never done anything stupid in his whole life that he regrets.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  1, 2020, 11:03:07 PM
Mocked Americans at Heathrow, or mocked those that died? He claims Lampard mocked those that died.
I'm assuming the poster never done anything stupid in his whole life that he regrets.
No I havent. Nor have I voted Tory.
Quote from: kloppagetime on July  1, 2020, 10:36:17 PM
Their defensive structure being poor is down to Lampard's coaching, he simply doesn't know how to coach a defence and until he learns how to do that they will never achieve anything.

Clearly missing David Luiz
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July  1, 2020, 11:06:49 PM
No I havent. Nor have I voted Tory.

You must be the only human on earth that hasn't. Fair play to you.
Now, about those claims. Have you proof of them?
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  2, 2020, 07:19:23 AM
You must be the only human on earth that hasn't. Fair play to you.
Now, about those claims. Have you proof of them?

How do you prove you haven't done something?
Quote from: Schmidt on July  1, 2020, 10:57:24 PM
Kepa is a bit of a problem for them isn't he? £70+ million, long contract and likely massive wages, but he's atrocious.

Agreed he is terrible.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  2, 2020, 07:19:23 AM
You must be the only human on earth that hasn't. Fair play to you.
Now, about those claims. Have you proof of them?
Ill qualify that actually. Ive made mistakes such as forgetting birthdays, kicking balls in gardens when I was a kid. Id never, even when 18, with mates, when plastered, take the piss out a disaster like 9/11. I dont know anybody that would, I dont consider it normal drunken loutishness, your mileage may vary.

The family stuff, well the only links are from places like the Daily Mail, which I accept are dubious at best and obviously there are two sides. The 9/11 and Tory thing are all over the place and widely known. Youre on the internet.
Not that I ever bothered to read up on it hugely but my understanding of it was the England U21 players were due to fly out somewhere but flights got cancelled and they ended up getting pissed in a airport bar/hotel. Think they were laity towards Americans rather than taking the piss out of 9/11, cant imagine even the worst pricks around at the time would do that. Obviously reflects badly on them as a group but Id take the worst reports about it with a pinch of salt.
Some people in here have rare talent to turn every thread into some political bullshit.
Didn't even know the Rent Boys were playing last night, so you can imagine my utter glee at seeing the result!
He's Teflon. Didn't even see any backlash to his "I work hard" response to Sterling's point about how easily Lampard and Gerrard walked into top gigs.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  2, 2020, 12:47:55 PM


I'd edit that if I were you mate. I got a warning for using that sort of language earlier in the year.
Quote from: AndyMuller on July  2, 2020, 09:26:20 AM
Agreed he is terrible.

No no! he's excellent. Like De gea and will get better. Chelsea definitely should keep him.

 8)
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  2, 2020, 12:47:55 PM
Didn't even know the Rent Boys were playing last night, so you can imagine my utter glee at seeing the result!

Unfortunately that result just helps Man Utd get top 4.
John Terry remains a far bigger arsehole than Lampard could ever be.

Unfortunately Chelsea losing meant Man Utd went to the top of the BBC's "8 games with Bruno Fernandes where half the other teams haven't played 8 games" table.

Even worse, losing increased the chance of Smeagol getting the the Mancs into the CL and of West Ham's surviving relegation which is a bit shit.

As for the airport stuff it was Lampard, Terry and Jody Morris I think.
Being pissed up dickheads and getting lairy with some americans at the airport.
Stupid and tasteless but don't think he did anything like it again.
Not sure football fans can get on their high horse, there were plenty pissed up and willing to sing about his mum dying. Spurs fans still sing a song referring to it.

As for the family stuff, we know only too well that the daily rags will print any old shite about anyone regardless of truth.
Personal lives and marital disputes shouldn't really be any of our business, along with who he votes for. I doubt he left his kids and ex destitute.
Quote from: BER on July  2, 2020, 03:48:55 PM
He's Teflon. Didn't even see any backlash to his "I work hard" response to Sterling's point about how easily Lampard and Gerrard walked into top gigs.

Why would there be a backlash? He made his point pretty eloquently. Not a massive fan of Lampard but it was pretty lazy to say Gerrard and Lampard walked into top jobs and Ashley Cole and Sol Campbell didnt when seemingly Cole has only just stopped playing.

Sol Campbell is an even worse example considering hes a proud Tory, spent years trying to be the mayor of London and was vocally supportive of brexit. If youre the chairman of a hugely working class football club hes not exactly going to stand out as an obvious candidate is he?
Quote from: fucking appalled on July  2, 2020, 05:08:15 PM
Why would there be a backlash? He made his point pretty eloquently. Not a massive fan of Lampard but it was pretty lazy to say Gerrard and Lampard walked into top jobs and Ashley Cole and Sol Campbell didnt when seemingly Cole has only just stopped playing.

