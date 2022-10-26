« previous next »
ScouserAtHeart

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October 26, 2022, 04:46:04 pm
He's in the next Flash movie, isn't he?

Along with Michael Keaton yeah. But I'm assuming for solo movies they'll stick with Pattinson
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
While I think that's a brilliant direction for the DCEU, I really hope those two stay away from The Batman. That really needs to be completely seperate and not like the other movies in tone at all.

What I do want, and this could use Batfleck in a support role, is a Batman Beyond movie. I think Terry McGinnis is a FANTASTIC new age batman, it's different enough from The Batman movies, and I really like Afleck as Bruce Wayne but I feel having two Bruce Batman series going at once is a bit too overkill (and generally I feel that The Batman is a better place to go that Batfleck personally)
Brian Blessed

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Was t it all right dicks that got Gunn fired from Guardians 3? Probably a similar demographic to Snyder fanboys. Now Gun. Controls all of DCU, got the Guardians gif back, plus a Christmas special.

Well done, arseholes!
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Titans is back next month,Superman and Lex are in it.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 25, 2022, 03:29:44 pm
Is Black Adam shite then?

I enjoyed it.

Wasn't great, wasn't a huge pile of shit.

Although can't say I know anything about the comic books regarding Black Adam.

Barefoot Doctor

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Like this - Cristin Milioti has been cast as Sofia Falcone in the Penguin show with Colin Farrell (spin off series from the RBatz film). Focus of the show will be the war between the Falcones and Cobblepot for control of the city.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Kevin Conroy has reportedly passed away. The definitive Batman?
Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

« Reply #4247 on: November 11, 2022, 09:08:04 pm »
Mark Hamill's twitter confirms it.

https://twitter.com/MarkHamill/status/1591165187293609986?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Feck. A horrible loss to the DC world. Not just a talented voice actor. His legacy will be hard to top.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g7jxcEqE5ic&amp;ab_channel=UlrichNietzsche" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g7jxcEqE5ic&amp;ab_channel=UlrichNietzsche</a>
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

coolbyrne

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Quote from: Red Berry on November 11, 2022, 09:08:04 pm
Mark Hamill's twitter confirms it.

https://twitter.com/MarkHamill/status/1591165187293609986?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Feck. A horrible loss to the DC world. Not just a talented voice actor. His legacy will be hard to top.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g7jxcEqE5ic&amp;ab_channel=UlrichNietzsche" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g7jxcEqE5ic&amp;ab_channel=UlrichNietzsche</a>

There's Kevin Conroy, then there's everyone else who played Batman. Devastating loss.
Oh, these sour times.

Trada

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Wonder woman 3 has been cancelled and it seems that Gunn will reboot the whole DCU once the film in production are released sounds like a total clear out
red mongoose

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Quote from: Trada on December  8, 2022, 12:59:04 pm
Wonder woman 3 has been cancelled and it seems that Gunn will reboot the whole DCU once the film in production are released sounds like a total clear out

I really hope this does the trick. DC is LOADED with potential, and I like the Guardians movies a lot more than the rest of the Marvel slate.
Armand9

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
the main thing for me, whatever the fallout, gunn is talking the right shit in that today he said everything will be done in service of the STORY and DC CHARACTERS we have cherished our whole lives (his caps)

if that proves true, it's safe hands, cos marvel have fucked themselves over with messing with characters for diminishing returns, hulk and thor have been done dirty imo (and lost their two strongest characters in Stark and Capt) and there's more but that's not this thread

as they're overseeing everything from films/tv, animation to games and have been locked away drawing that all up, some house cleaning was inevitable

all we want is what i detailed in the caps up there - just be true to the comics and characters and tell a good fucking story with quality writing, it's not rocket science, the heavy lifting was done decades ago in creating these things, just make your stewardship reflect that and be true to it
redan

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
This should have happened 5 years ago when they decided they werent going ahead with the Synderverse. Instead theyve had half a decade of limbo; is Affleck Batman, is Keaton, is Pattinson? What is canon, what is going on with Cavill? Even hits theyve had in the DCEU have been followed up poorly, Wonder Woman 1984 was a disaster, Aquaman which took over a billion has taken 4 years to have a follow up, even with covid in the middle thats too long. They always seem to kill any momentum.

