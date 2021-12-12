In play tenner on wolves. Got back 60



Amazing thing happened today. Will hill emailed giving me a free ten euro to bet on their casino.



Now terms and conditions mean you have to bet that amount 20 times before you can withdraw.



Bet on roulette. 1-12 got back 30



Then bet a quid on it landing on 0. It comes up. Suddenly I'm up to 59 quid. However I have to somehow bet 10 quid another 19 times to get money



Decided I'd just keep getting ten quid on black, I figure if it comes up about half the time I'll eventually be able to withdraw.



So I keep doing 10 on black and 50 cent on 0, plus 50 cent on 20



Sensationally it lands on black 12 times running!



Then lands on 0, then lands on 20



After finally getting over 20 bets on I walk away with 205



Couldn't believe it



