Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4320 on: February 24, 2023, 05:34:59 pm »
Quote from: BER on February 24, 2023, 03:12:33 pm
I'd imagine if you just walked out of a screen testing you'd never be asked back? I'm sure Aquaman 2 will be shit, be so shit people it's setting a new precedent of people walking out of test screenings?

I went to a test screening for Get Shorty when I was at uni. It was just people pulled off the street anonymously, rather than a repeat gig.

Of course different times and things may be different these days.
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4321 on: February 25, 2023, 07:10:51 pm »
love that film, was a few around from the mid 80s that ilk, ruthless people, midnight run, outrageous fortune etc, and iirc Get Shorty was the tailend of it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O31rBYqYkuQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O31rBYqYkuQ</a>

outrageous fortune lol
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SWYygH-FfSM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SWYygH-FfSM</a>

if you haven't seen any of the films i mentioned above, do yourself a favour and check them out, guaranteed funny, excellently written, directed and acted movies with a slew of top actors, especially supporting character actors

sorry, sidetrack over
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4322 on: March 9, 2023, 04:51:19 pm »
Shazam 2 out next week, is Shazam also being cut out of the next phase etc?
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4323 on: June 17, 2023, 09:48:53 pm »
Anyone else seen The Flash yet then, thought it was fine for what it is.

I laughed so fucking much at the end when George Clooney showed up as Bruce Wayne. [\spoiler]
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4324 on: June 19, 2023, 02:55:22 pm »
Quote from: John_P on June 17, 2023, 09:48:53 pm
Anyone else seen The Flash yet then, thought it was fine for what it is.

I laughed so fucking much at the end when George Clooney showed up as Bruce Wayne. [\spoiler]
Yeah saw it last week. I liked the incident you mentioned.

Aside from that, though it was largely terrible: unfinished CGI, overblown storyline and dull action. Multi-verse material has been done far better elsewhere, including the current number one film in the charts.

Tanking at the box office as well.
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4325 on: June 19, 2023, 05:20:49 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on June 19, 2023, 02:55:22 pm
Yeah saw it last week. I liked the incident you mentioned.

Aside from that, though it was largely terrible: unfinished CGI, overblown storyline and dull action. Multi-verse material has been done far better elsewhere, including the current number one film in the charts.

Tanking at the box office as well.

I thought it was perfectly ok, verging on good - I rate it around the 6 or 7 out of 10 mark - which for my money places it well within the top 5 DCEU films ever (the only other films I'd rate at least that high would be Wonder Woman, Shazam, Shazam 2 and maybe Aquaman), which is a damining indictment of the DCEU  especially, compared to the MCU (where I think maybe only 5 I'd actually rate lower).
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4326 on: June 20, 2023, 09:23:53 am »
I actually really enjoyed it. Its daft and nonsensical but I go to the cinema to watch these kind of things to be entertained and I most certainly was. Id say it was the best non-Spider-Man comic book film for a few years actually.

Could have been great but for a few weird creative choices however I had fun and thats what I want
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4327 on: June 20, 2023, 09:31:28 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on June 19, 2023, 02:55:22 pm
Multi-verse material has been done far better elsewhere, including the current number one film in the charts.
And The Flash TV show.
« Reply #4328 on: June 21, 2023, 11:37:43 am »
Quote from: redan on June 20, 2023, 09:23:53 am
I actually really enjoyed it. Its daft and nonsensical but I go to the cinema to watch these kind of things to be entertained and I most certainly was. Id say it was the best non-Spider-Man comic book film for a few years actually.

Could have been great but for a few weird creative choices however I had fun and thats what I want

I definitely can't agree with your first statement, like at all.  Just off the top of my head, since covid (so mid 2021), I'd say I prefer almost all the MCU films - I don't think anyone would argue that the Flash is a better film than GOTG3/Black Panther 2/Shang Chi (BP2 is the weakest of those, at a 7.5/10, but thats still better than 6.5 which was my ranking for Flash); but I personally also prefer Quantum Mania (7/10 also), Doctor Strange (6.5/10 also); even Thor 4 (I rated it 6/10) is about the same for me.  Black Widow I also rated about a 6/10, maybe a 5.5.  Only really Eternals was a true stinker (I thought 4/10 was probably about fair).  Even Shazam 2 earlier this year I found about as enjoyable.