Sol Campbell is an even worse example considering hes a proud Tory, spent years trying to be the mayor of London and was vocally supportive of brexit. If youre the chairman of a hugely working class football club hes not exactly going to stand out as an obvious candidate is he?

Ashley Cole went round shooting apprentices with an air rifle on the training ground. At 30 years old.
I wouldn't let him manage on Football manager 2020.
Can we get Willian off these lot for a free? That'd be grand. Thanks.
Telegraph again reporting they will step up their attempts to get Havertz and will pay £90m for him.

They should probably scrap that and buy defenders.
Quote from: fucking appalled on July  2, 2020, 05:08:15 PM
Why would there be a backlash? He made his point pretty eloquently. Not a massive fan of Lampard but it was pretty lazy to say Gerrard and Lampard walked into top jobs and Ashley Cole and Sol Campbell didnt when seemingly Cole has only just stopped playing.

Sol Campbell is an even worse example considering hes a proud Tory, spent years trying to be the mayor of London and was vocally supportive of brexit. If youre the chairman of a hugely working class football club hes not exactly going to stand out as an obvious candidate is he?
I mean sure but isn't it a bit strange that no retired black players ever seem to get a fair chance in management? Maybe the examples he gave weren't the best but the general point he was trying to make was a fair one that black managers aren't given a fair chance.
Quote from: fucking appalled on July  2, 2020, 05:08:15 PM
Why would there be a backlash? He made his point pretty eloquently. Not a massive fan of Lampard but it was pretty lazy to say Gerrard and Lampard walked into top jobs and Ashley Cole and Sol Campbell didnt when seemingly Cole has only just stopped playing.

Sol Campbell is an even worse example considering hes a proud Tory, spent years trying to be the mayor of London and was vocally supportive of brexit. If youre the chairman of a hugely working class football club hes not exactly going to stand out as an obvious candidate is he?

Seeing many that working class people voted for brexit, that would be a pretty ordinary reason not to consider him for the job.  If a club from a tory city wanted klopp, do you think they would reject the chance to get him due to his politics?
Quote from: markmywords on July  2, 2020, 05:43:55 PM
Seeing many that working class people voted for brexit, that would be a pretty ordinary reason not to consider him for the job.  If a club from a tory city wanted klopp, do you think they would reject the chance to get him due to his politics?

Hes not Klopp though is he? He literally started his political career before his management career.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July  2, 2020, 10:35:22 AM
Ill qualify that actually. Ive made mistakes such as forgetting birthdays, kicking balls in gardens when I was a kid. Id never, even when 18, with mates, when plastered, take the piss out a disaster like 9/11. I dont know anybody that would, I dont consider it normal drunken loutishness, your mileage may vary.

The family stuff, well the only links are from places like the Daily Mail, which I accept are dubious at best and obviously there are two sides. The 9/11 and Tory thing are all over the place and widely known. Youre on the internet.

Fair play to you for being a saint mate. Very admirable of you.

You made a claim that he took the piss out of those that died on 9/11, that he kicked his wife, his kids, and 100 year old mother out of the house.

I'm just asking you to back up those claims. You stated them as a matter of fact, rather than idle tabloid gossip. If you're going to say you will find a way to dislike him, at least admit you will base it on such tabloid gossip. 
Havertz looks to be only a matter of time seen them linked with Kadoubilly as well has to be one best transfer windows ever if it comes off.
Quote from: Dynasty on Today at 12:51:34 PM
Havertz looks to be only a matter of time seen them linked with Kadoubilly as well has to be one best transfer windows ever if it comes off.

Big deal, just like City buying their success. At least I can go back to really disliking them again.
Quote from: Dynasty on Today at 12:51:34 PM
Havertz looks to be only a matter of time seen them linked with Kadoubilly as well has to be one best transfer windows ever if it comes off.

Aye similar to when the red Mancs brought in all those players under Mourinho and everyone was wetting their beds. or when Van gaal brought in the players he did.


Quote from: Dynasty on Today at 12:51:34 PM
Havertz looks to be only a matter of time seen them linked with Kadoubilly as well has to be one best transfer windows ever if it comes off.

Really? Theyve won fuck all and have to make up 32 points (as it stands) on us next year to compete for the league.
Clubs like City and Chelsea that are funded by corruption don't deserve praise in any way shape or form. If they build their club and finances the way United and Liverpool have, then yeah, it would be a great transfer window. Getting the owners credit card out to splash 2 or 300 million? Fuck that.
Shows how these transfer bans can also be an ffp blessing as it allows a big spending spree. They should in future, unless they already do, exclude the transfer ban years from any 3 year ffp calculations
Also, Lampard is yet to be a proven winner. So getting talented players left and right does not translate to success on the pitch automatically.
