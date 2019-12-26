I'm a knob
"Young" Frank is a bit of a fraud then?
WowSneak this bombshell out on New Years Eve, a huge loss.
96.6 m loss. Can they afford to buy in January?
??
Sold hazard for £150m though £100m on sancho will be taking the piss a bit now though
Got £80m for him... (who knows about the add ons).And they spent £40m on Kovacic. Failing to get CL would be a huge deal for them...
Just looked it was £90m rising to £150m Not sure how certain the rising Is WeTher its trophy or appearances etc
Amazing that they went from a record profit to a £96m loss in 12 months
Its the price of one good player nowadays, innit?
