John Terry remains a far bigger arsehole than Lampard could ever be.



Unfortunately Chelsea losing meant Man Utd went to the top of the BBC's "8 games with Bruno Fernandes where half the other teams haven't played 8 games" table.



Even worse, losing increased the chance of Smeagol getting the the Mancs into the CL and of West Ham's surviving relegation which is a bit shit.



As for the airport stuff it was Lampard, Terry and Jody Morris I think.

Being pissed up dickheads and getting lairy with some americans at the airport.

Stupid and tasteless but don't think he did anything like it again.

Not sure football fans can get on their high horse, there were plenty pissed up and willing to sing about his mum dying. Spurs fans still sing a song referring to it.



As for the family stuff, we know only too well that the daily rags will print any old shite about anyone regardless of truth.

Personal lives and marital disputes shouldn't really be any of our business, along with who he votes for. I doubt he left his kids and ex destitute.