the main thing for me, whatever the fallout, gunn is talking the right shit in that today he said everything will be done in service of the STORY and DC CHARACTERS we have cherished our whole lives (his caps)



if that proves true, it's safe hands, cos marvel have fucked themselves over with messing with characters for diminishing returns, hulk and thor have been done dirty imo (and lost their two strongest characters in Stark and Capt) and there's more but that's not this thread



as they're overseeing everything from films/tv, animation to games and have been locked away drawing that all up, some house cleaning was inevitable



all we want is what i detailed in the caps up there - just be true to the comics and characters and tell a good fucking story with quality writing, it's not rocket science, the heavy lifting was done decades ago in creating these things, just make your stewardship reflect that and be true to it