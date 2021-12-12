« previous next »
The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!

Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #720 on: December 12, 2021, 08:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on December 12, 2021, 07:54:20 pm
Had a treble on the boxing that flopped on last leg
 Imagine my surprise when it paid out. Obviously took the money with the quickness and now my balance is in minus. Have an outstanding liverpool to win league bet. Can these guys send the baillifs round? Its Hills

No. One of 2 things will happen

They'll leave your account in the negative balance until you pay it back
They'll reverse the negative balance and put your account to £0.00

No way of knowing which they choose to do.
Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #721 on: December 12, 2021, 09:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 12, 2021, 08:20:11 pm
No. One of 2 things will happen

They'll leave your account in the negative balance until you pay it back
They'll reverse the negative balance and put your account to £0.00

No way of knowing which they choose to do.

Spoken like a man of experience. They have reversed the negative balance and out it down to zero
Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #722 on: December 15, 2021, 12:41:05 pm »
Got a 15 leg Multi going on at the mo, original stake was 16563/1  i put $2 on it and hit the "multilplier" same as boost for other bookies.. normally the multiplier is 1.2, 1.25   the other day it came up at x5  so it meant my $2 bet was worth $33127x5 =  $165,635.00...so far i have 8 legs up... the UTD v brentford game is Postponed so i only need 6 more to win huge.. Question is,, my last leg is Liverpool v newcastle..{@1.1/1}  IF it gets to the last leg, what would be an acceptable cash out feature to you guys?
Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #723 on: December 15, 2021, 01:17:02 pm »
Quote from: capt k on December 15, 2021, 12:41:05 pm
Got a 15 leg Multi going on at the mo, original stake was 16563/1  i put $2 on it and hit the "multilplier" same as boost for other bookies.. normally the multiplier is 1.2, 1.25   the other day it came up at x5  so it meant my $2 bet was worth $33127x5 =  $165,635.00...so far i have 8 legs up... the UTD v brentford game is Postponed so i only need 6 more to win huge.. Question is,, my last leg is Liverpool v newcastle..{@1.1/1}  IF it gets to the last leg, what would be an acceptable cash out feature to you guys?

Whatever you do, do not listen to Craig.

If you get to your last leg, and that is Liverpool to win for $75/80k (assuming that's roughly your payout without the United leg), then I'd be leaving it alone and letting it run.
« Last Edit: December 15, 2021, 01:19:56 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #724 on: December 15, 2021, 02:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 15, 2021, 01:17:02 pm
Whatever you do, do not listen to Craig.

If you get to your last leg, and that is Liverpool to win for $75/80k (assuming that's roughly your payout without the United leg), then I'd be leaving it alone and letting it run.

Agreed. Newcastle will catch a frightful beating from us.
Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #725 on: December 15, 2021, 10:32:07 pm »
Quote from: capt k on December 15, 2021, 12:41:05 pm
Got a 15 leg Multi going on at the mo, original stake was 16563/1  i put $2 on it and hit the "multilplier" same as boost for other bookies.. normally the multiplier is 1.2, 1.25   the other day it came up at x5  so it meant my $2 bet was worth $33127x5 =  $165,635.00...so far i have 8 legs up... the UTD v brentford game is Postponed so i only need 6 more to win huge.. Question is,, my last leg is Liverpool v newcastle..{@1.1/1}  IF it gets to the last leg, what would be an acceptable cash out feature to you guys?
How you getting on and good luck!
Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #726 on: December 15, 2021, 10:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 15, 2021, 01:17:02 pm
Whatever you do, do not listen to Craig.

If you get to your last leg, and that is Liverpool to win for $75/80k (assuming that's roughly your payout without the United leg), then I'd be leaving it alone and letting it run.
Agreed on both counts.
Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #727 on: December 16, 2021, 09:18:55 am »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on December 15, 2021, 10:32:07 pm
How you getting on and good luck!
Fkin Palace drawing done for me today...
Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #728 on: December 18, 2021, 06:12:24 pm »
Leeds ravaged. Arsenal 7/10

Lumped a ton on it. Second biggest stake I've ever had. Paddy power paid up already as they are 2 up

Yippee
Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #729 on: January 2, 2022, 11:15:44 am »
20 on city in the 80th min yesterday won 52.50

10 on spurs in 80th min got back 29.30

10 on 18 or more 180s In Wright's darts match got back 20

20 on 22 or more 180s in the price match. Got back 65

On a roll yesterday. Deposited 20 quid for all that. 107 is back in bank. I left 20 quid in account. All on Leeds, villa and pool treble. 300 If that comes in
Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #730 on: January 3, 2022, 10:16:41 pm »
In play tenner on wolves. Got back 60

Amazing thing happened today. Will hill emailed giving me a free ten euro to bet on their casino.

