I actually really enjoyed it. Its daft and nonsensical but I go to the cinema to watch these kind of things to be entertained and I most certainly was. Id say it was the best non-Spider-Man comic book film for a few years actually.



Could have been great but for a few weird creative choices however I had fun and thats what I want



Spoiler The best thing about the film, and what elevated it to a 6.5/10 for me, was Michael Keaton - not the main character or the plot or anything else, but just being able to see him back as batman - hardly a ringing endorsement

I definitely can't agree with your first statement, like at all. Just off the top of my head, since covid (so mid 2021), I'd say I prefer almost all the MCU films - I don't think anyone would argue that the Flash is a better film than GOTG3/Black Panther 2/Shang Chi (BP2 is the weakest of those, at a 7.5/10, but thats still better than 6.5 which was my ranking for Flash); but I personally also prefer Quantum Mania (7/10 also), Doctor Strange (6.5/10 also); even Thor 4 (I rated it 6/10) is about the same for me. Black Widow I also rated about a 6/10, maybe a 5.5. Only really Eternals was a true stinker (I thought 4/10 was probably about fair). Even Shazam 2 earlier this year I found about as enjoyable.Yes, it's the best *DC* film (along with Shazam 2) since Shazam 1 in 2019, but that is not a particularly high bar to clear! I'd also say thatI'd also say that most MCU TV projects were at least as enjoyable, at least for me - Loki/Wandavision/Ms Marvel/GOTG Holiday Special were all way better for instance.