Pushing the reset button, might show more than anything how much theyve messed up the last 10 years but with Gunn at the helm I think its whats needed
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Feels like they just keep copying what worked for Marvel and the MCU....many years ago. Gunn has done a couple of good superhero movies, he's also been involved in some crap and some flops. They should be trying to do something different, the two best movies they've done were standalone movies in The Batman and Joker. Plus probably Shazam. We're coming up to twenty years since a half decent Superman movie, just concentrate on doing good movies for the big guns rather than shite like Black Adam.

Giving the keys to the 'DCCU' because he did a couple of movies in the MCU (which is now starting to fall apart a little) doesnt really seem like the most forward thinking move.
lionel_messias

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
That's a relief.

Was about time we had a new Batman and new Joker.

John_P

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
The whole things a mess, you had the 2 bigger films The Flash and Aquaman 2 both shunted to 2023. They then initially scheduled Shazam 2 to come out right after Avatar 2 before realising it would get flattened and moving that to 2023.

They randomly cancel Batwoman, there's 2 completely different cuts of Justice League. Black Adam was OK but it's budget was insanely high for a film based around a character no one has heard of.

Mad that Marvel without any A list characters at the beginning were able to achieve what they did whilst WB/DC who have all their A list characters readily at hand keep on falling over themselves at every opportunity.
wampa1

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
I don't really see this going anywhere. James Gunn is a filmmaker. I can't see him being a Feige type character dealing with all the behind the scenes crap. You need a dedicated Producer for that. Sooner or later he'll want to be behind the camera.
BER

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
The first big smart move DC/Warner have made in a long time. How could you not be excited after seeing what he did with GoTG and then Suicide Squad and Peacemaker?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Has he binned the sequels off completely or just redoing them ?

Be funny if the white wolf is left hanging.
Armand9

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
as far as i can tell he's definitely dumped the script for the next wonder woman, whether that means a new script or scrapped until further notice i've no idea (not sure anyone does outside of those making decisions)

man of steel 2 is reportedly under threat (as is cavil in the role), i think most of this stems from a hollywood reporter article where beyond the wonder woman script thing, it seems to be speculation rife

gunn himself has said some shit is correct (from the article), some wrong, some undecided
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Henry has to be a tad pissed off,guess he'll have more time for his gaming though.
AndyMuller

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Just rewatched The Batman after seeing it in the pics when it came out. Great film, the atmosphere, the music, R-Patz moodiness is all spot on and The Riddler is a great villain.

Second best Batman film after The Dark Knight.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
So Gunn has binned Cahill as Superman, a couple of months after he announced his return and, I think, after he quit the Witcher for it.

Awkward! But no problem with a new Superman. Cavill had the look but not the personality, and the sooner we move away from the Snyder stuff the better.
killer-heels

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 15, 2022, 08:14:30 am
So Gunn has binned Cahill as Superman, a couple of months after he announced his return and, I think, after he quit the Witcher for it.


Unfortunate for Tim, but I don't think the Evertonians were ever a fan, too much red in the outfit.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Quote from: killer-heels on December 15, 2022, 08:28:03 am
Unfortunate for Tim, but I don't think the Evertonians were ever a fan, too much red in the outfit.

 ;D FFS

Gunn says their vision of Superman is focused 'on an earlier part of his life' but isn't an origin story. He's writing it.

Any DC Universe worth it salt should have Superman as the beating heart of it, so I'm excited to see what they do. Gunn's also rubbished reports that Pattinson's Batman will be the DC Universe Batman after a report to that effect in Variety. Personally think they should just let Reeves do his trilogy and Gunn can do his take separately - much like Superman, you can't have an effective DC Universe without Batman IMO.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 15, 2022, 08:59:46 am
;D FFS

Gunn says their vision of Superman is focused 'on an earlier part of his life' but isn't an origin story. He's writing it.

Any DC Universe worth it salt should have Superman as the beating heart of it, so I'm excited to see what they do. Gunn's also rubbished reports that Pattinson's Batman will be the DC Universe Batman after a report to that effect in Variety. Personally think they should just let Reeves do his trilogy and Gunn can do his take separately - much like Superman, you can't have an effective DC Universe without Batman IMO.

