Rubiks Cube

Rubiks Cube
« on: July 30, 2013, 03:30:02 PM »
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-23503164

World Record apparently

Do you think this is because the kids are a lot more tactile firendly because of texting/touch screen technology.  If you watch him him he doesn't twist the cube as such but uses finger dexterity - then again i didn't even know this was still going - the last i saw someone break this record was in about 1987!!
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #1 on: July 30, 2013, 04:01:06 PM »
Quote from: Ziltoid on July 30, 2013, 03:30:02 PM
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-23503164

World Record apparently

Do you think this is because the kids are a lot more tactile firendly because of texting/touch screen technology.  If you watch him him he doesn't twist the cube as such but uses finger dexterity - then again i didn't even know this was still going - the last i saw someone break this record was in about 1987!!

That's why the Aussies can't do sport anymore, the kids are too busy with stuff like this.

I had a Rubiks cube in the early 80's, also had a book on how to finish it. I put the book and cube down after 3 months, unsolved.

7.36 seconds is amazing.
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #2 on: July 30, 2013, 05:08:05 PM »
The Rubiks Cube is absolutely and completely im - fucking - possible to complete.

Well it was for me, anyway.
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #3 on: July 30, 2013, 05:12:41 PM »
I never ever did one of these things, lashed a few out me bedroom window like.

Does anyone remember the flat one, you sort of lifted flaps and shit, had a sort of snake patern or wiggly line? No? Fuck you!
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #4 on: July 30, 2013, 05:15:32 PM »
Quote from: The Fletcher Memorial on July 30, 2013, 05:12:41 PM
I never ever did one of these things, lashed a few out me bedroom window like.

Does anyone remember the flat one, you sort of lifted flaps and shit, had a sort of snake patern or wiggly line? No? Fuck you!

I remember the flat one, I had a green and white one, it was rubbish.
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #5 on: July 30, 2013, 05:38:23 PM »
My fastest is 3:47 :\

7.36 seconds is ridiculous.
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #6 on: July 30, 2013, 05:42:19 PM »
Quote from: The Fletcher Memorial on July 30, 2013, 05:12:41 PM
I never ever did one of these things, lashed a few out me bedroom window like.

Does anyone remember the flat one, you sort of lifted flaps and shit, had a sort of snake patern or wiggly line? No? Fuck you!

Did the lasses underneath your window think it was bird shit or some kind of sticky glue? 
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #7 on: July 30, 2013, 05:45:04 PM »
I had the Hexagonal one, someone lent me the rubik snake and there were quite a few others I remember at school that were probably all "fake" as people jumped on the bandwagon - in fact I think there was a Rubiks Bandwagon!
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #8 on: July 30, 2013, 05:58:00 PM »
Quote from: Ziltoid on July 30, 2013, 05:42:19 PM
Did the lasses underneath your window think it was bird shit or some kind of sticky glue? 

No but me ma often used to ask me about my cardboard socks!  :o
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #9 on: July 30, 2013, 06:30:57 PM »
I can get one side easily enough. I can get 2 sides if I spend enough time trying. I'll die before I ever get the whole thing.
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #10 on: July 30, 2013, 06:43:25 PM »
I can solve one in about a minute. Decent time but terrible compared to 7.36. My favourite bit though is watching somebody else attempt to solve it after I've turned one of the pieces the wrong way ;D
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #11 on: July 30, 2013, 08:02:58 PM »
ive tried my kids a few times in recent years ,you can get 2 sides and nearly the 3rd but further than that it seems impossible ,fuckind stupid shit things 
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #12 on: July 30, 2013, 08:29:27 PM »
Quote from: ShadyCraig on July 30, 2013, 08:02:58 PM
ive tried my kids a few times in recent years ,you can get 2 sides and nearly the 3rd but further than that it seems impossible ,fuckind stupid shit things 

Just do what me and our kid used to do. Swap the coloured sticky labels around. EASY.
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #13 on: July 30, 2013, 08:31:31 PM »
I'd rather play with me dick, that only takes me 5 seconds.
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #14 on: July 30, 2013, 08:39:09 PM »
Quote from: Mercer on July 30, 2013, 05:08:05 PM
The Rubiks Cube is absolutely and completely im - fucking - possible to complete.

Well it was for me, anyway.

You just had to learn the system. I got ok at it for a bit... then I got a life...
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #15 on: July 30, 2013, 08:51:31 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on July 30, 2013, 08:39:09 PM
You just had to learn the system. I got ok at it for a bit... then I got a life...

