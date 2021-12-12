Got a 15 leg Multi going on at the mo, original stake was 16563/1 i put $2 on it and hit the "multilplier" same as boost for other bookies.. normally the multiplier is 1.2, 1.25 the other day it came up at x5 so it meant my $2 bet was worth $33127x5 = $165,635.00...so far i have 8 legs up... the UTD v brentford game is Postponed so i only need 6 more to win huge.. Question is,, my last leg is Liverpool v newcastle..{@1.1/1} IF it gets to the last leg, what would be an acceptable cash out feature to you guys?