Yeah I mean I would say Batam is the number 1 name in comic books these days, you need a Batman.

I also prefer the idea of having seperate Batman's as it gives precedent, and DC has so many alternate stories they can go.

More than anything with Gunn at the helm, I am once again asking for a Batman Beyond with Terry McGinnis as a young, street punk Batman in a cyberpunk Gotham, and old man Bruce as the Alfred/Oracle support unit from the Batcave
Barefoot Doctor

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 15, 2022, 09:24:51 am
Yeah I mean I would say Batam is the number 1 name in comic books these days, you need a Batman.

I also prefer the idea of having seperate Batman's as it gives precedent, and DC has so many alternate stories they can go.

More than anything with Gunn at the helm, I am once again asking for a Batman Beyond with Terry McGinnis as a young, street punk Batman in a cyberpunk Gotham, and old man Bruce as the Alfred/Oracle support unit from the Batcave

Was reported last week that they binned a Batman Beyond film! Was supposed to be Michael Keaton as old man Bruce...
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 15, 2022, 09:58:56 am
Was reported last week that they binned a Batman Beyond film! Was supposed to be Michael Keaton as old man Bruce...

FUCK!
kaesarsosei

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
My $0.05 on DC is that they should keep Batman and his supporting cast in a completely separate "universe", and use all the other characters to smash their toys together. I just don't see how stories with Batman flounting around with the more garish heroes can be interesting. There is plenty of room for them to do both - Batman has enough history to spawn an endless amount of solo movies (maybe with the odd cameo here and there), and the rest of DC the same. They don't need to force it.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Quote from: kaesarsosei on December 15, 2022, 01:17:45 pm
My $0.05 on DC is that they should keep Batman and his supporting cast in a completely separate "universe", and use all the other characters to smash their toys together. I just don't see how stories with Batman flounting around with the more garish heroes can be interesting. There is plenty of room for them to do both - Batman has enough history to spawn an endless amount of solo movies (maybe with the odd cameo here and there), and the rest of DC the same. They don't need to force it.

What I'd love to see a more comic-accurate Batman on film. With the proper supporting cast (Nightwing, Robin etc) and villains that aren't just the ones without superpowers - let's see Posion Ivy turning Gotham into a jungle, or Mr Freeze icing every inch of the city, or Man-Bat flying about, or Ra's dying and being resurrected, or Clayface and Killer Croc...

I thought Reeves' Batman film was great, but I think it's a shame that neither he nor Nolan felt they could embrace the above. You can do that and still have a serious Batman at the centre of things. Agree it becomes trickier when you have the likes of Superman in there, but I reckon Gunn could find a way to make it work. Have a series of Batman films where it's just proper Batman characters in it, then use him as a supporting character in the team up films. And let Reeves continue with his trilogy separately.
AndyMuller

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 15, 2022, 01:30:03 pm
What I'd love to see a more comic-accurate Batman on film. With the proper supporting cast (Nightwing, Robin etc) and villains that aren't just the ones without superpowers - let's see Posion Ivy turning Gotham into a jungle, or Mr Freeze icing every inch of the city, or Man-Bat flying about, or Ra's dying and being resurrected, or Clayface and Killer Croc...

I thought Reeves' Batman film was great, but I think it's a shame that neither he nor Nolan felt they could embrace the above. You can do that and still have a serious Batman at the centre of things. Agree it becomes trickier when you have the likes of Superman in there, but I reckon Gunn could find a way to make it work. Have a series of Batman films where it's just proper Batman characters in it, then use him as a supporting character in the team up films. And let Reeves continue with his trilogy separately.

The rumour is Mr Freeze is the next big bad in The Batman sequel.
The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December  9, 2022, 11:28:08 pm
Has he binned the sequels off completely or just redoing them ?

Be funny if the white wolf is left hanging.

White Wolf? That sounds robbed off Michael Moorcock? (Again!)
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Quote from: AndyMuller on December 15, 2022, 02:09:36 pm
The rumour is Mr Freeze is the next big bad in The Batman sequel.

