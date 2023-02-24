love that film, was a few around from the mid 80s that ilk, ruthless people, midnight run, outrageous fortune etc, and iirc Get Shorty was the tailend of it
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O31rBYqYkuQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O31rBYqYkuQ</a>
outrageous fortune lol
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SWYygH-FfSM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SWYygH-FfSM</a>
if you haven't seen any of the films i mentioned above, do yourself a favour and check them out, guaranteed funny, excellently written, directed and acted movies with a slew of top actors, especially supporting character actors
sorry, sidetrack over