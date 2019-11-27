« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1473096 times)

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18080 on: Yesterday at 01:56:57 PM »
Chelsea seem to take particular glee in denying other teams titles - they did it in 2014 to us and in 2016 to Tottenham (not they they were going to win it but their draw confirmed Leicester champions) and in both cases celebrated like they had won the title themselves.

I think they should be trying as hard tonight against the team that stole their plastic crown.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18081 on: Yesterday at 02:06:31 PM »
Personally, I don't see Chelsea getting a result tonight, I think City are just too good.

Plus, when do we ever do things the easy way or have a result go our way?

No, I'm sticking with my original prediction which is the title being sewn up against Villa. But I hope I'm wrong and it's before that :)
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18082 on: Yesterday at 02:11:09 PM »
If City win tonight a draw against them wins it for us anyway. So why would we need the game against Villa?  ;D
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18083 on: Yesterday at 02:11:39 PM »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 02:06:31 PM
Personally, I don't see Chelsea getting a result tonight, I think City are just too good.

Plus, when do we ever do things the easy way or have a result go our way?

No, I'm sticking with my original prediction which is the title being sewn up against Villa. But I hope I'm wrong and it's before that :)

Um....this season?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18084 on: Yesterday at 02:15:37 PM »
Erm the last two seasons in fact mate.  :P
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18085 on: Yesterday at 02:20:08 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:11:09 PM
If City win tonight a draw against them wins it for us anyway. So why would we need the game against Villa?  ;D
Villa at home on a Sunday night, footy on all day, the day after the pubs re-open... carnage.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18086 on: Yesterday at 02:24:28 PM »
Rather win when we're playing or we can all go the boozer to be honest.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18087 on: Yesterday at 02:26:28 PM »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 02:24:28 PM
Rather win when we're playing or we can all go the boozer to be honest.

We wont all be able to go the boozer though will we? You have to book tables and social distance etc etc, sooner have cans with mates at home.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18088 on: Yesterday at 10:58:18 PM »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 12:17:54 PM
We'll have 'won it' with a 4-0 win against Palace though? Not our fault the opposition couldn't keep up if Chelsea get something tonight.

However I do get it that seeing the ref blow a final whistle and our lads run around with hands in the air and falling to their knees like in Madrid would be magnificent. But League Titles aren't always won like that. Jamie Vardy's house party for example ;D

I'll take this full on meltdown from City's defence ;D
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18089 on: Yesterday at 11:53:04 PM »
Ta lads... :wave 
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18090 on: Today at 12:07:52 AM »
The game itself was the most thrilling I've seen not played by us. Direct Free-Kick, Penalty, Red Card, Off the line Clearance, missed Chances, errors, good passing and movement etc. It had everything.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18091 on: Today at 12:12:01 AM »
Thank you very much ya bunch of rent boys 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18092 on: Today at 12:14:18 AM »
my youngest son was born in chelsea, we watched the game together, so he supports them, but we are his 'other team', so was a bit weird us both jumping around wearing different shirts lol
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18093 on: Today at 12:16:55 AM »
Fair play to Chelsea for going toe to toe with City rather than just sitting back and trying to hit them on the break. Best game by a mile since the restart and they fully deserved the win. Lampard quietly doing very well and good on him.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18094 on: Today at 01:55:08 AM »
Cheers ya c*nts
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18095 on: Today at 01:57:01 AM »
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18096 on: Today at 03:00:53 AM »
Quote from: Perham on Today at 01:55:08 AM
Cheers ya c*nts
Their fans are still c*nts but I don't really hate them as much as I did in the Mourinho days and Lampard was probably my least hated player from that side as he seems like a decent and level headed guy
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18097 on: Today at 10:15:42 AM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 03:00:53 AM
Their fans are still c*nts but I don't really hate them as much as I did in the Mourinho days and Lampard was probably my least hated player from that side as he seems like a decent and level headed guy
same here, fat frank seems like a nice fella. i still hate azpilicueta to my guts though.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18098 on: Today at 10:17:28 AM »
Quote from: LFC_NCL on Today at 12:14:18 AM
my youngest son was born in chelsea, we watched the game together, so he supports them, but we are his 'other team', so was a bit weird us both jumping around wearing different shirts lol

Social Services want a word.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18099 on: Today at 10:24:06 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:35:10 AM
Come on you horrible tory bastards. 2-2 draw on its way.

Well played you tory c*nts.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18100 on: Today at 01:32:31 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:24:06 AM
Well played you tory c*nts.

Are you now having conversations with yourself mate? :D
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18101 on: Today at 03:04:11 PM »
CAREFREE, WHEREVER WE MAY BE, WE ARE THE FAMOUS CFC
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18102 on: Today at 03:07:07 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:32:31 PM
Are you now having conversations with yourself mate? :D

Nobody else listens.  ;D
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18103 on: Today at 03:33:07 PM »
Fair play Chelsea, Did feel a bit dirty celebrating that William goal but it was for the greater good. Now go finish the season well and don't let Utd get that 4th place  ;D

Imagine us beating them at Anfield in a few weeks and Utd take their top 4 place!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18104 on: Today at 03:37:29 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:15:42 AM
same here, fat frank seems like a nice fella.
He's also made classy comments about us winning the league compared that with Ole who's been a bitter twat about it
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18105 on: Today at 03:42:33 PM »
JT 4 Life.

Up the Chels.

Page turned,  bye.
