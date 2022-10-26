i expected the house cleaning of DC by gunn, of all the actors they would keep i thought it would be cavil - i loved man of steel



fuck knows where all this goes, let's hope it's good



oddly, gunn said he's been writing a superman story for a while now and cavill doesn't fit the age arc - ok



he also said just over a year ago he wasn't interested in directing a superman movie cos "Things like Superman, Justice League, people have so many ideas about who they are that it seems like less of a fun playground. What that exactly means im not sure and how people's view of various superheroes are a problem in the DC but not in the MCU seems confusing as well. I dont know what's changed (besides his job) his mind on that, maybe cos he gets to write it and oversee everything else but still, the fact he's at the helm isn't going to change the landscape that people have 'many ideas who they are'. Maybe it's only top tier superheroes and their place in all this that he has a problem with?



The fact gunn has been involved (whether that is writing or directing or both) in only one movie i really rate - Guardians 1 - and two others that are ok doesn't fill me with huge confidence on this superman reboot where we're not quite back to square one but on square two with it kicking off with the bumbling clarke's early reporting career period. Considering the tone gunn seems to like in his movies that kind of fills me with fucking dread of what he might be conjuring up with that one. The two suicide squads were poor, esp the second one, and the humour... very little landed for me.



if he takes the 'lets make this funny' approach to his superman movie, pretty sure im gonna hate it. with any luck im reading it all wrong and he knocks it out of the park.



i have a feeling it all comes down to money - WB aint got any lol, so they green lighted the cheaper option