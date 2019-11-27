Personally, I don't see Chelsea getting a result tonight, I think City are just too good.Plus, when do we ever do things the easy way or have a result go our way?No, I'm sticking with my original prediction which is the title being sewn up against Villa. But I hope I'm wrong and it's before that
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
If City win tonight a draw against them wins it for us anyway. So why would we need the game against Villa?
Rather win when we're playing or we can all go the boozer to be honest.
We'll have 'won it' with a 4-0 win against Palace though? Not our fault the opposition couldn't keep up if Chelsea get something tonight.However I do get it that seeing the ref blow a final whistle and our lads run around with hands in the air and falling to their knees like in Madrid would be magnificent. But League Titles aren't always won like that. Jamie Vardy's house party for example
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.
Cheers ya c*nts
Their fans are still c*nts but I don't really hate them as much as I did in the Mourinho days and Lampard was probably my least hated player from that side as he seems like a decent and level headed guy
my youngest son was born in chelsea, we watched the game together, so he supports them, but we are his 'other team', so was a bit weird us both jumping around wearing different shirts lol
Come on you horrible tory bastards. 2-2 draw on its way.
Well played you tory c*nts.
I am all for authoritarian rule
Are you now having conversations with yourself mate?
same here, fat frank seems like a nice fella.