Now terms and conditions mean you have to bet that amount 20 times before you can withdraw.

Bet on roulette. 1-12 got back 30

Then bet a quid on it landing on 0. It comes up. Suddenly I'm up to 59 quid. However I have to somehow bet 10 quid another 19 times to get money

Decided I'd just keep getting ten quid on black, I figure if it comes up about half the time I'll eventually be able to withdraw.

So I keep doing 10 on black and 50 cent  on 0, plus 50 cent on 20

Sensationally it lands on black 12 times running!

Then lands on 0, then lands on 20

After finally getting over 20 bets on I walk away with 205

Couldn't believe it

Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #731 on: October 7, 2022, 09:59:52 am »
Needed a Nantes goal for a £236 BTTS acca last night. Would have paid for my new drill set. Sake.
Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #732 on: October 7, 2022, 11:14:31 am »
Instant placement on in play bets on Sky is a godsend. The only issue is even if I'm a second late, they void the bets. I hate getting them voided as it is bound to raise red flags if it happens too often.

Was pretty close to hitting the jackpot when Scamacca scored for West Ham but my indecisiveness cost me. Had I hit place bet when he took the shot instead of waiting until the ball hit the net I'd have got it.
Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #733 on: October 7, 2022, 11:17:39 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October  7, 2022, 11:14:31 am
Instant placement on in play bets on Sky is a godsend. The only issue is even if I'm a second late, they void the bets. I hate getting them voided as it is bound to raise red flags if it happens too often.

Was pretty close to hitting the jackpot when Scamacca scored for West Ham but my indecisiveness cost me. Had I hit place bet when he took the shot instead of waiting until the ball hit the net I'd have got it.
love when it works out

I had only just placed a bet on kane to score any time vs Germany late on and sure enough there was a foul a couple of seconds later, var, penalty, goal, bet won

nice when it happens so quick
Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #734 on: October 7, 2022, 11:37:09 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October  7, 2022, 11:14:31 am
Instant placement on in play bets on Sky is a godsend. The only issue is even if I'm a second late, they void the bets. I hate getting them voided as it is bound to raise red flags if it happens too often.

Was pretty close to hitting the jackpot when Scamacca scored for West Ham but my indecisiveness cost me. Had I hit place bet when he took the shot instead of waiting until the ball hit the net I'd have got it.
Haha. Yeah my finger hovers over the place bet button sometimes thinking should I or not and indecisive costs me sometimes :butt
Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #735 on: October 7, 2022, 11:56:54 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October  7, 2022, 11:37:09 am
Haha. Yeah my finger hovers over the place bet button sometimes thinking should I or not and indecisive costs me sometimes :butt

I'm sure BT are less 'live' than Sky. If that game was on Sky last night I'd have been 5k richer. 
« Reply #736 on: October 7, 2022, 12:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October  7, 2022, 11:56:54 am
I'm sure BT are less 'live' than Sky. If that game was on Sky last night I'd have been 5k richer. 
Prime is definitely way behind.

Yesterday I bottled over 2.5 goals yesterday on Faroe Island u19 women's game for similar reasons as already stated. Should back my convictions more.
Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #737 on: October 8, 2022, 05:16:06 pm »
After timing.

Newcastle,.city and Chelsea 3/1 special on Paddy power. Easy money. Tenner max but was never in doubt
Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #738 on: October 29, 2022, 08:20:17 pm »
5 team acca

Spurs win
Crystal Palace win
Brighton win  ;D :shocked :scarf
Blueshite draw
Man u win

Returns £1453

Cash out offer £904

Might take it
Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #739 on: October 30, 2022, 07:10:36 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on October 29, 2022, 08:20:17 pm
5 team acca

Spurs win
Crystal Palace win
Brighton win  ;D :shocked :scarf
Blueshite draw
Man u win

Returns £1453

Cash out offer £904

Might take it

Phew! That was tense!
Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #740 on: October 31, 2022, 06:56:28 pm »
Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #741 on: Today at 02:47:34 pm »
I had a day off yesterday and drank loads of guiness and then wine at home. I logs into 365 this morning and there's £264 there. Iam thinking what the fuck is that ? Anyway . I have no recollection of doing a quid correct score treble in three South American games and it came in.

 :lmao
Re: The ifitahadnttabeenforthe, woe is me, aftertiming,semi-timing betting thread!
« Reply #742 on: Today at 02:48:33 pm »
Thank fuck I was bevvied as I would've cashed out .