Hmmm..................
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #16 on: July 30, 2013, 09:06:54 PM »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on July 30, 2013, 08:29:27 PM
Just do what me and our kid used to do. Swap the coloured sticky labels around. EASY.
haha no word of a lie I planned to do that not long ago without them knowing but never got around to doing it
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #17 on: July 30, 2013, 09:15:48 PM »
That's ridiculous. Fastest I've done it is just under 2 minutes, I've no idea how someone can do it in 7.36 seconds.
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #18 on: July 30, 2013, 09:34:07 PM »
I used to take mine to bits & then put it back together again.

Technically this is cheating but as a teenager I had better things to do with my time.
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #19 on: July 30, 2013, 09:38:22 PM »
That's amazing, I wonder how much time he's put into that. Had one when I was younger, bloody thing was impossible for me   :no
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #20 on: July 31, 2013, 01:56:53 AM »
You think that's good?

Robots can do it!

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/_d0LfkIut2M?hl=en_GB&amp;amp;version=3&amp;amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/_d0LfkIut2M?hl=en_GB&amp;amp;version=3&amp;amp;rel=0</a>
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #21 on: July 31, 2013, 02:42:18 AM »
That's programmed though, give it a cube with a random arrangement and it obviously fails.

I used to program NXT's like that years back.Miss it  :(
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #22 on: July 31, 2013, 03:51:14 AM »
I have been able to do the cube since I was 14 or 15, I am now 46 and have one sitting next to me on my desk as I still do it on a daily basis, once you know the format to put each piece in place its actually easy. I average around 40 seconds now.

I recently saw on TV a guy was given 3 cubes that were mixed, he was then blindfolded and he completed all three from memory in a very quick time, now that is amazing.
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #23 on: July 31, 2013, 05:45:56 AM »
Quote from: exilescouse on July 31, 2013, 03:51:14 AM
I have been able to do the cube since I was 14 or 15, I am now 46 and have one sitting next to me on my desk as I still do it on a daily basis, once you know the format to put each piece in place its actually easy. I average around 40 seconds now.

I recently saw on TV a guy was given 3 cubes that were mixed, he was then blindfolded and he completed all three from memory in a very quick time, now that is amazing.

I don't know about "easy," though - you certainly still have to have a better-than-average memory, especially to pick it up after a long break.

The top layer and the first row of the second is very easy, I would say most children could figure that bit out.  The next layer is a bit harder but if you memorise the moves you need to make it's only a sequence of about 6 moves or so to sort them out.

The bottom layer is a longer pattern, and you have to memorise 3 different possible iterations of each depending on the layout of the corner squares.  It's not exactly the work of a genius but if you can do it then you obviously have good spacial memory.
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #24 on: July 31, 2013, 08:41:47 AM »
I have seen people do it differently to my, I work from the top down and always keep it that until I have to enter the centre pieces at the bottom then i turn upside down., I have seen people do the whole bottom row upside down which confuses me but I guess it is what people are used to.

Like I say every piece has a set move to put it in place and once you know that then the rest is easy, yes I agree once you get to the bottom there are some moves that you need to do sometimes and others you don't need to do so you need to remember those, but they are not too difficult.

I have taught someone to do it during a business trip, it got difficult teaching when we got to the bottom as there are more permetations to overcome.
« Reply #25 on: July 31, 2013, 03:38:42 PM »
Could never finish the things. I took one to school once. Walked into my Maths lesson and gave it to the teacher and asked him to do it. Walked to my seat and sat down. He threw me the finished thing as i sat down. Couldn't have been more than 10/15 seconds.
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #26 on: July 31, 2013, 03:42:29 PM »
Quote from: Ziltoid on July 30, 2013, 03:30:02 PM
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-23503164

World Record apparently

Do you think this is because the kids are a lot more tactile firendly because of texting/touch screen technology.  If you watch him him he doesn't twist the cube as such but uses finger dexterity - then again i didn't even know this was still going - the last i saw someone break this record was in about 1987!!
When you were 27 of course.

Kids wank more these days. Their wrists are stronger thus, allowing for greater finger control. All the Rubiks girls love a guy with a good strong finger.
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #27 on: July 31, 2013, 03:48:41 PM »
Quote from: Loretta on July 31, 2013, 03:42:29 PM
When you were 27 of course.

Kids wank more these days. Their wrists are stronger thus, allowing for greater finger control. All the Rubiks girls love a guy with a good strong finger.

That's an urban myth. Kid's in the 80's were rife, especially when Rainbow was on and Jane of Rod, Jane & Freddy was on screen.
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #28 on: July 31, 2013, 04:33:58 PM »
Haven't attempted to solve one of these in ages. I'd give up after 5 seconds as I am a slacker  :D
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #29 on: July 31, 2013, 05:52:46 PM »
Quote from: Loretta on July 31, 2013, 03:42:29 PM
When you were 27 of course.