Yes, it's the best *DC* film (along with Shazam 2) since Shazam 1 in 2019, but that is not a particularly high bar to clear!  I'd also say that 

The best thing about the film, and what elevated it to a 6.5/10 for me, was Michael Keaton - not the main character or the plot or anything else, but just being able to see him back as batman - hardly a ringing endorsement
I'd also say that most MCU TV projects were at least as enjoyable, at least for me - Loki/Wandavision/Ms Marvel/GOTG Holiday Special were all way better for instance.
« Reply #4329 on: June 27, 2023, 09:03:46 pm »
New Superman coming - David Corenswet to play the role in Gunn's Superman Legacy. Rachel Brosnahan (Marvelous Mrs Maisel) is Lois Lane.
« Reply #4330 on: June 27, 2023, 09:17:45 pm »
I mean he certainly looks like a Superman

Also apparently tested Alexander and Bill Skarsgard for Lex Luthor, and perhaps Nicholas Hoult (who originally auditioned for Luthor, become a top 3 candidate for Superman, but may have also still been in the running for Luthor).

After Succession I really wouldn't mind Alexander Skarsgard as Luthor, he really can play that charming, chilling, a little weird in the public eye, narcissistic, ultimately sociopathic billionaire really well
« Reply #4331 on: June 27, 2023, 09:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on June 27, 2023, 09:17:45 pm
I mean he certainly looks like a Superman

Also apparently tested Alexander and Bill Skarsgard for Lex Luthor, and perhaps Nicholas Hoult (who originally auditioned for Luthor, become a top 3 candidate for Superman, but may have also still been in the running for Luthor).

After Succession I really wouldn't mind Alexander Skarsgard as Luthor, he really can play that charming, chilling, a little weird in the public eye, narcissistic, ultimately sociopathic billionaire really well

Yeah, don't remember seeing Corenswet in anything but he's obviously a bit of a blank slate, which is ideal really. Brosnahan feels like a great Lois Lane though, you can see the Kidder resemblance and she was a force of nature in Marvelous Mrs Maisel. Feel like the role had been miscast in recent years, love Amy Adams but she wasn't a great fit IMO.

Curious to see the approach they take, apparently the idea is Superman emerging in a world where superheroes already exist so there's going to be lots of established heroes, and seems a big part is going to be The Authority, who I'm not familiar with.

I'd bet on Hoult landing the Luthor role, poor lad has now missed out on both Batman and Superman (but he was Beast!)
« Reply #4332 on: July 20, 2023, 07:02:02 am »
The Flash movie is about now

They are saying Aquaman 2 has just had a 3rd round of reshoots and Batman has been cut from the film
« Reply #4333 on: July 20, 2023, 02:18:17 pm »
Quote from: Trada on July 20, 2023, 07:02:02 am
The Flash movie is about now

They are saying Aquaman 2 has just had a 3rd round of reshoots and Batman has been cut from the film

Batmen. Keaton had already had his bit cut, now Affleck has been removed too - because they don't want to be seen setting up future films that won't happen.

Amazingly, apparently Aquaman is the highest grossing DCEU film?!
« Reply #4334 on: July 20, 2023, 04:53:35 pm »
Quote from: Trada on July 20, 2023, 07:02:02 am
The Flash movie is..... about now

They are saying Aquaman 2 has just had a 3rd round of reshoots and Batman has been cut from the film

.. a load of shit, the tv show did it much,much,much better.


Ezra really is a bit shit as well isn't he & that's not just bitterness at him having previous with Zoë Kravitz, the lucky bastard.
« Reply #4335 on: July 20, 2023, 10:08:54 pm »
After finally seeing GOTG3 and James Gunn knock it out of the park again I'm actually looking forward to what he does with the DC stuff.
« Reply #4336 on: July 20, 2023, 11:02:25 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 20, 2023, 04:53:35 pm
.. a load of shit, the tv show did it much,much,much better.


Ezra really is a bit shit as well isn't he & that's not just bitterness at him having previous with Zoë Kravitz, the lucky bastard.

Not to be one of those dickheads, but it's they. They are in fact a bit shit like, and also allegedly a bit of a psycho criminal and supervillain to the state of Hawaii  ;D

But yeah Flash is shit, and honestly a bit disgusting in places. It is also a humongous, catastrophic bomb - including marketing it has lost around $200 million. They literally would have been better off burning the tapes than bringing the movie out
« Reply #4337 on: Yesterday at 08:52:24 am »
The domestic gross is going to be less than Green Lantern. Its an absolute failure.
« Reply #4338 on: Today at 12:06:04 am »
Ive an unlimited card so I went to see this last week, probs wouldnt have without it being free. I actually enjoyed it. Basically all down to Keaton who I love. Enjoyed it even more Id say.

Keaton and the cameos excellent. Ezra Miller I really dislike though.
« Reply #4339 on: Today at 08:58:28 pm »
I enjoyed The Flash more than I thought I would.

I liked the Eric Stoltz running joke seeing he was going to play Marty McFly in Back to the future but was sacked by Zemeckis during filming
