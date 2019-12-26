« previous next »
Couldn't string 2 good performance together. Fat Frank got found out.

Unless they find £100m to invest in January, this team has past its peak before the half way point and it is downhill from here.
What happened to their super-sexy midfield?
Klopps Wet Dream FC
Spurs fans will have gone from reasonably happy to furious today, get outplayed and beaten quite comfortably by Chelsea at home, to then seeing them get beat by Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

They are a weird weird team at this moment.
They're very much a one man team. They've basically replaced hazard with Willian,  only he's not as consistent and can disappear for a month, in which they lose 4 on the trot.
Lost seven league games already apart from the top three this league is full of some absolutely bang average/terrible sides.
Lampard rather threw their wet dream midfield under the bus after the match yesterday. Seems to have learned more from Jose than he wants to let on. Those young players must be demoralized.

Imagine most players would rather an optimistic nut like Solskjaer in charge who'd defend his players even after a dismal performance than have a blame-deflecting idiot such as Lampard.
"Young" Frank is a bit of a fraud then?
"Young" Frank is a bit of a fraud then?

Rapidly balding too
Wow

Sneak this bombshell out on New Years Eve, a huge loss.
96.6 m loss. Can they afford to buy in January?
Wow

Sneak this bombshell out on New Years Eve, a huge loss.

?????
96.6 m loss. Can they afford to buy in January?

Sold hazard for £150m though

£100m on sancho will be taking the piss a bit now though
?????
Oops!  Forgot to paste the link!

Sold hazard for £150m though

£100m on sancho will be taking the piss a bit now though

Still, when you're hitting Everton levels of loss making that's pretty tough.

Remember when they said they'd be profitable by 2010? ;D
Sold hazard for £150m though

£100m on sancho will be taking the piss a bit now though
Got £80m for him... (who knows about the add ons).

And they spent £40m on Kovacic.  Failing to get CL would be a huge deal for them...
Got £80m for him... (who knows about the add ons).

And they spent £40m on Kovacic.  Failing to get CL would be a huge deal for them...

They've also spent £60m on Pulisic. will be interesting if Abramovich will dig deep and try bail them out.
Got £80m for him... (who knows about the add ons).

And they spent £40m on Kovacic.  Failing to get CL would be a huge deal for them...
would count as +£60m on the books if that sancho deal happens (assuming its a 5 year deal)
Got £80m for him... (who knows about the add ons).

And they spent £40m on Kovacic.  Failing to get CL would be a huge deal for them...

Just looked it was £90m rising to £150m

Not sure how certain the rising Is

Still thats what will be in the accounts

WeTher its trophy or appearances etc
Just looked it was £90m rising to £150m

Not sure how certain the rising Is

WeTher its trophy or appearances etc
I thought it made the numbers sound big so Chelsea could act big and Real could say theyd replaced Ronaldo as biggest signing

Amazing that they went from a record profit to a £96m loss in 12 months
Amazing that they went from a record profit to a £96m loss in 12 months

They will show a big profit again next year though right?
Amazing that they went from a record profit to a £96m loss in 12 months
Its the price of one good player nowadays, innit?
Its the price of one good player nowadays, innit?

Or 2 Freds