Kids wank more these days. Their wrists are stronger thus, allowing for greater finger control. All the Rubiks girls love a guy with a good strong finger.

How dare you, you slag Loretta.  I bet you were "solving" Rubiks Snakes behind the back of the bike sheds whilst smoking woodbines
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #30 on: July 31, 2013, 09:20:03 PM »
I could do rubiks magic in about 12 seconds iirc....

But it was way way easier
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #31 on: July 31, 2013, 09:58:10 PM »
Quote from: The Fletcher Memorial on July 30, 2013, 05:12:41 PM
I never ever did one of these things, lashed a few out me bedroom window like.

Does anyone remember the flat one, you sort of lifted flaps and shit, had a sort of snake patern or wiggly line? No? Fuck you!
Never managed to solve the cube. Took it apart instead, was way easier. Maybe that made it impossible to solve after?
I might get one now.


Is the flat one the one with the olympic rings on it? Had that one, was quite easy, but always thought I'm going to break it somehow, couldn't figure out how you could move it that much!
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #32 on: August 1, 2013, 07:33:12 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 31, 2013, 09:58:10 PM
Never managed to solve the cube. Took it apart instead, was way easier. Maybe that made it impossible to solve after?
I might get one now.


Is the flat one the one with the olympic rings on it? Had that one, was quite easy, but always thought I'm going to break it somehow, couldn't figure out how you could move it that much!

If you put it back in its completed form, then it should always be possible to solve later.  However, if you put it back together randomly, then yes, odds are you would get one of the corner pieces rotated and it would then be impossible to solve.
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #33 on: August 2, 2013, 02:37:56 AM »
Quote from: Kochevnik on August  1, 2013, 07:33:12 PM
If you put it back in its completed form, then it should always be possible to solve later.  However, if you put it back together randomly, then yes, odds are you would get one of the corner pieces rotated and it would then be impossible to solve.

Very true, when I get to the bottom row If I can only get three corners I will know one has been twisted.
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #34 on: August 2, 2013, 12:26:04 PM »
I used to do this.. bunch of us were competing to see how fast we could do it while waiting for the school bus one day. I did it in a few seconds over a minute (most of the last pieces just fell into place - it was normally 3 minutes for me). I chucked it back to the kid who owned it and told them if they could beat my time I'd do it again.. thank fuck no one did cos I'd never have beaten them.... Don't think I've done one since..
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 09:01:26 PM »
Sorry to dredge... but need some help, please! :)

Bought a Rubiks cube before Christmas and taught myself one of the basic algorithm sequences to solve it. Can do it without any notes but quickest time is 1 min 48 seconds. Its a standard official 3x3 cube - clunky!

Have ordered myself a speed cube, hoping to bring my time down a bit but I know I need to learn better algorithms if I want to really improve. I want sub 1 minute.

Anyone know what is the best algorithm to work with?!?

Anyone else arsed about Rubiks cubes?!
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:59:17 PM »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 09:01:26 PM
Sorry to dredge... but need some help, please! :)

Bought a Rubiks cube before Christmas and taught myself one of the basic algorithm sequences to solve it. Can do it without any notes but quickest time is 1 min 48 seconds. Its a standard official 3x3 cube - clunky!

Have ordered myself a speed cube, hoping to bring my time down a bit but I know I need to learn better algorithms if I want to really improve. I want sub 1 minute.

Anyone know what is the best algorithm to work with?!?

Anyone else arsed about Rubiks cubes?!

Remind me on Monday, lass I work with her son knows all algorithms. He's doing 7x7 cubes now. He's 13.
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #37 on: Today at 12:31:44 AM »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 11:59:17 PM
Remind me on Monday, lass I work with her son knows all algorithms. He's doing 7x7 cubes now. He's 13.

Christ!

I have looked into the Roux method, so currently tying to nail that - it seems like the easiest of the quicker methods.
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #38 on: Today at 02:26:41 AM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on July 30, 2013, 06:30:57 PM
I can get one side easily enough. I can get 2 sides if I spend enough time trying. I'll die before I ever get the whole thing.

Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on December 16, 2019, 03:47:51 PM
I can do 1 side no problem, 2 sides with a bit of time. Never been able to do any more than that though. Dont have the patience.

Probably haven't lifted a cube since I first said this  :D
Re: Rubiks Cube
« Reply #39 on: Today at 02:35:18 AM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Today at 02:26:41 AM
Probably haven't lifted a cube since I first said this  :D

I hate to break it to you, but if you can solve two sides, chances are youll never be able to complete it! Its generally done in layers, or blocks! Your way would be pretty impossible, I think!