That's honestly a bit of an odd one given the world they've made, unless they somehow make him not the superpowered version

Where they left off in The Batman I would have thought someone like Hugo Strange, Hush, Black Mask, Court of Owls (someone more an enemy of Wayne that Batman) or perhaps Bane (with the whole no man's land vibe, and the Villains in jail who I assume will get out at some point)
lionel_messias

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Quote from: AndyMuller on December 15, 2022, 02:09:36 pm
The rumour is Mr Freeze is the next big bad in The Batman sequel.

Vin Diesel, with freezer bags strapped to his torso and covered in frozen veg......emerges from a skip near Old Trafford.

Michael Bay directs, and the Gunn vision moves into overdrive.
AndyMuller

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 15, 2022, 02:33:59 pm
That's honestly a bit of an odd one given the world they've made, unless they somehow make him not the superpowered version

Where they left off in The Batman I would have thought someone like Hugo Strange, Hush, Black Mask, Court of Owls (someone more an enemy of Wayne that Batman) or perhaps Bane (with the whole no man's land vibe, and the Villains in jail who I assume will get out at some point)

The whole of Gotham is flooded though, the ice man can just ice the whole city and go from there.

Hush is too similar to the Riddler we had in the first one I think.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Quote from: AndyMuller on December 15, 2022, 02:52:27 pm
The whole of Gotham is flooded though, the ice man can just ice the whole city and go from there.

Hush is too similar to the Riddler we had in the first one I think.

Generally not a huge fan of Hush anyway to be honest, both the comic arc and the villain, but I was just thinking he is a classic known villain with a grudge against the Wayne's. And the Batman certainly gives a lot of targets for the Wayne's themselves.

Yeah and I just don't know how you work a guy with freezing technology in the same sort of world as the gritty, relatively realistic The Batman.
Armand9

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
i expected the house cleaning of DC by gunn, of all the actors they would keep i thought it would be cavil - i loved man of steel

fuck knows where all this goes, let's hope it's good

oddly, gunn said he's been writing a superman story for a while now and cavill doesn't fit the age arc - ok

he also said just over a year ago he wasn't interested in directing a superman movie cos "Things like Superman, Justice League, people have so many ideas about who they are that it seems like less of a fun playground. What that exactly means im not sure and how people's view of various superheroes are a problem in the DC but not in the MCU seems confusing as well. I dont know what's changed (besides his job) his mind on that, maybe cos he gets to write it and oversee everything else but still, the fact he's at the helm isn't going to change the landscape that people have 'many ideas who they are'. Maybe it's only top tier superheroes and their place in all this that he has a problem with?

The fact gunn has been involved (whether that is writing or directing or both) in only one movie i really rate - Guardians 1 - and two others that are ok doesn't fill me with huge confidence on this superman reboot where we're not quite back to square one but on square two with it kicking off with the bumbling clarke's early reporting career period. Considering the tone gunn seems to like in his movies that kind of fills me with fucking dread of what he might be conjuring up with that one. The two suicide squads were poor, esp the second one, and the humour... very little landed for me.

if he takes the 'lets make this funny' approach to his superman movie, pretty sure im gonna hate it. with any luck im reading it all wrong and he knocks it out of the park.

i have a feeling it all comes down to money - WB aint got any lol, so they green lighted the cheaper option
Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Angry Joe is, well, angry.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ROsTxro1KRg&amp;t=70s&amp;ab_channel=AngryJoeShow" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ROsTxro1KRg&amp;t=70s&amp;ab_channel=AngryJoeShow</a>
Armand9

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
 :lmao

i thought he was gonna cry at the start, say what you will, the dude is genuine there im sure

Cavill himself is moving on to Warhammer 40,000, which he is a fanboy of and importantly with this one he will have control, which he didn't have with the witcher and left due to them wandering from the source material (way before leaving he's on record talking about it a fair number of times). Done right Warhammer could be a kickass show and im sure cavill is gonna guide it to stick to its source, the only question really is how graphic can you be on amazon? cos to do it right you imagine it would have to be as graphic as fuck.

certainly one im looking forward to seeing how that turns out
