Chelsea Football Circus

Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18120 on: Yesterday at 10:31:06 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June 27, 2020, 07:41:34 AM
This is the same Tory voting Lampard ? The same one that kicked his ex wife and two kids out of the family home ? The same one that kicked his 100 year old ex mother in law out of her home ? The same one that mocked those that died on 9/11?

I think Ill find a way to dislike him.

Haven't seen any of that mentioned. Have you got a source for each of those claims mate? Would make interesting reading
kloppagetime

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18121 on: Yesterday at 10:36:17 PM
Their defensive structure being poor is down to Lampard's coaching, he simply doesn't know how to coach a defence and until he learns how to do that they will never achieve anything.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18122 on: Yesterday at 10:38:59 PM
But Chelsea Twitter keeps telling me that they're great because Lampard has beaten Pep, Klopp, Ancelotti and Mourinho this season
The North Bank

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18123 on: Yesterday at 10:46:36 PM
This is what happens when you rest the best player in europe because you think you just have to turn up to win.

Had the Gilmoure played this would have been a no contest.

Why did chelsea spend so much on Ziyech when they desperately need a centre back or 2, and a keeper.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18124 on: Yesterday at 10:51:17 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 10:27:09 PM
Where is Willian going to end up? Barcelona?

Everything I've read suggested he wants to stay in London and its down to Arsenal/Tottenham trying to get him.
Oskar

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18125 on: Yesterday at 10:51:19 PM
They need a goalkeeper, at least two quality centre-backs and a left-back.

Never understood why Chelsea supporters rate Rudiger so highly, but he and Christensen are a horrible partnership.
Brian Blessed

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18126 on: Yesterday at 10:56:48 PM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:31:06 PM
Haven't seen any of that mentioned. Have you got a source for each of those claims mate? Would make interesting reading

Dont know about the other claims, but the 9/11 one is true. He and other players mocked some Americans at Heathrow days after the event. Unsurprisingly, that c*nt John Terry Was one of the other players.
Schmidt

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18127 on: Yesterday at 10:57:24 PM
Kepa is a bit of a problem for them isn't he? £70+ million, long contract and likely massive wages, but he's atrocious.
Felch Aid

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18128 on: Yesterday at 11:01:26 PM
Frank and his inconsistent Chelsea.

Don't see them making any challenge for the title soon. Buying sexy attackers from Europe is almost the same transfer philosophy as Arsenal
Stubby!

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18129 on: Yesterday at 11:02:30 PM
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 10:56:48 PM
Dont know about the other claims, but the 9/11 one is true. He and other players mocked some Americans at Heathrow days after the event. Unsurprisingly, that c*nt John Terry Was one of the other players.

To his credit, Lampard ironed out that sort of behaviour.  Terry remained a bellend throughout his career though.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18130 on: Yesterday at 11:03:07 PM
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 10:56:48 PM
Dont know about the other claims, but the 9/11 one is true. He and other players mocked some Americans at Heathrow days after the event. Unsurprisingly, that c*nt John Terry Was one of the other players.

Mocked Americans at Heathrow, or mocked those that died? He claims Lampard mocked those that died.
I'm assuming the poster never done anything stupid in his whole life that he regrets.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18131 on: Yesterday at 11:06:49 PM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:03:07 PM
Mocked Americans at Heathrow, or mocked those that died? He claims Lampard mocked those that died.
I'm assuming the poster never done anything stupid in his whole life that he regrets.
No I havent. Nor have I voted Tory.
The North Bank

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18132 on: Yesterday at 11:22:22 PM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 10:36:17 PM
Their defensive structure being poor is down to Lampard's coaching, he simply doesn't know how to coach a defence and until he learns how to do that they will never achieve anything.

Clearly missing David Luiz
Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18133 on: Today at 07:19:23 AM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 11:06:49 PM
No I havent. Nor have I voted Tory.

You must be the only human on earth that hasn't. Fair play to you.
Now, about those claims. Have you proof of them?
Something Worse

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18134 on: Today at 08:35:42 AM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:19:23 AM
You must be the only human on earth that hasn't. Fair play to you.
Now, about those claims. Have you proof of them?

How do you prove you haven't done something?
AndyMuller

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18135 on: Today at 09:26:20 AM
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:57:24 PM
Kepa is a bit of a problem for them isn't he? £70+ million, long contract and likely massive wages, but he's atrocious.

Agreed he is terrible.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18136 on: Today at 10:35:22 AM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:19:23 AM
You must be the only human on earth that hasn't. Fair play to you.
Now, about those claims. Have you proof of them?
Ill qualify that actually. Ive made mistakes such as forgetting birthdays, kicking balls in gardens when I was a kid. Id never, even when 18, with mates, when plastered, take the piss out a disaster like 9/11. I dont know anybody that would, I dont consider it normal drunken loutishness, your mileage may vary.

The family stuff, well the only links are from places like the Daily Mail, which I accept are dubious at best and obviously there are two sides. The 9/11 and Tory thing are all over the place and widely known. Youre on the internet.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18137 on: Today at 11:19:02 AM
Not that I ever bothered to read up on it hugely but my understanding of it was the England U21 players were due to fly out somewhere but flights got cancelled and they ended up getting pissed in a airport bar/hotel. Think they were laity towards Americans rather than taking the piss out of 9/11, cant imagine even the worst pricks around at the time would do that. Obviously reflects badly on them as a group but Id take the worst reports about it with a pinch of salt.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18138 on: Today at 11:27:52 AM
Some people in here have rare talent to turn every thread into some political bullshit.
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18139 on: Today at 12:47:55 PM
Didn't even know the Rent Boys were playing last night, so you can imagine my utter glee at seeing the result!
BER

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18140 on: Today at 03:48:55 PM
He's Teflon. Didn't even see any backlash to his "I work hard" response to Sterling's point about how easily Lampard and Gerrard walked into top gigs.
